Over the course of Covid-19, the American passport went from being one of the most powerful individual travel documents in the world to one of significantly diminished stature as the nation straight up bungled our response to a global pandemic. For more than a year now, accepting Americans into any foreign country was just downright dangerous as the United States has become the country hardest hit by Covid-19 — with the most cases and the most deaths by not insignificant numbers. But with President Biden’s announcement that by mid-April 90% of adults will be eligible to become vaccinated, it’s finally looking like there’s light at the end of the tunnel and countries worldwide are gearing up to welcome travelers back with open arms. You know, once we’re fully vaccinated. In fact, some destinations may require a digital document to prove it. We’ve all been dying to travel and when it’s finally safe to get back out there we have a pretty extensive list planned for all the places we’re dying to see. The 2020 Uproxx Travel Hot List dropped right before the pandemic started — rendering many of its destinations moot for the past year. We’ve also talked to travel influencers and celebrities about where they’re headed first, whether that’s hitting up Amsterdam or something more scenic and isolated. But before we get too excited, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to know which places we’re actually allowed to go. While some countries are totally open right now with little to no restrictions, others require additional health screenings, the possibility of an afore-referenced “vaccine passport,” and mandatory quarantines. If a country isn’t on this list, you can assume that visiting in 2021 isn’t advised. Here are all the countries Americans can travel to right now, or in the near future.

Albania Albania was one of the first countries to reopen to American tourism. Right now, there are no Covid-19 test, quarantine, or vaccine requirements to enter. Anguilla Anguilla is now open to US visitors, but all travelers must complete an approval process that requires the submission of a negative nato-pharyngeal PCR test result 3-5 days before arrival. Travelers will have to submit their negative test via Anguilla’s approval portal and must wear masks in public spaces for the entirety of their visit. Temperature checks will be implemented upon landing.

Antigua and Barbuda Antigua and Barbuda’s border is now open! All US travelers aged 12 and older arriving by air must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within a full week of their flight. Upon arrival, an additional PCR test must be taken and visitors will have to quarantine while waiting for the results. In short, Antigua and Barbuda isn’t the best out-of-the-blue adventure option Armenia Armenia is open to US tourists so long as they can present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of their arrival. Travelers also have the option to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival at their own expense as long as they’re willing to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Aruba All US visitors over the age of 15 must fill out a health assessment and present a negative Covid-19 test result upon arrival. All visitors will need to pick up Aruba Visitors insurance. If you plan on traveling via Jet Blue, you’ll have the option to take an at-home saliva-based test. Bahamas The Bahamas are finally open to American travelers… sort of. All Americans entering the Bahamas must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than five days prior to the date of travel and must purchase the island’s Covid-19 health insurance and apply for Bahamas Travel Health Visa.

Bangladesh Bangladesh is open to US tourists but the rules are still pretty strict for this one. To enter the country you must present a medical certificate showing negative Covid-19 results from a PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel. Upon arrival, all guests must quarantine for an additional 14 days. Barbados All travelers must complete an online travel form submitted 24 hours before arrival. Visitors will need to arrive with a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test taken in the last 72 hours and must take an additional rapid antigen test after landing. Visitors must quarantine for a minimum of five nights as they await the results of their additional test. For the duration of your visit, all guests must wear an electronic tracking bracelet.

Belarus US citizens may visit Belarus for no longer than 30 days and must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Land borders are currently closed to U.S. citizens. Belize Belize opened to international travel beginning on August 15th but travelers will be subject to additional safety precautions. Travelers must register on the Belize health app, receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 96 hours of travel, and take an additional rapid test within 48 hours of arrival at their own expense.

Bermuda All visitors 10 and older must apply for travel authorization at the cost of $75. Travel authorization for children under 9 is $30. Upon arrival, all visitors must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within five days of arrival and wear an electronic tracking wristband All travelers will be tested again at the airport where they must quarantine while waiting for results. Additional tests are required four days after arrival. Immunized travelers will still need to apply for travel authorization, supply a negative pre-arrival test, and take the additional test upon arrival. Immunized travelers are not required to wear the electronic bracelet. Bonaire All visitors must fill out an online health declaration before arrival and present a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Bosnia and Herzegovina All US visitors with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within the last 48 hours may enter Bosnia and Herzegovina with no restrictions. Botswana US travelers hoping to visit Botswana will need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result from the last 72 hours before departure. Visitors without the negative test result or those showing Covid-19 symptoms will have to quarantine for a full 14 days at their own expense. Meaning: You’ll 100% want to have the test result to travel to Botswana.

Brazil Over the summer Brazil had few travel restrictions and now the country is dealing with the aftermath. Currently all entry by land and sea is totally banned and those hoping to arrive by air will now need to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken withiin 72 hours of boarding their flight. British Virgin Islands US travelers visiting the British Virgin Islands (BVI) must purchase a travel certificate at the cost of $175 from the BVI Gateway website. Visitors must also present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within five days before departure. All visitors will be tested upon arrival and will need to quarantine while awaiting results.

Cambodia Cambodia’s restrictions have lightened significantly since the summer. All US travelers above the age of two must provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of their departure. Travelers who have had Covid-19 must provide documentation from a licensed health care provider stating they have recovered from Covid-19 in the 90 days preceding travel. Chile Chile is now open to US citizens! Within 48 hours of boarding, all visitors must fill out an Affidavit of Travelers form as well as present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of boarding. Visitors must also provide proof of Covid-19 health insurance with minimum coverage of $30,000. All visitors must also quarantine for 10 days, five of which must be spent in a transit hotel.

Colombia Travelers hoping to visit Colombia must either provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours of departure or take a test upon arrival and quarantine while awaiting results. Côte d’Ivoire Travelers visiting the Ivory Coast must fill out a travel declaration (which comes with fees) and present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within five days of arrival. All travelers are encouraged to quarantine for an additional two weeks.

Costa Rica Costa Rica is welcoming all travelers arriving by air and sea. Visitors must first complete a digital Health Pass 48 hours before boarding and purchase mandatory health insurance to cover quarantine accommodations. International insurance must cover at least $50,000 in medical expenses. Croatia American tourists who can present a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before arrival and prove paid-in-full for accommodation (not a reservation) are permitted to enter Croatia. Those who arrive without a negative test result must take a test upon arrival and self-isolate while awaiting results.

Curaçao All US travelers will need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of traveling. All visitors will be subjected to a 9:00 pm to 4:30 am curfew. Dominica Dominica opened its borders to American travelers on August 7th. All arriving passengers will need to bring a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no later than 72 hours before boarding, fill out an online questionnaire 24 hours before departure, and will be subjected to additional rapid testing upon arrival. All visitors of Dominica will be assigned color-coded wristbands.

Dominican Republic Upon arrival, visitors of the Dominican Republic may be subjected to a random breath test and will need to fill out a health affidavit. Free antigen testing will be available to international travelers staying in hotels. Dubai Travelers over the age of 12 must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure. Additional quarantines may be in place.

Ecuador Travelers with a completed vaccination card may enter Ecuador with no restrictions. All other travelers three and older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within three days of arrival. Those arriving without a negative test result will be subjected to a quarantine while awaiting the results of a new test. Egypt All visitors over the age of 5 must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours before their departure flight. Travelers will need to have paper copies of the test result, digital copies will not be accepted.

Ethiopia All US citizens arriving in Ethiopia will need to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within five days of their boarding date. Currently, Ethiopia is ranked at Level 3 by the US State Department, which suggests people “reconsider travel” to the region. French Polynesia Travelers must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their departure date. Arriving passengers must self-test four days after their arrival to Tahiti.

Grenada Grenada is now open to American travelers but requires quite a bit of hoop-jumping if you want to enter. American travelers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, and then a second test on day five of their trip. All travelers must also apply for travel authorization from the Ministry of Health. Guatemala All travelers over the age of 10 entering Guatemala will need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of arrival, provide evidence that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine or evidence that you’ve recovered from Covid-19 within the last three months. All visitors must also fill out an online health pass.

Honduras Honduras is now opened to American travelers, though all arriving travelers must bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at most 72 hours prior to arrival and fill out an online precheck health form. Ireland The Republic of Ireland requires all US travelers to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure and will be subjected to a 14 day quarantine. Five days into the quarantine travelers may take a second test which will lead to relaxed restrictions, if negative.

Jamaica Travelers from the United States (12 and older) must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result at least three days prior to their departure date for Jamaica. All travelers must also fill out an application to obtain official travel authorization from Jamaica. Kenya Kenya is open to all US travelers who can provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 96 hours of their arrival date.

Maldives All travelers visiting the Maldives will need to arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours of their arrival. Mexico Mexico’s border with the United States is still closed to tourists but travelers may fly into the country with few restrictions. Travelers may be subject to temperature checks, health screenings, but will meet few restrictions.

Montenegro Montenegro’s borders are now open to vaccinated American tourists but must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their departure. Morocco Only travelers with a valid reservation to a Moroccan hotel can visit the country and must present a printed negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure. Some local curfews may apply.

Nambia Travelers must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival date. All un-tested travelers will need to be tested upon arrival and quarantined at their own expense while awaiting results. Nepal All travelers above the age of five must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours before departure. Upon arrival, travelers must quarantine for an additional 7 days upon a new negative test result, or for a full 10 days.

Nicaragua Travelers must arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test with no time frame requirement. Panama Panama is open to air travelers (cruise ship passengers are not allowed to disembark) who can provide a negative Covid-19 PCR or antigen test result taken 48 hours before arrival. Travelers with older test results must take a rapid test at the airport. All travelers must fill out an online health affidavit.

Peru All travelers 12 and older arriving from the US must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR or antigen test, or a medical certificate explaining you’ve recovered from Covid-19. Travelers will be subjected to a two-week quarantine that may be waived with a negative antigen test result upon arrival. Rwanda Rwanda is now open to travelers who can present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. All visitors must take a second test upon arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Senegal All US travelers over the age of 2 are allowed to enter Senegal with a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within five days of their arrival. Serbia Serbia is open to all US travelers who can present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their arrival.

Seychelles The Seychelles are now open to all US travelers who can show proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before their departure. All travelers must have valid health insurance to cover Covid-19 related medical expenses and apply for travel authorization online. Vaccinated individuals are subjected to the same requirements. South Africa South Africa is finally open to American tourists! All travelers must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

South Korea South Korea is allowing US travelers back into the country so long as they can provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. However, all travelers are subjected to a 14 day quarantine period. Sri Lanka Those willing to stay at an approved hotel or resort for a full 14 days may reenter Sri Lanka so long as they arrive with a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

St. Kitts and Nevis All travelers hoping to visit St. Kitts and Nevis must fill out a travel authorization form before arrival as well as supply a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before departure. For the first seven days of your trip, all travelers must stay at an approved hotel and take an additional test on the seventh day before restrictions are lifted. St. Barts St. Barts has just enacted new preventative measures against Covid-19 variants and is closing the gates to all incoming travelers as the island gets vaccinated. Borders are expected to reopen by mid-May, so a late summer trip isn’t out of the question.

St. Lucia All travelers over the age of five must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within five days before arrival, as well as fill out a travel registration form. Visitors must be staying at a Covid-certified property for the duration of their trip. St. Marteen All travelers from the US arriving at St. Marteen must complete a health authorization application, provide health insurance to cover Covid-19 costs, and provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure. St. Vincent and the Grenadines All travelers arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines must take a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours before arrival and be retested upon arrival. All US travelers will need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Serbia All airline passengers arriving from the United States aged two and older must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within three days before arrival. Those who have caught Covid must present documentation that says they covered from Covid-19 at least 90 days before arrival. Tanzania Tanzania has no additional requirements for international travelers, though travelers will be required to fill out a health surveillance form and will be subjected to a health screening upon arrival. Keep in mind that some airlines require Covid-19 test results so it’s not a bad idea to bring one anyway.

Tunisia All US travelers hoping to visit Tunisia will need to provide a negative Covid-19 PCR or serology test taken within 72 hours of their departure and will be subjected to an additional two-day quarantine upon arrival. Turkey US travelers over the age of six must arrive with a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight. All travelers will be subjected to additional health checks and fill out an entry form.

Turks and Caicos Passengers must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within five days of travel. All travelers must have medical/travel insurance that covers medevac, complete a health screening, and agree to a privacy policy prior to arrival. Uganda All US travelers with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within five days of departure are permitted for entry to Uganda.