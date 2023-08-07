Firestone Walker Pivo Pils Patrick Chavanelle, Senior R&D Brewer at Allagash Brewing Company in Portland, Maine ABV: 5.3% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: The first time I had Firestone Walker’s Pivo Pils, I was down in Texas for a wedding. We went to a bar where I saw it on tap, and I ordered one. To set the scene, this was very much a social gathering, but all I did was sit in a corner and exclaim comments to myself after every sip like, ‘Oh God’ and ‘It smells so good’, etc. I wanted to bathe in it. Tasting Notes: Pivo is an amazing showcase of Noble hop character that I’d never experienced before in a beer. It has punchy grassy, spicey, aromatics along with some lemon zest that is so inviting. It’s a beer that will never grow old to me. I love it. Bierstadt Lagerhaus Slow Pour Pilsner Fal Allen, Brewmaster at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Booneville, California ABV: 5.1% Average Price: $13 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: If there could be only one, that would have to be Bierstadt Lagerhaus Slow Pour Pilsner on draught. It’s beautifully pale yellow and crystal clear with a solid dense head of foam. Tasting Notes: It begins with an aroma of toasted biscuits and light floral hops. The taste is crisp and bready, full of its slow cold German lager yeast fermentation. There’s a snappy carbonation that lingers on the pallet. This beer finishes dry with a slight hint of minerality and a touch of sweetness. There’s excellent balance with a high drinkability rating. Troegs Sunshine Pils George Hummel, Grain Master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: Nothing beats a nice fresh can of Troegs Sunshine Pils. Once relegated to seasonal status, I was overjoyed when they freed it to year-round availability. Tasting Notes: It’s crisp with a firm bitterness that steps aside to allow a peek of bready malt. The flavor and aromatics just drip with floral Hallertau hops.

Rothaus Pils Tannenzäpfle Joe Mashburn, Head Brewer at Night Shift Brewing in Boston ABV: 5.1% Average Price: $17 for a six-pack The Beer: If I was only going to drink one pilsner for the rest of my life, it would be Rothaus Pils Tannenzäpfle. It’s pricey for a 6-pack but delicious if you take the plunge. Tasting Notes: “Tannenzäpfle” is a “fir cone,” and this pilsner has a great spicy character that reminds you of being in a forest. Notch Session Pils Zach Fowle, Head of Marketing at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix, Arizona ABV: 4% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: Notch Session Pils by Notch Brewing Co. is my pick. Calling this a “Session Pils” may seem a little redundant, but crushable low-alcohol versions of popular styles are Notch’s whole bag. Lesser inebriating power takes away nothing from this Czech-style lager. Tasting Notes: It jabs the nose with dead-on peppery and lightly floral Saaz hops alongside a hint of sulfur threaded through doughy croissant-like malts. On the tongue, subtle malt sweetness spreads under earthy/herbal hops, trailing off at the finish into a gentle but noticeable bitterness. Kent Falls The Hollow Matthew Steinberg, co-founder and Head Brewer of Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, Massachusetts ABV: 5% Average Price: $15 for a six-pack The Beer: Kent Falls Brewing is one of my favorite breweries. Their focus on quality and the use of locally sourced malts just hit right for me. The Hollow is their house pilsner. Kent Falls brewers really dig deep into tradition and care deeply for their roots and place. They have a northeast sensibility focused on farmhouse beers. Tasting Notes: The Hollow is dynamic, crisp, and clean and is hopped with Brewer’s Gold that is grown on their farm. Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Garth Beyer, certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: Wiseacre’s Tiny Bomb is an epic pilsner. It elevates your standard pilsner style with a bit of local wildflower honey. Tasting Notes: There are delicate floral aromas and a steady sweetness. It’s a pilsner that feels like it gives you energy. A light version of liquid bread, if you will.