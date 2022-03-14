There’s nothing like listening to a well-made travel podcast to get you hyped for your next big adventure. While travel is still somewhat unpredictable and COVID restrictions are shifting daily (though loosening, in general), the auditory travel landscape is thriving. Whether you need inspiration for where to book your next trip or just an escapist dose of adventure, the 15 podcasts below will inspire your wanderlust and give you vital skills. Some will get you excited for your future travels, some will motivate you to book a flight (and tell you where to do exactly that), and some will provide detailed guides to the world’s most sought-after (and lesser-known) destinations. Check them all out below and find the one that strikes your fancy.

EDITOR’S PICK: Wild Times Podcast With Forrest Galante What It’s About: Outdoor adventurer, TV personality and conservationist Forrest Galante hosts a travel podcast that’ll get you stoked for your next big trip and make you laugh. Every episode combines the outdoors, wildlife, and wilderness with a heaping helping of comedy to keep listeners engaged and entertained. The Wild Times Podcast is ideal for those who are passionate about living life to the fullest and not taking themselves too seriously. Where To Start: Well… I say start with “TWT #91,” in which I join Galante and his cohorts to talk about my time spent communing with Komodo dragons on the Indonesian island of Rinca. What I love about this pod is, first and foremost, all the shit talking. But second of all, I think that the show respects ecosystems and cultures when it talks about travel. I often find myself googling destinations I heard about (or animal encounters at certain destinations) after listening to an episode. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify

The Travel Diaries What It’s About: The Travel Diaries is an interview series hosted by journalist Holly Rubenstein, in which she chats with guests about their adventures around the world and how travel experiences have shaped their lives. Rubenstein will cover everything from their earliest childhood travel memory and the first place they fell in love with travel to their top bucket list destinations. Where To Start: There are six full seasons of The Travel Diaries, so there’s plenty to listen to. If you don’t want to jump all the way back to the beginning, start with season four. Gregory Porter’s episode, specifically, features a conversation about travel intertwined with music, sports, and the many unexpected twists life can throw at you. The multi-Grammy-winning singer, who was traveling 200 days a year before COVID, shares his most far-out travel experiences and how they’ve shaped him as a person. Listen Here: Apply Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Get Lost Podcast What It’s About: Hosted by travel writer Joe Sills, Get Lost Podcast dives into thrilling stories of exploration and adventure, as told by journalists, explorers, and vagabonds. With former guests like Matthew McConaughey, as well as UPROXX’s own Zach Johnston and Steve Bramucci, it’s easy to get pulled into each episode. Where To Start: The episode entitled “Giza,” which aired in March 2020, is the best way to immediately pique your interest. Sills interviews Egyptologist and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ramy Romany about the forgotten tunnels beneath the Giza Plateau and how he discovered the likely tomb of an Egyptian God. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

Women Who Travel What It’s About: On Women Who Travel, Condé Nast Traveler editors Lale Arikoglu and Meredith Carey talk about the realities of traveling as a woman today. They share their own experiences and interview women from around the globe who are trailblazing their way through the food, hospitality, adventure, and travel journalism industries. Where To Start: Many women dream of traveling the world but are afraid to go at it alone. “Remembering How to Solo Travel Again” is an excellent place to start for any woman who’s ready to take that leap of faith on her own. This episode provides practical solo travel tips, advice on planning your next solo adventure, as well as reflections about the joys of solo travel for women. Listen Here: Apply Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox The TravelPulse Podcast What It’s About: The TravelPulse Podcast dives into everything from travel news updates and adventure tips to insightful interviews with industry experts and other guests. Hosted by TravelPulse’s Executive Editor Eric Bowman, this podcast gives you everything you need to know about travel today. Where To Start: “Social Media’s Place in Travel” delivers an interesting take on how to utilize the many social media platforms while traveling today. The episode features Tiffany Dowd, a global luxury hotel expert and the founder of Luxe Social Media. She shares her best social media tips and discusses the latest trending topics in the world of travel. Listen Here: Apply Podcasts, Spotify

Counting Countries What It’s About: Counting Countries is a show for those who are curious about the farthest corners of the planet. Host Ric Gazarian brings listeners the stories from the few adventurers who’ve spent their lives traveling to every country on Earth — something only a couple hundred people have done. Where To Start: “Charles Veley … And The Commitment To Travel” is a great place to jump in. It’s a long episode, reaching almost three hours, but it’s worth the listen. Guest Charles Veley, dubbed an “extreme traveler,” gets real about what it takes to travel the globe and shares some of his most exciting adventures. Save it for a long road trip or flight. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Travel With Meaning What It’s About: Hosted by Mike Schibel, Travel With Meaning tells interesting travel stories that have impacted the lives and careers of everyone from artists, entertainers, and athletes to entrepreneurs, CEOs, and travel experts. It’s a great listen for anyone who’s interested in how intentional travel can make a difference in our everyday lives. Episodes hover around the one-hour mark, making it an excellent commuter podcast. Where To Start: We’d be remiss not to suggest episode 43 of Travel With Meaning as an ideal starting point, which features UPROXX Life’s own founding editor, Steve Bramucci. He shares all about his incredible travel background and past adventures, then discusses the future of the travel industry. Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox

Travel Tales What It’s About: Comedian and TV host Mike Siegel created Travel Tales to highlight the best and worst experiences that travel has to offer, as told by a variety of adventurous guests, including fellow comedians, actors, producers, writers, and travel professionals. This podcast brings a humorous, lighthearted tone to travel that’s sure to get you stoked for your next big trip. Where To Start: You gotta love a good music groupie adventure. For Angelyn Rudd, following The Grateful Dead on tour turned into a lifetime of traveling the world. In her Travel Tales episode that aired in August 2021, Rudd dives into the story about how following her favorite band inspired her to visit more than 60 countries (and counting). Listen Here: Apply Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox Wild Ideas Worth Living What It’s About: Wild Ideas Worth Living, produced by REI, is made for those who love adventure and the outdoors. The show features conversations with people who, “took the path less traveled and brought their wildest ideas to life.” Host and journalist Shelby Stanger interviews everyone from world-class explorers and athletes to authors, scientists, and entrepreneurs. Where To Start: As travelers, it’s important to consider our lasting impact on the planet and the environments we visit. “Preserving Our Parks with Keith Eshelman and Sevag Kazanci” shines a light on conservation. This episode features a conversation with the founders of Parks Project, a brand that donates its proceeds to protecting National Parks and inspires the next generation to take care of our public lands. Listen Here: Apply Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox