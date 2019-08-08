The Best Bottles Of Whiskey For $15 And Under

Mellow Corn/Evan Williams/Jim Beam/Uproxx

The term “bottom shelf” conjures up some pretty negative feelings regardless of the subject matter. Nobody wants to hear that the features of the resort they just booked are “bottom shelf”. The same goes for the accountant they hire or the clothes they wear. Put simply, the phrase is a perjorative. The lowest of the low.

Not when it comes to whiskey. You might assume that if you’re only spending around $15 dollars for a bottle of the brown stuff it’s going to taste more like oak-flavored lighter fluid than a nuanced, finely aged spirit. In many cases, you wouldn’t be wrong. But there are a handful of high-quality, well-made whiskeys out there that cost the price of a movie ticket and are likely to prove a hell of a lot more entertaining.

Turns out, in the right time and place, the bottom shelf just where you want to be. Check out the best whiskeys for under $15 below.

Jim Beam White Label

Jim Beam White Label is one of those classic bourbons that you can find at pretty much every liquor store or bodega in the country. It’s cheap, it’s consistent, and it’s remarkably sippable and mixable for such a reasonably-priced bottle. This is the flagship bourbon of one of the most well-known whiskey brands for a reason.

Tasting Notes: If you’re a fan of bourbon, you’ve probably tried Jim Beam at some point. If so, you’ve been met with hints of toasted oak, vanilla, crème brulee, and a subtle hint of peppery heat at the finish. If you haven’t tried this bourbon, you need to remedy that.