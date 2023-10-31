Call it a boilermaker, call it a beer back, or simply call it a shot of whiskey and a beer — whatever the case, there are few things better than this iconic, dynamic duo on a chilly day. But picking the right whiskey and beer combination isn’t as simple as randomly picking one of each. It depends on a few things. Is the beer or the whiskey more important to you? If it’s the beer, then you need to first decide what beer you want to imbibe before picking a whiskey that will complement said beer. “When you’re ordering a shot and a beer with a quality bourbon or other whiskey, you need a quality beer,” says Nick Purdy, president and founder of Wild Heaven Beer in Atlanta. “But should you go big to hold up to the bourbon? Or light to counterbalance it?” Since there’s a science to finding the right beer and whiskey combinations, we went to the professionals for help. We asked a few well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us the best beers to pair with whiskeys. Keep scrolling to see all of their choices. Goose Island Bourbon County Stout Michael Ng, USBG bartender at Behind The Glass Bartending in Los Angeles ABV: 14.3% Average Price: $13 for a 16.9-ounce bottle The Beer: One of the best beers to pair with a glass of bourbon is Bourbon County Brand Stout from Goose Island Beer Co. Here’s why this combination is exceptional and what flavors make it great: Bourbon County Brand Stout (BCBS) is a legendary imperial stout that is aged in bourbon barrels. This beer is a natural choice to pair with bourbon because it shares some key flavor elements with its whiskey counterpart. What makes BCBS great for this pairing is its intense and complex flavor profile. Tasting Notes: When you take a sip of this stout, you’ll be met with bold and rich notes of roasted malt, chocolate, caramel, and coffee. These flavors are further elevated by the aging process in bourbon barrels, which impart hints of oak, vanilla, and a subtle bourbon sweetness. The interplay between the beer’s inherent complexity and the bourbon barrel aging creates a symphony of flavors that complement each other beautifully. When you take a sip of BCBS alongside a glass of bourbon, the combination is magical. The beer’s robust and roasted characteristics harmonize with the caramel and vanilla notes from the bourbon. The result is a pairing that enhances the best qualities of both, creating a sensory experience that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

Fuller’s ESB Nick Purdy, president and founder of Wild Heaven Beer in Atlanta ABV: 5.9% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack The Beer: On the bolder side, I’d suggest a malty but not too dark beer (the roasty notes of a porter or stout would do well vs. a scotch, less so with a bourbon) – an ESB is a perfect match. This style isn’t currently prevalent around the craft scene. Check around for any extra special bitters on store shelves and try it. Or get the classic Fuller’s ESB from England. Tasting Notes: Biscuit-like malts, caramel, orange peel, honey, light hops, and a dry finish make it a perfect companion for your favorite whiskey. Lagunitas IPA Adam Lukey, head brewer at Eventide Brewing in Atlanta ABV: 5.7% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: My choice for an ideal autumn boilermaker would be a Lagunitas IPA and a shot of Basil Hayden’s Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. Forget the combo of well whiskey and a macro lager, the boilermaker is making a comeback due to the plethora of craft beers available to the discerning two-fisted drinker. Tasting Notes: Lagunitas IPA is highly balanced and super drinkable which pairs excellently with Basil Hayden’s notes of pepper, charred oak, and vanilla. Breakside Life Barleywine Chad Henderson, head brewer and co-owner at NoDa Brewing Company in Charlotte, North Carolina ABV: 9.5% Average Price: $7 for a 22-ounce bottle The Beer: Breakside Brewing’s Life Barleywine epitomizes the ideal barleywine-style ale for me. A glass of bourbon would perfectly accentuate the nuances of this strong ale. Tasting Notes: Its exceptional balance boasts a rich malt profile without any overpowering caramel or sweetness. It’s a wonderful complement to the sweet corn, vanilla, and oak flavor of a well-made bourbon. Union Craft Blackwing Lager Fal Allen, brewmaster at Anderson Valley Brewing in Boonville, California ABV: 4.8% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: When it comes to pairing beer and bourbon, I want to taste the bourbon, I want something a little roasty to pair up with the charred oak barrel flavors in the whiskey, but not an overwhelming beer. I want the bourbon up front for a lingering enjoyment and then have a light roasty beer to clean the palate up for the next sip For that I love a good Schwartz bier or clean crisp dark lager. One of my favorites is Baltimore’s Union Craft Brewery’s Blackwing Lager. Tasting Notes: It is nicely bready, with hints of rye bread and toasted nuts, with a hint of light roasty coffee, and a hint (just a hint) of smokiness. First the bourbon – wait – and then the dark lager finish. Faircraft Brauhaus Iron Hearth Rauchbier Matt James, brewmaster at Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester, New York ABV: 5.5% Average Price: Limited Availability The Beer: Faircraft Brauhaus Iron Hearth Rauchbier pairs well with bourbon. I know this because I’ve done it. This smoky beer and a sweet, complex bourbon are a perfect match, especially on a cool fall evening. Tasting Notes: Iron Hearth has a perfect level of smokiness that doesn’t completely overpower you. That same smokiness lends itself well to a nicely aged bourbon. Neshaminy Creek Warehouse Lager George Hummel, grain master at My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: When having a beer back, I like a lighter beer with a flavor profile that will lurk in the background. Neshaminy Creek Warehouse Lager is described as a “Mexican-style Lager that has a clean, grainy malt character with a subtle sweetness and a crisp, dry finish with a whisper of German noble hops.” And brewer Jason Ranck and crew have really nailed it. Tasting Notes: It slides down easily because their restrained use of adjunct grains keeps the brew from smelling like a bowl of creamed corn, like the actual Mexican lagers. It pairs well with complex, flavorful bourbons.