Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon: Old Fitzgerald Spring 2022 Edition 17 Years Old ABV: 50% Average Price: $1,276 The Whiskey: This whiskey was distilled and laid down in barrels back in 2004. The barrels were vatted after 17 years and proofed down to the bottled-in-bond standard of 100 proof and then bottled in the iconic Old Fitz decanter for a Spring 2022 release. Tasting Notes: A hint of woodiness comes through on the nose via cherry tree bark with the faintest echo of dried rose next to soft vanilla oil, a hint of cedar, a distant thought of old leather, and a touch of burnt orange peels. The palate starts off softly with a lush vanilla cream that builds towards a winter spice matrix of nutmeg, allspice, and clove with a touch of cherrywood that sweetens toward dried cherries. That mid-palate builds on the cherry with spices (nutmeg and allspice) and sticky tobacco vibes as the finish arrives next to a super creamy dark cherry in vanilla cream feel with a dusting of dark chocolate and more of that dry cherry tree bark. Bottom Line: This is one of my favorite bourbon whiskey of 2022, so far. It’s outstanding yet fleeting, unfortunately. Still, if you come across this at a whiskey bar, buy a pour and spend some time luxuriating in the good stuff. Bourbon: Eagle Rare 17 Years Old ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $1,540 The Whiskey: This whiskey was produced in the spring of 2003 at Buffalo Trace. Since then, it lost 73 percent of its volume to the angels as it rested in warehouses C, K, M, and Q on various floors. The barrels were then vatted, (barely) proofed down, and bottled. Tasting Notes: The nose has this matrix of dark holiday spices that layer into a Black Forest cake with the finest stewed cherries, the moistest chocolate sponge cake, and the richest cream with a touch of vanilla and dark chocolate shavings and a whisper of pink finishing salt. The palate really leans into the cherry with a bright but saucy vibe that’s spiked with nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon (and maybe a hint of ground ginger) while little firecrackers full of salted black licorice, dry cedar bark, and Cherry Coke fill in the background. The finish takes its time as the mid-palate cherry sweetness slowly dissolves into an old wooden garden box full of fresh dark potting soil bursting with fresh mint and spicy nasturtiums. Bottom Line: Every year, this release hits it out of the park. This is phenomenal whiskey with a very accessible and classic profile. It’s a whiskey that truly hits you emotionally with the “feels” and deep comfort. This is a can’t miss, even with the inflated aftermarket price tag.

Rye Whiskey: Smooth Ambler Founders’ Cask Strength Series ABV: 61.8% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This whiskey is West Virginia in a glass. The juice is made from 88 percent rye with 12 percent malted barley. The spirit then rests for five years before it’s bottled as-is, with no filtration and no cutting with water. Tasting Notes: Black tea leads to what feels like a hint of Guinness’ roasted barley with notes of bitter dark chocolate, espresso beans, and burnt toffee with a thin line of vanilla cream and dried cherries. The palate builds on that foundation by sweetening that black tea considerably while dry and sharp cinnamon, clove, and anise add a layer of heat and a sense of dried mint and fennel counterpoint everything. The end sweetens again with a sense of woody maple syrup next to more of that dark toffee, bursting espresso beans, and soft and lush vanilla cream. Bottom Line: This is excellent rye whiskey. It dropped at the end of last year (December 2021) and I didn’t get a chance to review it for my best of 2021 list. Had I done, this would have been top tier. Single Barrel Bourbon: Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel ABV: 45% Average Price: $450 The Whiskey: Elmer T. Lee is another hugely popular release that’s very limited (and sought after). Where this differs from the other single barrels on this list is in the mash bill (this is a bit higher rye) and the placing of the barrel in the warehouse. It’s said that the barrels for Elmer T. Lee are stored where the master distiller himself used to store the barrels he kept for his own stash. Tasting Notes: The nose on this is like a decadent breakfast of pancakes smothered in cinnamon butter, dripping with the best maple syrup, and topped with a hand-made scoop of vanilla ice cream. The palate holds onto the vanilla and spice but settles into more of a floral honeyed sweetness with touches of cedar, old library book leather, and a hint of tobacco buzz. The end lingers for a while and leaves you with a dry pear tobacco warmth next to a cinnamon heat and maple bar sweetness. Bottom Line: This is one of those whiskeys that’s just good. I don’t need to pontificate or justify. It speaks for itself and delivers on every word of hype it gets.

Single Malt Whiskey: Courage & Conviction Cuvée Single Cask, Cask No. 1266 ABV: 59.2% Average Price: $150 The Whisky: This whisky is made with 100 percent malted barley. That juice is then loaded into French red wine or Cuvee casks for a minimum of three years (each cask is hand-selected for its distinct flavor profile). These single casks were chosen for their beauty as a stand-alone whisky that doesn’t need any adulteration or cutting with water. The honey barrel is then bottled as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: The nose is seriously buttery with a touch of brandy butter next to lightly salted caramel with a vanilla whipped cream that merges into a fruity backbone with hints of raisins, new leather, and maybe a whisper of damp straw. Malts shine through first on the palate as hefty brown spices create a serious heat (from those ABVs) before a cherry tobacco chewiness kicks in with a hint of pear candy under all that malty spice and warmth. The mid-palate really leans into the dark and stewed cherry tobacco vibe as a hint of dry hay, reeds, and umami (sweetish tomato paste maybe?) poke in very late on the finish. The Bottle: This is another unique and delicious whiskey. It’s a testament to where the burgeoning American single malt whiskey game is headed. In fact, grabbing this bottle feels like you’re getting in on the ground floor of something big. Tennessee Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s 10 Years Old ABV: 48.5% Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: This new age statement released from Jack Daniel’s feels like a throwback to a bygone era in Tennessee Whiskey. The whiskey is aged for at least ten years. During that time, the barrels spend time in the “Buzzard’s Roost” at the top of the rickhouse. Once they hit the right flavor profile, those barrels are moved to the bottom floors of other warehouses to slow the aging down. Finally, the whiskey is vatted, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: This opens with a rich matrix of cherry syrup, apple cores, sticky toffee, vanilla ice cream, and a thin line of wet and sweet wood. The palate opens up towards the dark fruit but dries it out and married it to a sticky and spicy tobacco leaf while toasted cedar soaked in salted caramel vibes with dry corn husks that are just singed. The finish really takes its time as the cherry attaches to an old cinnamon stick and the tobacco takes on a sticky chewiness with a mild savory fruit edge. Bottom Line: This whiskey continues to clean up at awards competitions this year. I can assure you that this is a legit bottle of Tennessee whiskey that’ll upend your preconceived notions about the mega-brand. It’s nuanced and deep but, more importantly, it’s really f*cking tasty.