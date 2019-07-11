The Best Vodka To Add To Your Bloody Mary, According To Bartenders

Getty Image

No weekend brunch is complete without a Bloody Mary (or four). The combination of tomato juice, various spices, hot sauce, Worcestershire, lemon juice, and a few healthy glugs of vodka almost seems like a healthy way to wash down your sausage and biscuits. The thing we enjoy most about the cocktail isn’t just the fact that many brunch restaurants have bottomless Bloody Marys, but how very adaptable the drink is.

Depending on where you purchase a Bloody Mary, the recipe will undoubtedly be different. Creativity is the keyword when it comes to the cocktail — as ingredients are swapped in an out and slices of thick cut bacon, slices of pizza, and even whole burgers are added to some mutant versions as “garnish.”

Even when it borders on the absurd, we love the Bloody Mary and so do bartenders. That’s why we asked a few of our favorites to tell us their go-to vodkas (the most important ingredient) when mixing up their own house recipes.

Greenbar TRU Garden Organic Vodka

Nikki McCutcheon, beverage director at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City

Greenbar TRU Garden Organic Vodka! It’s a quality product for a great price. The vodka is herb-infused with nine botanicals that compliment all the garden vegetable flavors in a Bloody Mary.