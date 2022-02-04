Bartenders Reveal The ‘House’ Bourbons At Their Bars

If you haven’t spent countless hours working as a bartender or barback, you might not know what a “house” bottle is. In the simplest terms, it’s the bottles that bartenders keep under the bar (not on the wall behind them). There’s usually one bottle of rye, scotch, vodka, gin, tequila, rum, and bourbon (plus a few others) that they use as their house brand. It’s the bottle they grab to pour you a shot, something on the rocks, or a simple cocktail/highball if you don’t specifically tell them which brand/expression to use.
Intuitively, it might seem like a bar would just pick the cheapest booze for this purpose, that would be a big mistake. While the house pour does have to be well-priced, its real purpose is to impart the flavor of the bar itself. You want your guests to enjoy it and ask for it again. That’s why the price-to-value is extremely important. You don’t want it to be too expensive, but you also want it to taste good. It’s not an easy job to pick the house bottle, especially a house bourbon that’s going to be ordered a lot.
How do they do it? We asked a few noted bartenders and mixologists to tell us the house bourbons they pour at their bars. Keep scrolling to see all of their answers. You might be surprised by what you learn.
Bulleit
Eric Cohen, lead bartender The Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $29
Why This Bourbon?
We use a lot of Bulliet Bourbon as our house bourbon. I like to use Bulliet because it has a very well-rounded flavor profile and makes a very good cocktail whiskey. It’s reasonably priced and has a depth of flavor that helps it stand up in cocktails.
Woodford Reserve
Verdell Ekberg, director of sales and marketing at South Seas Island Resort in Captiva, Florida
ABV: 43.2%
Average Price: $35
Why This Bourbon?
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon is our house brand. We chose Woodford Reserve’s flagship whiskey due to its broad appeal among bourbon drinkers. Woodford’s flavors are rich and smooth with hints of citrus, cinnamon, and cocoa.
Buffalo Trace
John “Fitzy” Fitzpatrick, spiritual advisor at Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Delray, Florida
ABV: 45%
Average Price: $25
Why This Bourbon?
Our house bourbon is Buffalo Trace Bourbon. It was a no-brainer to have this for our “well” bourbon considering our unique relationship with the distillery and Sazerac, their parent company. What makes this special is that many restaurants are struggling to even secure a bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon these days. We recently visited Kentucky and purchased a new barrel. That will yield us approximately two-hundred damn good Buffalo Trace barrel pick bottles in the coming weeks! It is simply an easy-drinking, smooth, classic Kentucky bourbon with soft, easy notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice.
Old Forester 86
Eric Johnson, beverage director of The Waverly in San Diego
ABV: 43%
Average Price: $25
Why This Bourbon?
Old Forester 86 Proof is our house brand. This bourbon has some roasted oak, sweet caramel, and vanilla notes. Its 86-proof body holds up well in a cocktail but still can be a delicious drink, neat or on the rocks.
Jim Beam White Label
Josh Curtis, bar director at Malibu Beach Inn in Malibu, California
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $18
Why This Bourbon?
Jim Beam White Label Bourbon is our house whiskey. It was picked because it has corn flavors all day to remind us of what bourbon is made from. It also carries vanilla, caramel, and oaky flavors that accentuate any cocktail it’s used for.
Angel’s Envy
Christopher Devern, lead bartender of Red Owl Tavern in Philadelphia
ABV: 43.3%
Average Price: $50
Why This Bourbon?
Angel’s Envy has notes of vanilla, maple, toasted oak, and bitter chocolate, making it the perfect house pour. This may not be your typical or traditional bourbon but that’s another reason it’s one of my favorites. It’s a special tasting bourbon that is great neat or on the rocks. Also, give their rye a taste if you get the chance.
Four Roses
Emily Lawson, bartender and founder of Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville, Arkansas
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $20
Why This Bourbon?
Four Roses Bourbon is my favorite house bourbon for mixing, but it’s often overlooked. It’s just as complex and smooth as a Woodford Reserve and is affordable without compromising any integrity. It’s also not overly sweet, so it holds well in a cocktail. I love incorporating it with Pink House Alchemy’s Mexican Chile Syrup for a delicious Kicking Mule Highball.
Old Forester 100
Heather Buelna, lead bartender at Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay in San Diego
ABV: 50%
Average Price: $30
Why This Bourbon?
We use Old Forester 100 as our main house bourbon. It was chosen because it is a classic. It’s also one of the very first bourbons to be mass-produced. Its flavors are rich and complex, but it isn’t overly aggressive from its overall taste profiles, making it an easy match for a house program.