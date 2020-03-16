Bartenders Tell Us The Best Whiskeys For Your St. Paddy’s Day Quarantine

If you’re doing St. Patrick’s Day right, you’re probably going to enjoy your fair share of Irish whiskey. This year, that prospect comes with a mandate to forego bar hopping in favor of safe social distancing. Still, delivery services are open and — if you’ve been reading our articles — you might just have a few choice bottles in the cabinet. You can make it through this, we promise. In hopes of helping you have as festive a quarantine as possible, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one Irish whiskey they recommend on St. Patrick’s Day. Sip these picks straight or on a rock, just make sure to do it a safe distance from others.

Slane

Zach Stout, beverage manager at Clark & Bourbon in St. Louis

Slane Triple Casked Irish whiskey is an incredibly accessible Irish whiskey, that packs a lot of complexity into the bottle for a great value. The three cask process introduces the whiskey to virgin medium char casks for vanilla and toasted oak flavors, the second cask is a seasoned Tennessee whiskey cask. This brings the caramel banana notes that Tennessee whiskey is known for. The final cask in their process is an Oloroso sherry cask. Sherry brings the fun raisin and fig notes to the Irish whiskey, rounding out the flavor profile.