The Best Rye Whiskey To Drink Right Now, According To The Masses

Rye whiskey is the whiskey that feels like advanced-level booze. There’s a lot more going in rye whiskey than your average juice, and that can be intimidating for the whiskey novice. The addition of rye grains to the mash bill (alongside barley, wheat, and/or corn) brings in all new layers of texture and flavor. Rye is deeper, bolder, and more challenging.

Picking the best rye whiskey is a journey of brown-liquor fueled discovery. But where do you start that peppery rye journey? We popped over to Ranker find out what the masses are drinking right now. Thousands of people voted and a clear top ten emerged. Did the masses get it right this time or are did they just stick to the known entities?

You’ll have to scroll down to find out. And don’t forget to tell us your favorite rye whiskey in the comments!

10. Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Rye Whiskey

Wild Turkey’s Russell’s Reserve 6 Year Rye is a great place to start any rye journey. The brown elixir has a loaf of rye bread-feel right at the top, with hints of pepper and Christmas cake spices. That’s all followed by smooth sweetness and notes of oak char sneaking in at the end, making this one a very nice sip.

Buy a bottle here for $39.99