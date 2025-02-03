“Really, where it all started was on the back of a napkin…”

How do you build an empire from the back of a napkin? Simon Ford can tell you all about it. What began as a crazy idea to create the ultimate cocktail gin exploded into an award-winning product that quickly took the world by storm. Fords Gin’s versatile and viscous flagship gin has been a hit from day one – now they’ve released an LP of curated hits.

The kind you can enjoy while sipping your favorite bartender’s favorite cocktail.

Thanks to a powerhouse partnership between Simon Ford, brand-builder Kevin Dowell, and legendary record producer Dan The Automator, the idea of London Dry Records was formed. With renewed fervor for record-collecting coming at the same time as the rise in at-home bartending, London Dry Records sprung to life at the perfect time to unite two timeless passions.

“We were looking at the creative process of making food, making drinks, and making music,” Ford tells Uproxx.

“Transitioning that energy into a product and piece of art that could stand the test of time and be shared widely was the obvious next step,” Dowell adds.

The first release from Fords Gin was the long-awaited return of Handsome Boy Modeling School, who ended a nearly 20-year hiatus to create Music To Drink Martinis To.



How do you follow up on such a groundbreaking first trick? By graduating from the world’s most classic cocktail to its most sophisticated. Thus, The Negroni Sessions was born.

Dowell says the group wanted to blend elegant and eclectic recipes with a soundscape that would bring that beauty to life.