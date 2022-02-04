Bartenders Reveal The ‘House’ Bourbons At Their Bars

If you haven’t spent countless hours working as a bartender or barback, you might not know what a “house” bottle is. In the simplest terms, it’s the bottles that bartenders keep under the bar (not on the wall behind them). There’s usually one bottle of rye, scotch, vodka, gin, tequila, rum, and bourbon (plus a few others) that they use as their house brand. It’s the bottle they grab to pour you a shot, something on the rocks, or a simple cocktail/highball if you don’t specifically tell them which brand/expression to use.

Intuitively, it might seem like a bar would just pick the cheapest booze for this purpose, that would be a big mistake. While the house pour does have to be well-priced, its real purpose is to impart the flavor of the bar itself. You want your guests to enjoy it and ask for it again. That’s why the price-to-value is extremely important. You don’t want it to be too expensive, but you also want it to taste good. It’s not an easy job to pick the house bottle, especially a house bourbon that’s going to be ordered a lot.

How do they do it? We asked a few noted bartenders and mixologists to tell us the house bourbons they pour at their bars. Keep scrolling to see all of their answers. You might be surprised by what you learn.

Bulleit

Eric Cohen, lead bartender The Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29

Why This Bourbon?

We use a lot of Bulliet Bourbon as our house bourbon. I like to use Bulliet because it has a very well-rounded flavor profile and makes a very good cocktail whiskey. It’s reasonably priced and has a depth of flavor that helps it stand up in cocktails.

Woodford Reserve

Verdell Ekberg, director of sales and marketing at South Seas Island Resort in Captiva, Florida

ABV: 43.2%

Average Price: $35

Why This Bourbon?

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon is our house brand. We chose Woodford Reserve’s flagship whiskey due to its broad appeal among bourbon drinkers. Woodford’s flavors are rich and smooth with hints of citrus, cinnamon, and cocoa.

Buffalo Trace

John “Fitzy” Fitzpatrick, spiritual advisor at Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Delray, Florida

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $25

Why This Bourbon?

Our house bourbon is Buffalo Trace Bourbon. It was a no-brainer to have this for our “well” bourbon considering our unique relationship with the distillery and Sazerac, their parent company. What makes this special is that many restaurants are struggling to even secure a bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon these days. We recently visited Kentucky and purchased a new barrel. That will yield us approximately two-hundred damn good Buffalo Trace barrel pick bottles in the coming weeks! It is simply an easy-drinking, smooth, classic Kentucky bourbon with soft, easy notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice.