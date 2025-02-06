The 25 Best Under-The-Radar Bourbons To Try In 2025

Finish: The finish is fairly brief but full of allspice, fresh pears, and apple notes, making you smack your lips and dive in for a second sip as quickly as you can. Bottom Line: Fort Hamilton has some incredibly cool ryes that put them on the radar for us in the first place, but after trying this single-barrel bourbon, we knew that its take on America’s Native Spirit belonged on this list. 24. Benchmark Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: Benchmark Full Proof was first released last year and is now the premier expression in the Benchmark lineup. Always bottled at 125 proof, it is the highest ABV offering from the Benchmark brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of cinnamon Red Hots, peanut shells, caramel, and oak. It’s a pretty straightforward medley of flavors, but despite that knock, they all work well together and come across boldly on the nose. Palate: On the palate is where the brashness of those flavors really runs wild as it drinks a bit hot and is marred, rather than aided by, the simplicity of its flavor wheel. You get peanuts, cinnamon, caramel, oak, and…nothing else. That said, the flavors are fairly well-developed, and because of their distinctiveness and the clear delineation between each note, they’re easy to appreciate one by one. Finish: The finish is flush with black pepper, more oak, and charred green pepper skin. It’s medium-lengthed, which is a plus if you appreciate its brashness but a distraction if that boldness is overwhelming. Bottom Line: When it was first launched, many Buffalo Trace fans posited Benchmark Full Proof as a sort of “Stagg Jr., Jr.” The hope was that it would present similar flavors in a much easier-to-find and affordably priced expression. How’d that turn out? Well, it would be an oversimplification to call it such, but it contains a few flavor notes that make Stagg so beloved. As long as you temper your expectations and are in the market for a bold, uncomplicated bourbon, there’s plenty here to enjoy. 23. Edmond’s Honor Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Cognac Casks With Pure Vanilla Essence

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Edmond’s Honor, named after Edmond Albius, is an incredibly unique high-corn mash bill bourbon that undergoes a secondary maturation in Cognac casks that previously held pure Madagascar vanilla extract and were enhanced with vanilla essence. It isn’t your typical finished bourbon, but then Albius wasn’t the typical bourbon icon. He was the man who unlocked a method for manually pollinating vanilla. Tasting Notes: Nose: Delicate cognac notes entice the nose as soon as you extend it towards the glass, with a beautifully subtle undergirding of vanilla, brown butter, honey, cinnamon, and clove. Apples and brown sugar also begin to emerge from the glass after you allow the whiskey some time to rest. Palate: The first sip of this bourbon is incredibly rich with honey, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and spiced apple notes, all competing for the bulk of your appreciation. Allspice and a touch of citrus soon begin to bloom as you roll the buttery, viscous liquid in your mouth. Finish: The medium-length finish is where the influence of honey is most prominent, along with some freshly cracked black pepper, tobacco leaves, and black tea. This is where the cognac cask’s influence is most prominently felt. Bottom Line: While one might expect the vanilla notes in this bourbon to be overpowering or come across as artificial, the exact opposite is true. It’s a steadying yet subtle force underlying each sip, but the bevy of fresh fruit flavors and baking spices ring true, as this bourbon eschews artifice in favor of authenticity in every pour. This is dangerously tasty stuff that you’ll want to try as soon as possible. 22. Redwood Empire Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 55%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Since its founding in 2014, Redwood Empire has gradually established itself as one of the premier bourbon and rye whiskey brands out of California. Redwood Empire blends whiskey sourced from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee, aged between four and 12 years, for the cask-strength version of their flagship Pipe Dream Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aromas like toffee, barrel char, and the leather from a baseball glove are immediately evident on the nose. There’s a touch of smokiness hiding in the background as well as some caramel that emerges after a few swirls in the glass.

Palate: On the palate, there’s a lovely green apple note that slowly diffuses over the length of the tongue and joins the flavor of honeyed pecans, aged oak, and nutmeg accents at the midpalate. The texture is full and robust here, and once you become acclimated to the heat, this bourbon is a treat to roll over your tongue and mine for flavor. Finish: The finish on this whiskey doubles down with more baking spice and oak before relenting as some of the toffee from the nose and a sweet, albeit slightly tart, green apple note closes things out. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire’s Pipe Dream Bourbon at full cask strength is as unabashedly bold as any California whiskey on the market, and it showcases the brand’s self-assured blending team at its best. With barrel-proof bourbon, you can’t hide any flaws in the base liquid, making blending it a precarious act that requires as much confidence as prowess. Rest assured, the results here are a total success. 21. Widow Jane Baby Jane Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: Widow Jane distills its proprietary “Baby Jane” heirloom corn varietal for this bourbon blend, which was made in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and Kentucky. Once blended, this bourbon is brought to proof using Widow Jane’s mineral water from the Rosendale mines and bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Waxy plum, black pepper, and nutmeg make the initial impression of this whiskey a welcome one on the nose. From there, it develops into the aroma of blueberry pancakes, dark chocolate, and apple crisps. It’s immediately alluring and atypical, and it beckons the first sip… Palate: The palate is as delightful as the nose’s promise, with ripe plum, cinnamon bark, and apple crisp notes fusing with a savory bacon fat note that sounds crazy, but it works. The liquid itself is medium-bodied, enhancing the flavors’ perceived richness as the flavors of cafe au lait and golden raisins begin to ascend in prominence before the finish.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and features a delightful blend of blueberries and ripe plums, while maple syrup and youthful oak bring it all to a close. Bottom Line: What the heck is up with Widow Jane lately? They’ve long been producing some truly underrated blends utilizing sourced whiskey, but now that they’ve got some of their own distillate to play with, it seems they’re ready to turn a corner and start wowing folks with their brand of mellow but remarkably flavorful bourbon. 20. Chicken Cock Reserve Cask Barrel Proof Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 66.4%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Chicken Cock’s whiskey has won a host of awards since 2017, when the first proper Kentucky bourbon to be released under the Chicken Cock label in over 60 years was launched. Since then, they’ve kicked off their Reserve Cask series with private selections that feature customizable front labels, like this recent beauty chosen by the talented team at Seelbach’s. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raspberries and brown sugar peaches come dashing out of the glass once this bourbon is first poured. Mesquite notes soon join those sweet, fruity notes with caramelized bananas, honeycomb, dark chocolate, and dense oak tones before Tiramisu and Allspice also begin to creep in. Palate: Vanilla and dark chocolate immediately capture your attention on the palate, but before those flavors even blossom, the liquid’s heavy texture is most striking. Prominent baking spice notes from black pepper to clove begin to fan out over the tongue as the mature oak flavors introduce some peanut shell and white pepper. Finish: The lengthy finish has some light astringency and black tea notes, which gently dries out your palate, leaving some cinnamon and apple chips in its wake. Bottom Line: This decidedly delicious single-barrel selection from the Seelbach’s team definitely represents the high end of Chicken Cock’s private barrel program, but despite its uniqueness, its quality is far from an outlier. These Chicken Cock Reserve Single Barrels have a ton of variance in flavor, but excellence unites them all. 19. New England Barrel Company Cask Strength Bourbon The Whiskey: New England Barrel Company, the northeast region’s biggest home-grown whiskey brand, was founded by James Saunders in late 2020 and they’ve been on quite the ascent since then. For the brand’s premium cask-strength offering, they bottle it undiluted after at least 3-years of aging. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with some peanut shell, sticky toffee, and rich oak notes that soon morph to include dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and barrel char in their complement.

Palate: As you take your first sip of NebCo’s cask strength bourbon, hazelnut spread, tobacco leaf, and brown sugar, consume the palate in dense layers, indicating that this is truly well-made whiskey. Further notes of nougat, milk chocolate, and black pepper spice round things out as it takes a turn for earthier notes at mid-palate with an almost chalky texture leading the way towards the finish. Finish: The finish is lingering, and the chalky texture continues with notes of dark chocolate, slight smokiness, and savory dates concluding the sipping experience. Bottom Line: New England Barrel Company has been absolutely wowing us with its stellar selection of ryes, but this barrel-proof bourbon stands as proof that they’re incredibly capable switch hitters. This bottle is a home run if not a grand slam. 18. Peerless Double Oak Bourbon ABV: 54.35%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Peerless Double Oak Bourbon is aged for at least four years before it’s subjected to a second cask for maturation to extract even more barrel flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with brown sugar, rich oak, and caramelized orange wheels before deepening with black pepper, barrel char, and hazelnut tones. Palate: Once this whiskey splashes across your palate, the brown sugar notes are joined by milk chocolate and vanilla, while hazelnut spread, beef stock, and sugary orange wedges emerge. The mouthfeel is robust, and this is a whiskey that rewards chewing to unlock more decadent flavors.

Finish: The finish is the show’s star as it lingers for a long time with deeper milk chocolate, black pepper, and sage notes. Bottom Line: Peerless Double Oak Bourbon is a fantastic, rich companion to Peerless’ Double Oak Rye, offering more sweet and prototypical bourbon-like flavors than its counterpart. If you’re looking for a dense, delicious bourbon, then Peerless Double Oak will definitely be your jam. 17. Kentucky Nectar Honey Barrel Finished Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: This unique honey-barrel finished bourbon is the second release from the revived iconic Old Commonwealth brand. The bourbon base’s mash bill comprises 64% corn, 24% wheat, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Charred oak, organic honey, nutmeg, and brown butter peaches hit the nose on the first pass as this decidedly confectionary-like whiskey fills the air above the glass. Additional notes of vanilla bean, graham crackers, and sweet wheat also emerge. Palate: Once on the palate, the whiskey is honey-forward but also full-bodied, with the base bourbon staking its claim on your tongue. It’s a beguiling sip that begins with a sugary sweetness but quickly recedes to give you the flavors of oak, raw almonds, cinnamon, and nougat. The texture is viscous and mouth-coating, and a pop of black pepper begins the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish is lengthy and is where the honey most prominently overtakes the subtler, earthier notes. That said, white pepper and barrel char do still feature in the finish’s flavor profile significantly. Bottom Line: While some bourbon purists completely disregard finished products, an increasing number of them warrant the attention of serious enthusiasts. Kentucky Nectar is one such expression. 16. Woodford Reserve Double Double Oak Bourbon

ABV: 45.2%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve’s Double Double Oaked isn’t named by mistake. Launched initially as a member of the Distillery Series in 2015, the longtime distillery-exclusive fan-favorite features Woodford bourbon that rested for 5-7 years before being finished in a second, heavily toasted, lightly charred, new oak barrel. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon opens with cedar, rich brown sugar, cinnamon, and nougat. It’s an alluring medley that draws you deeper into the glass and reveals subtler hints of dark chocolate chunks, black pepper, and sticky toffee. Palate: Once on the palate, this bourbon detonates with a richness the nose only hinted at. The flavors of milk chocolate, cedar, sage, cinnamon, vanilla pods, and brown sugar cascade over the tongue and cling to the palate convincingly. This is a bourbon that spites its proof by being relentless from start to finish, and that’s worthy of extended appreciation. Finish: The finish ties a tight bow on those many layers of flavor with a sage smudge ribbon accented by cinnamon flecks, sunflower butter, and semi-sweet dark chocolate. Bottom Line: While the price point and relatively low proof might give you pause, make no mistake — this is delicious whiskey. Woodford Reserve is famed for its 90.4 proof point, and this is the best bourbon they’ve ever released that fits those specs. 15. Blackwood Distilling Co. Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 59%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: All of Blackwood Distilling’s criminally underrated whiskeys undergo a proprietary toasting process that helps to set them apart and make them shine, and that includes these standout single-barrel expressions. Finished in Kelvin cooperage barrels, it should be noted that while these offerings are not age-stated, previous releases have featured bourbon that is nearly 8 years old, which would likely put this edition in the same range. The mash bill is made up of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with honeyed black tea, a touch of sage, and big jammy raspberries. There’s a whisp of spearmint and a bevy of dense oak that help to prop up all of those aromas while your prototypical toasted vanillas and caramels are also evident.

Palate: Once on the palate, what’s most immediately remarkable about this bourbon is the texture, which is heavy and it utilizes that heft to burrow its array of flavors deep into your taste buds. Those flavors are largely composed of the same notes from the nose, with jammy raspberries, oak, sage, and black tea taking center stage as cacao, sandalwood, and cinnamon provide some depth to that robust base. Finish: The lengthy finish welcomes some rising spice as clove and black pepper cover the classic toffee, chocolate, and oak tones. Bottom Line: As we mentioned at the outset, Blackwood Distilling is among the most underrated brands in the entire bourbon world and with great releases like this, that’s destined to change in 2025. You should be eagerly hoarding these bottles before the general population gets wise because if the single-barrels are this great, that bodes incredibly well for the future of their blends and the brand as a whole. 14. Jimmy Red Sweet Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Jimmy Red Bourbon is made using a unique corn varietal, Jimmy Red, which the brand helped save from the brink of extinction. Ecological heroics aside, this isn’t your garden-variety bourbon – it utilizes locally grown grains, is likewise proofed with local water, and is made according to the exacting standards of the Bottled in Bond Act. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins pretty grain-forward, with the Jimmy Red corn taking the lead. It’s full of mineral-like, grainy, nutty, and sweet aromas, with spiced orange peel and cinnamon bark notes enhancing things in the background. There’s also a light, sugary note like cotton candy and further brioche and star anise aromas. Palate: The palate is well-developed with an oily texture and all of the nosing notes translate to the palate, along with the prominent addition of brown sugar, vanilla pod, and buttered popcorn. Butterscotch and the flavor of Golden Delicious apples are also two welcome inclusions.

Finish: This bourbon has a medium-length finish that leaves you sucking your molars, savoring the flavor of honeyed brioche buns long after finishing every sip. Bottom Line: Combining an impressively mature mouthfeel, lush flavors, and a satisfyingly lengthy finish, this bottle of Jimmy Red definitely checks the box as an approachable bourbon. This will be an incredible whiskey to watch moving forward, and it gives the solid impression that it will fulfill its promise to improve sooner rather than later dramatically. 13. Still Austin Bottled In Bond Blue Corn Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Still Austin’s Blue Corn Bourbon is made using the bottled-in-bond specifications and comes from a mash bill of 26% blue corn, 25% white corn, 44% rye, and 5% malted barley. It’s an atypical union of different colored corns, but the resulting flavor profile benefits from the risk. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Still Austin’s Blue Corn Bourbon sings with ripe blueberries over a stack of pancakes sans the syrup. From that first impression, it blooms with notes of honey, cardamom pods, and rose water. Palate: On the palate, the blueberry notes from the nose take a darker turn towards fresh plums and figs, with honey remaining in the mix alongside vanilla pods, tobacco leaves, allspice, and dried strawberries. The mouthfeel is lean but with a viscousness at the finish that makes this drink like an expensive whiskey. Finish: As aforementioned, the finish is surprisingly viscous and has a moderate length to boot. The flavors of allspice, ripe plums, kettle corn, and barrel char stand out the most. Bottom Line: Still Austin is completely changing the whiskey world’s perception of Texas bourbon in the best way possible. With a level of deft nuance that the category isn’t typically known for, this Blue Corn Bourbon is a shining example of the rich flavors Still Austin is able to produce with an emphasis on subtlety. 12. K. Luke Small Batch Barrel Strength Bourbon

ABV: 59.2%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: K. Luke is a sourced and blended product line born from the minds of Jonathan and Jennifer Maisano. Jonathan, who is a first-level certified sommelier, selects barrels for each blend, and the husband and wife pair selects them together through rigorous rounds of blind tasting. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red grapes and golden raisins kick things off with cumin, spiced almonds, and a savory, fatty note that ties it all together. It’s really a densely packed, enticing nose that beckons an initial sip. Palate: There’s caramel on the tip of the tongue and a jammy red berry note that makes the initial impression before caramel and dense oak tones fall over the palate. The flavors are a tad muddled and restrained, but that helps to mask the proof and sends you on a journey of interrogating your tastebuds for each note rather than blasting you in the face with each of them. Finish: The finish features more dense oak and jammy red berries with a full-bodied impression reminiscent of dry red wine, which lasts for quite a while. Bottom Line: K. Luke Batch 9 is a strong bourbon that remains true to who the brand’s founders are at their core. Jonathon Maisano, in particular, is a first-level certified sommelier, and that spirit runs through the jammy, nuanced flavor profile of K. Luke’s cask strength bourbon blends. 11. Hazelbaker Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Aged 7 Years ABV: 50%

Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: For this new, age-stated bottled-in-bond product, PCS Distilling kept things simple. They opted to take some of their best barrels, sourced from Indiana and matured in a bonded warehouse, and blend them together after seven years of aging. Tasting Notes: Nose: Is there a Milky Way in my glass? The aroma of chocolate, caramel, and nougat greets the nose at first, with some accenting notes of brown sugar and robust oak rounding things out.

Palate: Brown sugar and milk chocolate splash across the tip of the tongue for a highly sweet introduction to this bourbon. The milk chocolate persists at midpalate as the rich texture of this bourbon brings touches of mocha, sweet oak, and cherry leather. Finish: The lengthy finish reiterates all of the aforementioned flavor notes, which continue to blossom, showcasing their impressive richness minutes after your final sip. Bottom Line: This bourbon remains consistent from the nose to the palate, delivering a milk chocolate candy bar in a glass. While PCS Distilling has developed a strong reputation for its finished iterations, this by-the-books bottled-in-bond offering shows exactly why they’ve been so successful: they’ve figured out how to select some delicious, high-quality straight whiskey to be the backbone of everything they do. 10. Frank August Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Frank August is a newcomer on the American whiskey scene, and they’re daring to ask the question: what is America’s spirit? Yes, bourbon is America’s Native Spirit, but they’re looking to highlight non-traditional stories to get at the heart of what this industry truly represents. For its flagship bourbon expression, sourced from another distillery in Kentucky, Frank August is blending small batches of 10-15 barrels and bottling them at the classic 100-proof mark. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey with rich cherries and brioche bun aromas fills the air once you pour Frank August’s Small Batch expression into your glass. Give it a few swirls, and each of the notes becomes more distinct: Manuka honey and Chelan cherries stand out while the aroma of a graham cracker pie crust and a tad bit of allspice join the party. Palate: The impressively slick whiskey paints your palate with the distinct flavor of Chelan cherries, and thanks to its viscousness, it’s able to take its time gently massaging honey, oak, and allspice into your tongue.

Finish: The succinct finish sees the allspice and oak asserting itself more forcefully while a touch of nougat and candied peanuts finally come out to play. Bottom Line: Frank August is a brand with bangers seemingly everywhere in its portfolio. From the surprising Case Study series to its exceptional single barrel offerings, Frank August has dialed in on some high-quality liquid that delivers as advertised. Their Small Batch expression, however, might be the purest example of the brand’s steady hand and clear vision of producing great bourbon free from any frills but packed with plenty of thrills. 9. Augusta Distillery Old Route 8 Bourbon ABV: 61.9%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a ton of delicious aromas in the air, with caramel chews, coffee beans, vanilla ice cream, and a touch of leather to be found on the nose. Palate: A touch of bubblegum appears but disappears in a flash, leaving behind a beautiful caramel note with some oak buttressing it and a touch of dark chocolate in the center. The heat is held in check pretty well despite being evident as it dances in the middle of your tongue and clings to the roof of your mouth. Finish: The lengthy finish is where the proof has its revenge as it gently dries out your palate and sends white pepper, caramel, fresh pine, and barrel char swirling over your tongue and up the roof of your mouth. Bottom Line: To cut to the chase, Augusta Distillery is sourcing some fantastic bourbon. With age-stated releases ranging from eight years old all the way up to seventeen, they’ve got a little something for everyone — including a brand new rye whiskey hitting the market. In 2025, NDP’s are a dime-a-dozen but the ones who are excelling at it, like Augusta Distillery, are worth their weight in liquid gold. 8. Dark Arts “Barely Legal” Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Dark Arts Whiskey House is an amazing emerging non-distilling producer based right in Lexington, Kentucky, that’s putting out some mouth-watering whiskey sourced from Kentucky and Indiana. This “Barely Legal” Cask Strength Bourbon comes from a mash bill of 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of raspberries and ripe apples leap out of the glass, and they’re joined by the aroma of cocoa, oak, and rye spice, which makes for a balanced and intriguing nosing experience. The palate instantly becomes sufficiently whetted. Palate: With the initial sip, this whiskey brings some heavy cocoa and oak tones on top of a wave of Cherry Cola, vanilla extract, and allspice. It will really stop you in your tracks. The proof point is perfectly balanced, allowing those waves of flavor to lay siege to every corner of your mouth without ever becoming too much to handle. Finish: The moderate finish is the final act of this magic trick, subsuming your senses in vanilla, black pepper, and cream soda before a kiss of bright red cherry sends you on your merry way. Bottom Line: Dark Arts Whiskey House is doing a little of everything, with stellar finished barrels and powerhouse Indiana ryes making up their portfolio, but these straight bourbon whiskeys are the best showcase of “Chief Alchemist” Macaulay Minton’s prowess as Master Blender and Taster. 7. Dream Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 58.3%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Dream Spirits out of Leesburg, Virginia, is an independent bottler of the highest accord that seeks out wayward barrels from prestigious distilleries and packages them up under their label. While they’ve dabbled in some truly cool experiments in the recent past, it’s hard to beat their unfettered cask-strength bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is humming with honey-roasted peanuts, brown sugar, black pepper spice, marzipan, and more, as it takes a while for each rich aroma layer to settle down. After some time in the glass, the distinction between each nosing note is much clearer which rewards patience.

Palate: The palate of this whiskey is striking for its robustness, bursting at the seams with disparate flavors like raspberries, Tahitian vanilla, honey-roasted peanuts, and freshly cracked black pepper. There’s also a healthy helping of caramel and cinnamon to be found as the bourbon transitions to the finish. Finish: The long, lingering finish on this whiskey is an absolute treat, and it brings with it even more baking spice notes of nutmeg and black pepper to go with an uptick in the sticky caramel flavors found throughout. Bottom Line: Dream Spirits has been winning our praise of late, primarily with its interesting Mizunara cask-finished bourbon. Still, its hallmark offering — this cask-strength bourbon — proves that the brand’s base bourbon is responsible for the success of its secondary maturation offerings. 6. Seelbach’s Private Reserve Bourbon ABV: 61%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Seelbach’s, the digital retail legends and bespoke independent bottlers that they are, have been crafting unique blends for a short while, but in that span, they’ve put out some show-stopping releases. This 15-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon takes the cake as the oldest age-stated release from the brand yet, utilizing whiskey sourced from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, with a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins a bit restrained, but as it opens up, there’s an impressive balance of notes from brown sugar to rich oak, while black cherries and herbal tea soon begin to tumble over the glass’s rim with cinnamon bark and clove joining the fray. Palate: As the whiskey splashes across your palate, the tip of the tongue is greeted with the flavor of cotton candy, which quickly recedes and opens the door for your more expected caramel, clove, cinnamon, and oak tones. Herbal tea, clove, and cedar continue the evolution of flavors on the palate as it becomes increasingly sweeter — a welcome development that helps to balance those well-aged flavors and keeps the tannins at bay.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and continues the deft balancing act by subtly introducing nutmeg to the clove and herbal notes while brown sugar and dried figs round things out. Bottom Line: This bottle, in particular, deserves high praise, but the entire lineup of Seelbach’s Private Reserve Bourbons is worthy of your attention. The Seelbach’s crew crafted an elegant blend full of richness and mellow spices for this balanced, breathtaking bourbon that inspired comparisons to another 15-year-old product of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Between you and I, there are even better releases in this lineup at the nine- and ten-year mark. 5. Old Louisville 7-Year-Old Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $128 The Whiskey: Old Louisville, founded in late 2022, has quickly caught our attention with stellar release after stellar release of classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey. This 7-year offering follows in those footsteps and is bottled without chill filtration at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a surprising hint of floral notes before ascending into the prototypical bourbon profile that you might expect. The greatest hits are here in impressive form: sticky toffee, brown sugar, and oak, with accenting notes of roasted coffee beans and nutmeg. Palate: Once this whiskey crosses your lips, the palate is greeted by all of those classic bourbon notes — only their intensity is dialed up to 11. The sticky toffee flavor finds crevices between your teeth and threatens a cavity or two while freshly cracked black pepper, roasted peanuts, and rich oak notes round things out.

Finish: The lengthy finish is flush with black pepper and oak, while semi-sweet hazelnut spread and almond butter give it an approachable, velvety note to end on. Bottom Line: Old Louisville has yet to register a miss in my book, and this robust, classic 7-year bourbon expression is the best place to begin your exploration of the brand. I’ll need a backup for this bottle pretty soon, and I’m not mad at it. 4. Rare Character Limited Release Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 56.5%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Rare Character first began producing this intriguing Limited Release label in 2024, teasing fans with the fact that it was a blend of 5-and-15-year bourbon. While the percentages of each bourbon’s age in the blend is undisclosed, the rumor is that they’ve been slowly adding more of the oldest stock in each subsequent release, making this an incredible bang-for-your-buck option in their coveted lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a ton of butterscotch and vanilla as the mature oak begins to give off notes of polished leather, damp tobacco leaves, and black cherry syrup. Overall, the aroma notes seem to fall in line with the fact that this is a carefully calibrated blend of younger and older bourbons. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey opens with a big pop of butterscotch and black cherry before receding and allowing space for vanilla extract, honey, white pepper, and cigar ash. It’s a bit lean on the front end but progressively expands on the palate, getting juicier and more robust as the whiskey transitions to the finish. Finish: The lengthy finish is marked mostly by cigar ash, cedar, dried apricots, and butterscotch. It’s a surprising return to some of the more youthful notes found at the tip of the tongue, making this one a really fun ride to savor from beginning to end. Bottom Line: I’ll be frank, I don’t give a damn about the percentages of the aged bourbon in these blends. They’re all exceptionally easy-drinking delights. The first batch of 2025 is finally hitting retailers, and with it building on the success of 2024’s feverishly sought-after expressions, we’re already anticipating what Rare Character does with batch two. 3. River City Whiskey Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 57%

Average Price: $105 The Whiskey: River City Whiskey is the newest brand on this list. This expression, from founders Da’Mon Brown and Ricky Rice, is a natural outgrowth of what began as a barrel pick group that the two started. Now, entering the arena of creating a brand, they’ve brought this inaugural expression “Beaver Bridge Barrel” to market using the single-barrel format they’ve perfected to present a cask-strength bourbon, aged for nine years, and made with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley with more to come in 2025. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes open with bruised pears, apple skin, singed orange peel, vanilla custard, black pepper, sage, and barrel char. The aromas are impressively well-developed and delicate but distinct, leading to extended appreciation before you venture in for the first sip. Palate: The lighter, sweet notes come through on the palate, with peach rings, dried apricot, and scraped vanilla pod seizing your attention at first. The whiskey then turns a bit floral at midpalate before ceding ground to the flavors of restrained oak and honeyed black tea as it fans out over the tongue and begins transitioning to the finish. Finish: The finish is robust but brief, expanding rapidly with full flavors before gently concluding with vanilla wafers, orange blossom, and white pepper lingering at the end of the party. Bottom Line: This is simply great whiskey that shines on the front end with distinct, well-developed flavors that blend together harmoniously before blossoming at mid-palate and succinctly shedding its petals on the finish. The price of admission is perfect, and as this bourbon flows with far more peaks than valleys from beginning to end, it shows that River City Whiskey is ready to open the floodgates of their hand-selected high-quality single-barrel bourbons with this inaugural release. 2. Premier Drams Bourbon ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Strawberry saltwater taffy escapes the grasp of the glass to greet the nose at first before evolving into a cherry Luden’s note and partnering up with truffle honey, white pepper, and peanut brittle for a mellow and intriguing medley.

Palate: On the palate, it’s a delight to discover that the Luden’s cherry note has evolved into a full-blown Rainier cherry, carrying white pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and honey in tow. The flavors here are markedly rich, defying its moderate proof and delivering a depth and richness that will have you sucking your molars, frantically trying to prevent even a single drop from slipping through the cracks. Finish: Vanilla pods, salted butter, fatty Brazil nuts, and white pepper prevail on the finish with a dollop of honey and Rainier cherries, adding a sweet closing kiss as it succinctly slides off your palate. Bottom Line: Premier Drams is quietly revolutionizing the modern bourbon landscape by delivering cask-strength bourbon at a moderate proof point. Take note of that. In the fashion of any groundbreaking innovator, I’m not entirely sure the public is ready for it yet, but that makes discovering excellent single-barrel offerings like this one so exciting. In due time, these stellar new releases will be even more coveted than they already are. 1. Oakley Spirits Collectors Edition 20-Year Kentucky Bourbon ABV: 61%

Average Price: $1,000 The Whiskey: Oakley Spirits is a brand-new producer with some absolutely jaw-dropping whiskey in its portfolio. Case in point: its inaugural release, a 20-year Kentucky Bourbon forged from single barrels and aged to its optimal peak. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with stunning force as fresh Brazil nuts, gooey caramel, and mature oak aromas set the tone. From there, crisp red apples, marzipan, and palo santo notes emerge alongside honeycomb, cinnamon, peanut butter, and white pepper. It’s the sort of nose that makes the hair on the back of your arm stand up as you anticipate the first sip. Palate: Caramel sweetness seizes the palate, allowing the flavors of Rainier cherries, vanilla bean ice cream, stunning oak, milk chocolate, and faint whisps of polished leather to take turns delighting the center of the tongue. At the tongue’s edges, you’ll pick up more forceful oak and baking spice tones like cinnamon and clove, which help to balance the sweetness and elevate its richness.