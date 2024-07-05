July is ON. That means there are going to be a bunch of occasions where you ask yourself, “What’s the best-tasting bottle of tequila I can buy on the cheap?” Fourth of July weekend, pool parties, house parties, those hot summer days when the only satisfying respite is an icy margarita. To get through the summer, you’re going to need some tequila. And if you’re going to drink tequila you might as well be drinking the best, right? Luckily for you, you don’t have to break the bank to drink great tequila. Yes, there are expensive bottles out there, and I won’t lie to you, they’re great, but there are also a whole bunch of bottles out there between $20 and $40 that punch way above their price point. To help guide you to the best bottles of tequila in that price range, we’ve rounded up all our favorites and ranked them from good to great. Don’t get us wrong here, we like every bottle on this list, so if you see one for a deal, pick it up, you won’t be disappointed. But if you’re after the absolute best your money could buy, you’re going to want to pay special focus on the top five. For this list, we won’t be focusing on one particular expression, but since we’re operating in a narrow price range a lot of these bottles are going to be blanco or reposado tequilas. If you’re after the aged stuff, be sure to check out the most affordable sip-worthy bottles here. Now let’s drink. 20. Milagro — Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24.99 The Tequila: You’ve probably seen Milagro on store shelves and been charmed by the bottle. It’s a cool design, but sometimes when you have a cool bottle design, it’s covering up a sub-par tequila. That’s not the case here, this stuff is pretty good even though it’s ranking last on our list. The brand’s best expression is without a doubt the reposado. Produced at Nom 1559, Tequila Milagro, the agave here is cooked in stone ovens, juiced via a roller mill, and fermented in stainless steel tanks. To reach the repo state, Milagro ages this tequila for 2-4 months in American white oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Agave and oak dominate, rich confection-like notes pull you in and a hint of cinnamon lurks underneath the layers.

Palate: Unfortunately that sweetness doesn’t completely translate to the flavor, you get the roasted agave flavor and an overpowering bit of oak, but there is an ethanol-like body that weighs the whole thing down. Finish: It ends with a burn and a small vanilla lift with a hint of zesty citrus. The Bottom Line: A bit harsh, but mostly sweet and zesty. 19. Astral — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $26.99 The Tequila: If you’re curious about Kendal Jenner’s tequila 818 but don’t want to pay a premium price, go ahead and pick up Astral. It’s produced at NOM 1607, Grupo Solave, the same distillery as 818, and as such shares the brand’s ease of drinkability and smooth and bright flavor. Once roasted, the agave is tahona extracted, fermented, and twice distilled in a copper pot. Tasting Notes: Nose: A bit like nail polish remover. A heavy sniff will bring out the slightest hint of green pepper Palate: Roasted agave and chocolate dominate the palate with the slightest spearmint coolness. Finish: That mint takes over on the finish. The mouthfeel here is a bit sticky and the flavors linger very strongly on the tongue. The Bottom Line: Don’t let the off-putting nose fool you, this tequila is silky, minty, and smooth. 18. Mi Campo — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $26.99 The Tequila: I first tried this brand a year ago and since then it’s had a regular appearance on my bar cart, being one of the go-to bottles I reach for when I’m entertaining bigger parties.

The tequila is produced at Nom 1137, La Cofradia, and cooks its agave in stone brick ovens before being screw mill extracted, open-air fermented among local citrus trees, and finished in oak wine casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Very sweet, dominated by floral vanilla and rich deep cocoa notes. Palate: Oak forward, there are some earthy pepper notes, but without bright citrus tones to balance it out, it comes across as a bit harsh. But there is a nice spicy kick to it that piques the curiosity and inspires repeat sips. Finish: Oily on the finish with a nice vanilla kiss. The Bottom Line: This affordable bottle packs a journey of flavors. With rich cocoa tones, earthy pepper notes, and that sweet vanilla finish, there is a lot to latch onto. 17. Hijole! — Silver ABV: 40%

Price: $37.99 The Tequila: Stadium tequila! If you’ve frequented baseball or football games this year, you’ve probably come across this stuff, and considering it’s served in a stadium, it’s surprisingly good.

The tequila is produced at the famed NOM 1614, Tequilera Tap, and is made using agave harvested at six years maturity that is cooked in an autoclave for a full 24 hours before being roller mill extracted and fermented in a stainless steel pot. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raw agave on the nose, a bit of cracked black pepper, and a wet grassy earthiness. There is a juiciness to the nose that I’m loving. Palate: All of that interest on the nose is missing from the palate. I get some gentle agave flavor, but what I’m tasting here is mostly neutral with a bit of an alcohol burn. Finish: That grassiness returns on the finish, but I’m not tasting a whole lot here. So far this is our bottom. The Bottom Line: Grassy and agave forward. By all accounts a good bottle of tequila despite its admittedly garish branding. 16. Corazón — Single Estate Tequila Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $19.99 The Tequila: Corazón produces some great bottles of tequila, but its premium line is much pricier. If you’re interested in the brand then the single estate series is a great place to start. The tequila is produced at NOM 1103, Tequila San Matias de Jalisco, and is made from agave cooked low and slow in stone ovens before being roller mill extracted, and open-air fermented in stainless steel tanks. If you like this, I strongly suggest you explore some of the higher end bottles this brand offers. Tasting Notes: Nose: There is a distinct fruity character here, I’m getting juicy pineapple and a mix of citrus. Palate: That tropical fruit quality translates nicely to the palate with a hint of fresh green pepper, chilies, and a light hint of jasmine. Finish: A mild spice that mingles nicely with roasted agave and orange zest. The Bottom Line: Bright, tropical, floral and spicy. 15. Lunazul — Tequila Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $18.99 The Tequila: Lunazul is one of the best-value tequilas you’re going to find. This bottle is produced at NOM 1513, Tierra De Agaves, using agave hand-harvested by jimadores, cooked in an autoclave, and fermented with a proprietary yeast before being twice distilled in copper pots. It’s not a premium sipping tequila but it makes a fine base for any cocktail. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dry cracked black pepper softened by vanilla with a hint of roasted agave. Palate: A balance between vegetal and sweet characteristics. I’m tasking vanilla, black pepper, and sour apple skins. Finish: Dry and peppery with a lingering minty quality. The Bottom Line: Mildly harsh but refreshingly agave forward with a nice dry kick at the finish. 14. Tres Agaves — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $27.99 The Tequila: Tres Agaves looks like a budget bottle, but don’t let that dissuade you, this is a solid option especially if you plan on using it as a base for a cocktail. The tequila is produced at NOM 1614, the famed Tequilera Tap, using high-pressure autoclave cooked agave that is roller mill extracted and bottled right after distillation. There are no additives here, which is always a treat at this price point. Tasting Notes: Nose: Citrus zest and roasted agave with a hint of alcohol. Palate: Bright and sweet with crisp pear flavors and some agave sweetness. Finish: A bit harsh but not enough to cause you to wince or burn your throat. But it definitely hits back. The Bottom Line: An affordable additive-free tequila that serves as a great cocktail base. 13. Cabo Wabo — Blanco Tequila

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $39.99 The Tequila: Think of Cabo Wabo as the base for a margarita or other cocktail rather than something you’d drink straight. The flavor is very alcohol-forward with a pronounced burn that isn’t for people who like their tequila smoothed out. The tequila is produced at NOM 1440, Campari Mexico, where it is one of three brands produced. The agave is harvested and cooked in a low-pressure autoclave before being roller mill extracted and twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. Tasting Notes: Nose: Ethanol on the nose with some burnt agave, and a hint of lime. Palate: This stuff burns, instantly, but under the harsh tones are some delicate notes of mint, key limes, and green bell pepper. Finish: Weirdly smokey for a tequila, almost mezcal-like. There is a sense of vanilla on the finish that would’ve been nice to experience on the palate. It’s a trick to get you to drink more! The Bottom Line: Reserve this one as a go-to tequila for batched mixed drinks. On its own it’s a bit harsh and spikey, but that fades away once mixed with ingredients that emphasize its juicy green flavors. 12. Olmeca Altos — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $25.49 The Tequila: Affordable, agave-forward, and juicy is how I’d describe Olmeca Altos’ blanco tequila. If you’ve had Espolòn blanco, this covers a lot of the same ground flavor-wise but is way less harsh and more pleasing to the palate.

The tequila is produced at NOM 1111, Pernod Richard Mexico, using traditional practices. That means slow cooked agave in brick ovens, tahona crushed, and distilled in copper pots. The tequila is produced using deep well water which supplies a nice earthy minerality to the flavor. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm roasted agave wafts from the glass. It’s shockingly pleasant and inviting for a tequila in this price range. Palate: Heavy on the citrus zest mixed with fresh green peppers. Finish: Initially herbal and smooth but after a while the heat starts to build. The Bottom Line: Earthy, zesty, and agave forward. One of our favorite bottles on the market. 11. Suerte — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $36.99 The Tequila: For the price, Suerte is remarkably smooth. The tequila is produced at NOM 1530, Tequilera Simbolo, from single estate agave that is cooked low and slow in stone ovens, tahona extracted, fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks, and aged for seven months in American ex-bourbon barrels. It leans a bit sweet and juicy, so if you like your tequila with a bite you might want to look elsewhere. Tasting Notes: Nose: The oak character wafts from the glass backed with caramelized agave and butterscotch candies. Palate: A strong emphasis on the caramel here backed with agave, some citrus, cinnamon, and a hint of earthy cracked black pepper. Finish: Agave and oak, it echoes the nose surprisingly well with a slightly syrupy mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: Sweet, dessert-like and syrupy. That’s not a bad thing if that’s what you’re after, but if you’re a more seasoned tequila drinker this might lean a bit too sweet for you. 10. El Tequileño — Tequila Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $22.99 The Tequila: Granted, El Tequileño’s blanco would not be my first choice from the brand, but at this price point it fits this list and while not my favorite, I can’t deny that this punches way above its price. The tequila is produced at NOM 1108, Jorge Salles Cuervo y Sucesores, where it is the only brand in production. The agave is cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and fermented in a cement tank. Its biggest selling point is that it is completely additive-free, which is always appreciated. Tasting Notes: Nose: A whiff of ethanol with roasted agave and some citrus. Palate: Juicy orange with brown sugar, agave, and a mix of all-spice and vanilla. Finish: I’m strangely getting a slight oakiness here, with a lot of bright agave character and a smooth vanilla aftertaste. The Bottom Line: A bright natural-tasting agave forward tequila with a surprisingly smooth finish. 9. Cimarron — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99 (1 Liter) The Tequila You’ve probably seen Cimarron for a deal and thought to yourself, “there is no way this tequila is any good.” Well, you’re wrong. Don’t let the affordable price fool you, this is some quality tequila through and through. Using single-estate agave, this additive-free tequila is slow-cooked in an autoclave, roller mill extracted, and rested for three to six months in American white oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Spicy cinnamon, roasted agave, and just a bit of oak. There is a very mellow and pleasing quality to this inviting tequila.

Palate: The smell translates directly to the palate. Agave and cinnamon dominate with some caramel notes, a bit of brown sugar molasses, and some of that barrel. Finish: Floral with a mix of vanilla and dry oak. The Bottom Line: Mellow and smooth with a natural spicy cinnamon flavor. 8. Espolòn — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $21.99 The Tequila: I’ve never seen an affordable tequila list that didn’t have Espolòn on it and for good reason. This is a value buy, and if you’re looking for the best expression by the brand look no further than the reposado. Produced at NOM 1440, Campari Mexico, Espolòn uses autoclave cooked agave that is roller mill extracted, fermented in stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled in a stainless pot with a copper coil. The repo hits American white oak barrels for three months, which mellows out some of its harshest characteristics. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mellow and warm with a rich caramelized agave character. Palate: Juicy pineapple and crushed black pepper. The more natural notes are backed by a rich caramel character. Finish: Butter and oak, with a very pleasing finish. The Bottom Line: Tropical and juicy with a wonderful kiss of oak on the finish. 7. Arette — Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $24.99 Another affordable bottle that is a steal. Arette is additive-free, made at a distillery that bears its name (which is often a good sign), and has a delicately balanced flavor that would suggest to the palate a more expensive bottle.

Arette is produced at NOM 1109, Tequila Arette de Jalisco, using agave cooked in a high-pressure autoclave that is roller mill extracted, fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled in a stainless pot with a copper coil. Tasting Notes: Nose: A rich blend of caramelized agave and vanilla contrasted by a bit of ethanol burn. Palate: That burn is absent on the palate, instead what we have here is a bouquet of vanilla and black pepper, a hit of floral honey, and a grassy vegetal character. Finish: The oak comes out on the finish, which is smooth and supple. Very easy to drink. The Bottom Line: Balanced between dessert tones like caramel and vanilla, and bright grassy agave character. 6. Herradura — Silver ABV: 40%

Average Price: $31.99 The Tequila: Surprisingly smooth and easy to drink for a blanco tequila, Herradura’s Tequila Silver is probably one of the smoothest tequilas in this price range. The tequila is produced at NOM 1119, Brown Forman, where it is home to seven brands. The agave used here is cooked in brick ovens, roller mill extracted, fermented in stainless steel open-air tanks, and distilled twice through a stainless pot with a copper coil. The tequila is made using natural spring water, which gives it a palpable sense of minerality. It’s smoothness is due to being one of the few blanco tequilas on this list that is aged as it rests for 45 days in American White Oak barrels. That results in a faint straw color to the liquid. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sweet vanilla bean dominates the nose with a zesty mix of orange rind and cracked black pepper. Palate: The vanilla isn’t quite as prominent as you’d expect given the smell, instead of you have here is an earthy minerality backed by dried apricot and juicy citrus. It’s very fruit-forward.

Finish: The end is a bit harsh but a buttery oiliness sticks to the lips with a sweet agave aftertaste. You get the faintest hint of oak if you really strain for it. The Bottom Line: Smooth, juicy, and agave forward. A real people-pleaser. 5. LALO — Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $37.99 The Tequila: It has been crazy to watch LALO’s rise in real-time. What was, just a few years ago, a relatively obscure tequila that most people had never come across is now sold at Target. LALO used to cost around $50, but every year it gets a bit more affordable without a drop in quality. It is additive-free and made low and slow using agave sourced from the highlands of Jalisco. The agave is cooked in stone steam ovens for 20-32 hours and rested for an additional 18 before being roller mill extracted and fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks with Champagne yeast. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright and zesty citrus on the nose. Palate: Buttery with hints of cooked agave and caramel. Finish: Fruity, bright, vegetal, there is a very pure quality to this tequila. The Bottom Line: As pure as it gets. It’s bright, vegetal, and agave-forward. If you like that natural agave flavor, LALO has got it in spades. 4. Tapatio — Reposado ABV: 40% Average Price: $40.99 The Tequila: Simply put, Tapatio’s reposado is one of the best bottles of tequila you’ll drink in any price range. This might just be your favorite.

The tequila is additive-free and traditionally made at NOM 1139, where the agave is cooked slow in stone brick ovens, extracted via a roller mill and aged in bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave, some warmth from oak, rich vanilla and a gentle hint of banana peel. Palate: Agave and earth, with some caramel, cinnamon, and creamy butter. There is a confection quality to the flavor here. Finish: Mellow and soft with a bit of citrus. The Bottom Line: It’s sweet and mellow but still has some of that bite characteristic of agave. 3. Tequila Ocho — Plata ABV: 40%

Average Price: $37.99 The Tequila: Another affordable bottle that is additive-free and, like Tapatio, could very well be your favorite. Recently Ocho was named the TAG Spirit Awards coveted “Best In Show” designation. Ocho is made from hand-harvested agave that is between 7-10 years maturity, slow cooked in brick ovens for 48 hours, rested for 24, and roller mill crushed.

The juice is fermented in wood vats and twice distilled, resulting in a silky and luxurious tequila that suggests a much higher price point. Our Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh-peeled orange rind and roasted agave dance on the nose in equal parts. Palate: Zesty and earthy, I’m getting cracked black pepper and a rush of fresh herbal flavors. It’s almost cilantro-like, which is something to consider if you find the herb off-putting. Finish: Mint and pepper with a gentle spice that builds on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: You’re going to get a lot of bang for your buck here. Move fast, because surely the brand is catching onto how beloved this bottle is and I wouldn’t be surprised if the price starts hiking up a bit. 2. Siete Leguas — Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $39.99 The Tequila: Be warned, sometimes this bottle will cost you just over $40, I’m only including it becuase right now in my area, I can find it for $39.99 I had a hard time choosing between Siete Leguas and Tequila Ocho for the number two spot, but ultimately I’m going with Siete Leguas because I prefer its minerality and earthy flavor over the minty herbaceousness of Ocho.

The tequila is produced at NOM 1120, Tequila Siete Leguas, using agave slow-cooked in stone brick ovens that is tahona extracted, made with natural spring water, and fermented in stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled in copper pots. Like the rest of the top five here, this tequila is 100% additive-free. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm inviting agave notes with a noticeable wet rock and soil character. Palate: Earthy and highly vegetal with a strong green grass flavor and some cracked pepper spice. Finish: Citrusy with a hint of vanilla and some cool mint on the backend. The Bottom Line: Grassy, vegetal, and bright. Siete Leguas is earthy and natural-tasting, making it one of the finest tequilas in production right now. 1. G4 — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $40.99 The Tequila: It was never even a question for me what would be number 1 on this list. Once I saw that bottles of blanco G4 were selling for $40, I knew this would top the list. Straight up, this bottle should cost more so if you ever see it at this price, pick it up immediately.