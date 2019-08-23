The Best True Crime Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Netflix

Last Updated: August 23rd

In case you were somehow unaware:

The world isn’t just made up of good guys and bad guys.

People in jail didn’t necessarily commit the crimes for which they were convicted…

but some of them did.

Also, there are people who did commit horrifying atrocities walking amongst us.

Criminal activity isn’t innate and doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

The economy intersects with the justice system.

These statements are all valid, though the world would be so much simpler if they weren’t. We wouldn’t have to wrestle with the complex network of moral considerations that this list of documentaries relies on as its impetus. And we’d never find ourselves sympathizing with murderers or furious at victims.

As it stands, the list below is made up of some of the most nuanced, complicated, often painful-to-watch crime documentaries on Netflix. Each of them is a quality film with complex subject matter and compelling human interest. There are no easy answers offered, but there’s still plenty to keep you watching.

Roll Red Roll

Run Time: 80 min | IMDb: 7.1/10

In August 2012, there was no escaping the horror of what came to be known as the Steubenville High School rape case. A drunk high school girl was undressed, photographed, and sexually assaulted by her peers who then documented the acts all over social media. This documentary investigates the case with a particular focus on true crime blogger Alexandra Goddard who first brought prominent attention to the events. This is not an easy watch because of the subject matter and the explicitness with which it is presented, but it is essential to discussions of consent and the way that our society treats victims of rape.

The Seven Five

Run Time: 104 min | IMDb: 7.6/10

When 10-year veteran New York City police officer Michael Dowd was arrested in 1992, it brought about one of the biggest police corruption scandals in the history of the city. This movie examines these events and the dirty dealings of the 75th precinct, which was considered one of the most treacherous police departments during the 1980s. Working in a department that had one of the highest murder rates in the country at the time, Dowd felt he wasn’t getting his due emotionally or financially, so he began taking bribes from drug dealers. It wasn’t long before he was protecting a cartel leader and actively robbing dealers at gunpoint. Watching this develop is fascinating.