We Asked Bartenders To Shout Out Their Favorite ‘Summertime Whiskeys’

Last week, we wrote about the best bourbons for summer. Today, we widen the net a little further. We’re talking about all whiskeys — from Scotch to rye to bourbon to Irish whiskey to Japanese whisky — that fit the summer season. Tommy Tardie, founder of Fine & Rare in New York City, is a huge advocate for whiskey this time of year. “For me, it’s a great time to open up some of the lighter, softer, sweeter bottles I may have been sitting on during the colder months,” he notes. The bartenders we know agree with Tardie. So we asked a handful of our favorites to tell us the best whiskeys to sip when the temperature rises.

Yamazaki 12 Tommy Tardie, founder and owner of Fine & Rare in New York City Japan’s Yamazaki produces some exceptional whiskey that works well during the hot, even humid summer days. Yamazaki 12 or Toki served neat, over an ice cube or even in a highball makes for a great afternoon refresher. Its sweet floral and citrus notes pair perfectly with summer weather. Tullamore D.E.W. Rum Cask View this post on Instagram Happy St. Patrick’s Day 🍀🥃 ______________________________________________ #whiskey #tullamoredew #stpatricksday #tullamoredewrumcaskfinish A post shared by Bourbon_Ern (@bourbon_ern) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:15pm PDT David Powell, brand ambassador at Hudson Whiskey I tend to like lighter-bodied spirits as the weather warms up, so I’d say something Irish would probably be the best direction to go during the summer. Tullamore D.E.W. has an XO Rum cask finished whiskey that would fit perfectly in that lane. It’s a really approachable whiskey that plays really nicely in shaken drinks as well.