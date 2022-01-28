Recipe: The Amaretto Sour Is The Perfect Cocktail To Close Out January

Dry January is almost over. That begs the question: Which cocktail are you going to drink to break the streak? I have an answer: The Amaretto sour. It’s the sweet and nutty, bourbon-filled citrus bomb with a silky mouthfeel that’ll help you ease back into cocktails again (if you’ve actually taken part in Dry January, that is).

Just to be clear, I’m not talking about a low-alcohol cocktail here. The Amaretto sour is a full-on shaker that’s full of almond liqueur and high-proof bourbon. This has a good kick hidden underneath layers of egg white and citrus with a touch of sweetness. All of those layers make this both complex and easy to sip, while still holding onto a wintry vibe (mostly thanks to Amaretto having a marzipan feel to it).

Moreover, perfecting this cocktail will give you a chance to dial in those shaking skills. You’re going to need to give this a dry shake before you add ice. You also need to pour this out well, so that the layer of citrus-infused egg white foam builds on the top of this cocktail. But don’t worry, it’s still fast, fun, and easy to make.

Let’s get shaking!

