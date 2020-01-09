The Best Irish Whiskeys To Keep You Warm This Winter

The fact that Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t for a few months shouldn’t stop you from warming up this winter with a dram (or three) of Irish whiskey. The home country of Colin Farrell and Conor McGregor has much more to offer than a simple glass of Jameson (although we’ll gladly take one on a cold, winter day). Alexander Carlin, beverage director for Infuse Hospitality in Chicago, has been savoring the warming appeal of Irish whiskey for many winters spent along Lake Michigan and in New York. “I cut my teeth as a beverage professional learning from the old school New York Irish bartenders that were institutions themselves at various NYC Steakhouses,” he says. “They represented generations of bar pros who would only give up a shift upon either retiring or dying, and in those instances, it was often their offspring who took over. They always had a case of Irish whiskey delivered that was often ‘misplaced’ by management and absorbed into their personal collections. I know we went through a lot of it, but it was never listed on any menu. After a long shift, a shot or two always ends up being my go-to when I think about the chilly winter seasons I spent learning all things bar-related.” Like Carlin, many of our favorite bartenders have cultivated a longstanding love of Irish whiskey. So we asked them to share their favorite expressions to sip all winter long.