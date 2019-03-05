The Best Bang-For-Your-Buck Bourbons For End-Of-Winter Drinking

Unsplash

I believe the great orator Homer Simpson summed up this portion of winter best when he said, “Lousy Smarch weather.” March marks the beginning of the end of this abysmal winter. But even though spring will be here in a matter of weeks, we still have a long, chilly, way to go before we can hand in our winter hats, parkas, and boots in favor of boardies, tank tops, and flip-flops. Fear not, bourbon is here to help you forget that spring is still a few weeks away. And you don’t even need to spend your whole paycheck to buy a bottle of great juice. You can afford a nice sipper without much worry if you know where to look.

We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to bang-for-your-buck bourbons for winter 2019 consumption.

Bulleit Bourbon

Nick Canteenwalla, restaurant Manager at Honey Salt at Parq in Vancouver

“Bulleit Bourbon ($28) is definitely a personal favorite of mine. Priced at around $35 Canadian, you get exceptional value for your dollar. I like how it has a higher rye content than a lot of other bourbons, giving you a nice spicy bold flavor profile.”