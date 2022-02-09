Ordering a bourbon cocktail at a bar generally goes one of two ways. Either you’ll order a standard drink and it’ll be made with the house bourbon and that’ll be that. Or, you’ll order off the cocktail menu and find a special, high-end, or top-shelf bourbon that the bar chef has decided works perfectly in that particular cocktail. Even then, it’s not always as simple as “Eagle Rare works for everything” either (no matter how much the good people at Buffalo Trace want that to be true).

We think there’s a good middle ground here. The key to getting the drink you want is knowing which top-shelf bourbons to put in your standard cocktails. A lot of this comes down to what you know you like. But you have to get there first and that’s where we come in to offer a guiding light.

To find out which “top shelf” bourbons are being used in cocktails, we asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us the slightly more expensive (and a lot more expensive) bourbons they’re using. Hopefully, this will help you make a more informed decision the next time you’re in a bar and faced with a wall of bourbon bottles.

Eagle Rare 10

Kevin Smith, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $48

Why This Bourbon?

Eagle Rare is my go-to bourbon for top-shelf cocktails. It’s a complex bourbon with an herbal aroma and a velvety smooth bold taste. Plus, it has hints of vanilla, caramel, and almond that add a sweet lingering finish to a classic bourbon cocktail.