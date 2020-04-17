The coronavirus may have canceled every single one of our favorite festivals this year, but it’s not going to come between stoners and their ability to observe 4/20. Instead, we’re all gearing up for what is bound to be one of the strangest 4/20s ever — probably the first and last time you ever light up and get high with your friends over Zoom. With the nation in disarray and folks feeling isolated and lonely, it’s going to be a memorable celebration, for better or worse. That’s really saying something for a social holiday centered around a substance that tends to make people forget. To help you mitigate the fact that you can’t hang with your friends on the holiest of high holidays, we’re offering a special 4/20 list of our favorite THC-centric strains. Whether you dig on Indicas, Hybrids, or Sativas, there is something here for everyone who wants to de-stress and get as high as they possibly can this 4/20. Next year, with any luck, we’ll light up outside, see our friends in person, and become one with nature or whatever. This year — we’re going to get hella high, not wear pants, eat all the snacks, and watch Tiger King again. Here are all the strongest cannabis strains for an absolutely lit 4/20.

Fire OG View this post on Instagram 🔥 Fire OG 🔥 #fireog #stonergoals #tricombsfordays #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #stayhome #staymedicated #keepcalm #euphoria #nirvana #indica A post shared by @ weedeliveryadmin on Apr 14, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT THC: 21.34%

Strain: Hybrid Fire OG has a name that sounds like it was made up on the spot and with little to no thought. But coupled with the strains earthy brownish-green appearance weaved together with stringy red hairs and its bitter earthy burn, Fire OG’s name is more than appropriate. Although a Hybrid strain, Fire OG leans heavier on its Indica attributes resulting in a powerful body high that’ll leave you sufficiently sedated. But if you ride that out, you’ll find the comedown feels significantly easier than your typical straight Indica. Fire OG isn’t nearly as pretty to look at as the other strains on this list. It will supply you with a powerful high that won’t take over your day like the stronger Indicas on this list. Check Weedmaps to find Fire OG at a dispensary near you. Riff OG View this post on Instagram Ember Valley: Riff OG 👏🏻 A post shared by Bong-Rip Betty (@theoriginalbongripbetty) on Feb 22, 2020 at 11:19pm PST THC: 26.87%

Strain: Indica Crafted by Ember Valley, Riff OG is a powerful top-shelf indica strain that produces a long-lasting high that’s perfect for those looking to stretch out their supply while still being able to get sufficiently out of their heads. Riff has a pleasing aroma of deep pine with crisp citrus notes that cut through and produce a smooth smoke that’s easy on the throat and won’t leave you with the desperate need for a glass of water. Riff is heavy with kief with a few orange hairs sprouting out from emerald green buds. It’s surprisingly easy to break up with just your fingers. I’d recommend skipping the grinder on this one, even if you’re planning on rolling this up. Though the hand-cut will work better for something like a blunt rather than a joint. Check Weedmaps to find Riff OG at a dispensary near you, or pick up the strain from Caliva.