THE TREND — Traveling For Wellness Would you travel across the globe if you could take part in another country’s spa traditions? I traveled all the way to Japan to visit a traditional Japanese onsen (well, for that and the sushi), and let me tell you, it was a once-in-a-lifetime type of experience. An onsen is a Japanese traditional bath, usually found in regions with natural hot springs, and is deeply rooted in the country’s culture. At its best, it is soothing, calming, and elegant (in contrast to many American hot springs which can be… a tad seedy). Where To Experience It: At HOSHINOYA Tokyo, an urban twist on a traditional ryokan, they’re seeing a wave of younger travelers (under the age of 29) staying at the property (there’s been a 17% monthly increase in the demographic as of July 2023). The hotel’s general manager, Geunju Lee told me, “This year at HOSHINOYA Tokyo, we’re finding that younger people are looking for special ways to unplug and recharge.” I chose this hotel because I got a two-in-one — a location in the center of the city and a true sanctuary. The top floor’s onsen baths are fed by hot spring waters drawn from 1,500 meters below the ground and located at the bottom of an open-roof chamber with high walls that frame the sky above. Through the open roof, guests are presented with a private viewing of the ever-shifting colors of the Tokyo night sky. At night, cool breezes blow in, bringing seasonal aromas with them. In case you’ve never been to an onsen, note that you’ll be fully nude. Bring a small wash towel for the washing area (you need to rinse before getting in). Keep in mind, tattoos are a bit of a taboo for the Japanese’s older generation; however, this attitude is changing with younger generations, especially those living in the bigger cities. Rooms at HOSHINOYA Tokyo (which include a visit to the onsen) start at $494.00.

THE TREND — Healing With Crystal Therapies Spas around the world are now utilizing crystals throughout their treatments to enhance energy healing and alleviate stress. Many claim that incorporating crystals helps enhance relaxation and promote holistic well-being by harnessing the unique energy and soothing properties associated with these natural gems. Where to Experience It: I tried the 90-minute Rose Quartz Remedy massage at the The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad and it was unlike any other massage I’ve ever gotten because it started off with a dry scrub. It’s a full-body massage and exfoliation treatment that began with a grounding tea ceremony. The powerful effects of Frangipani, Rose Geranium, and Palmerosa went to work, and the experience concluded with a scalp massage with rose quartz crystals which are believed to be connected to the heart chakra. The spa’s director Rita Rroku-Berishaj told me, “Since opening a year ago, we’ve quickly seen wellness activities become an everyday essential in some visitors’ lifestyles. Amongst the millennial demographic, they love our clean, organic aromatherapy approach as well as the sustainable brands we’re partnered with such as Augustinus Bader and ESPA.” The Rose Quartz Remedy massage at the Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad can be booked for $425.