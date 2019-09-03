The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

Unsplash

Last Updated: September 3rd

Finding a good reason to travel isn’t hard. Actually getting out on the open road and committing your time (and hard-earned money to travel) is where it gets a little more difficult. Where to go? What to do? Can I really sleep in a hostel with 20 other people? Is street food safe?

These are all legitimate questions to ask. For the answers, there are scores of travel podcasts out there to help you plan a trip, large or small. The best among these answer the hardest questions honestly. They’re where practical guides meet enchanting storytelling.

We’ve been compiling the list of our favorite travel podcasts for a couple of years now. As pods come and go we’ll keep updating this list to keep it fresh and practical. And, please, tell us your favorite travel podcast in the comments!

WOMEN ON THE ROAD

What It’s About: Women On The Road (part of the She Explores network) takes a deep look at what it’s like living the #vanlife for solo female travelers. The show manages to cut to the bone on real issues of travel that transcends the experience. You’ll learn valuable lessons about life as a vanlifer that are easily translated to all travels for all travelers.

Where To Start: Jump in with Indigenous influencer Karen Ramos’ episode #fakevanlife. Ramos explains how she started her travel life, getting rid of creature comforts, travel as a privilege, and safety on the road.

Listen Here: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, CastBox