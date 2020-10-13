They say that all journeys begin with a single step. So why would your journey into the world of whisk(e)y be any different? If you’ve been meaning to purchase your first bottle of whiskey, fall — with its cool days and chilly nights — is a great time to take that first step (or sip). Do you really want to spend the rest of your days drinking vodka or hard seltzer? Expand that palate, friendo! We understand that the idea of trying something new (especially whiskey) is difficult. For the uninitiated, the thought of perusing the aisles at your local liquor store (or scrolling through a website) in search of a beginner bottle seems daunting. Lucky for you, we can always count on the experts for help. So we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one whiskey they always give novices.