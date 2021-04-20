This year’s 4/20 celebration is going to be a tad bittersweet for a lot of potheads out there. The good news is that it’s probably going to be a whole lot less anxiety-filled than last year’s 4/20, which landed in the early days of Covid-19-induced self-isolation. The idea of smoking back then with friends was absolutely out of the question, and many even turned to edibles just to avoid inhaling smoke into their lungs and experiencing a coughing fit that would’ve surely freaked out the neighbors. Since then, things have greatly improved and vaccines are rolling out in a hurry, but life isn’t quite back to “normal” yet — so a lot of us are still going to be lighting up that bowl solo this year. Smoking with friends is a lot of fun, but a solo smoke session can be just as good, you just need the right music or entertainment, a gang of snacks, and quality herb. In honor of the second (and PLEASE GOD LET IT BE THE LAST!) 4/20 of the pandemic, we’re shouting out the cannabis brands and strains we find ourselves reaching for again and again. Click the prices if you feel inspired to try a few!

Connected — Biscotti View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connected San Francisco (@connected.sf) Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

THC: 23.47% Retail Price: $80 The Experience Incredibly pricey but worth every penny, Connected’s Biscotti deserves permanent shelf space in your house. This is a special occasion weed, with rich and earthy notes of coffee and chocolate with a slight citrus-y aftertaste that lingers nicely on your palate and results in a euphoric and slightly relaxing high that’ll have you eager to create. It tastes so good you’ll actually enjoy holding the smoke in your lungs. But be careful, that’s a really easy way to get super high. The Bottom Line An earthy hybrid that hits that Goldilocks zone of THC, providing you with a euphoria-induced high that never dips into paranoid or bad vibes. Perfect for 4/20 smoking, or during any other celebration. High Life Farms — Stuffed French Toast Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Pinene

THC: 32.82%

CBD: .08% Average Retail Price: $50 The Experience Sporting a sweet cherry and citrus aroma with notes of cinnamon and vanilla, High Life Farms Stuffed French Toast packs an indica leaning high that feels similar to that near food-coma ecstasy that occurs after a big breakfast. That might sound heavy, but once the high drifts from the body to the head, the experience shifts into a pleasing buzz that vibrates behind the eyes and just makes you feel good. The Bottom Line A great wake and bake strain that strikes a nice balance between relaxing and euphoric.

Cannabiotix — Cereal Milk View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cannabiotix (@cannabiotix) Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene

THC: 29%-33%

CBD: .27% Retail Price: $70 The Experience Another euphoria-inducing hybrid, Cannabiotix Cereal Milk is as delicious as its namesake, with frosty green buds that provide an appetite-stimulating mix of earthy spicy notes with a citrus and cinnamon aftertaste. It’s almost impossible to smoke a bowl of Cereal Milk without cracking a smile, so definitely smoke this one with some much-missed friends if you’re already vaccinated. The Bottom Line Eye-catching frosty nugs that provide a warm high that feels every bit as luscious as it tastes. Ember Valley — Sundae Driver Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene

THC: 23.74%

CBD: .06% Retail Price: $55 The Experience If you’re looking for a way to wind down from a long day, Ember Valley’s Sundae Driver is your strain. Featuring indulgent notes of earthy dark chocolate with dense and creamy smoke, Sundae Driver is a powerful indica strain that kills stress and the motivation to do anything that isn’t even remotely relaxing. Because of its earthy flavor, this strain makes a great pairing with a blunt wrap (we suggest vanilla) which helps add to its decadent nature. The Bottom Line A powerful end of the night strain that’ll instantly send you to bed or melt the stress of the day away.

Korova — Animal Face x Kush Mints Strain: Hybrid (Sativa Dominant)

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Pinene, Myrcene

THC: 29.80% Retail Price: $55 The Experience Surprisingly sweet, this cross blend between Animal Face and Kush Mints by famed edible company Korova provides an uplifting high that’ll make you feel so happy that you get kind of dumb. Featuring an earthy mint flavor with hints of floral sweetness and diesel, Animal Face x Kush Mints is relaxing without ever feeling like its weighing you down, striking a nice middle ground between an in-your-head sativa and shut-you-down indica. The Bottom Line Sweet and floral with an uplifting high that can’t help but make you smile. A Golden State — Mountain Shadows Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrceene, Linalool, Pinene

THC: 25.3% Retail Price: $56.57 The Experience A Golden State’s Mountain Shadows hybrid is a delight to the senses. Opening a jar will greet you with forest-y notes of pine and provides a citrus-forward flavor with herbal notes of lavender. The high here is relaxing, melting away anxiety and numbing the senses a bit, for a calm and focused high perfect for listening to music or taking in nature. A great choice for after your 4/20 hike. The Bottom Line Calming and pleasing in both aroma and flavor, Mountain Shadows is a great hybrid strain for taking in and appreciating the beauty that surrounds you. A definite hippie “we’re all connected” strain.