Every few years, we’re told about some new “greatest whiskey in the world.” This was the case back in 2015, when a lesser-known Taiwanese whisky, Kavalan Vinho Barrique, was named the best single malt on earth — beating out all of the well-known Scottish and Japanese brands at the World Whiskies Awards. That same year, a bargain $30 bottle of Crown Royal North Harvest Rye was named the best whisky in the world, too, after earning 97.5 out of 100 in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible.

Flash forward to last year, when Henry McKenna 10-year-old Bottled-in-Bond, another $30 bottle, won the award for best bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Or just a few weeks ago, when Stagg Jr. scored a 98 at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Another day, another competition, another “best bottle” — this is part of the hype machine that powers the whiskey world.

Today brings us newly minted “king of all whiskeys”: Colonel E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Bottled-in-Bond (Straight Kentucky Bourbon). This bottle has been winning awards and finding itself in liquor cabinets all over the country for years. It’s maintained a strong following and is part of a much-lauded line of whiskeys. It’s also (theoretically) affordable — retailing for around $70. But good luck finding it for anywhere even close to that price now that it’s been award a 99 out of 100 by the judges at the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

Like the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, the IWSC uses a double-blind method, ensuring that judges never see a bottle. However, the IWSC relies more on synchronized tastings and discussion amongst panelists — many of whom are distillers themselves. In short, these are trusted voices in the industry. But we figured the E.H. Taylor Single Barrel Bottled-In-Bond needed one more cosign… ours.

Check our tasting notes on this expression below.