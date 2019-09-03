We Asked Bartenders To Name Their Favorite Whiskeys For Fall Old Fashioneds

Unsplash

Let’s get real: there’s no wrong time of year to drink an old fashioned. June, July, August — even the dog days of summer can’t scare us away from this combination of whiskey (rye or bourbon, depending on your taste), muddled sugar, and Angostura bitters. That said, fall might very well be the best time to sip this classic cocktail. The flavors in play just seem to fit nicely with apple harvest, longer nights, and a fire crackling in the hearth.

Around these parts, we prefer our old fashioneds with a spicy rye kick, but we’ll take them any which way our favorite bartenders mix them up. We love seeing adaptations with walnut bitters, bacon, and other smoky, fall flavors. The joy of this drink is its permutability… as long as you start with a good whiskey.

To make sure your old fashioned whiskey picks are on point, we asked 15 our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to bottles for mixing this iconic drink.

Noble Oak Bourbon

Alli Torres, bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City

I’m loving Noble Oak right now. They age it for a year in American White Oak and finish it with sherry staves. They use pressure and heat to mimic the seasons and plant a tree for every bottle. Personally, I love a bit of a spicier old fashioned so matching the sherry notes with Angostura really delivers some great flavor.