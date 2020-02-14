The Best Whiskeys To Pair With Your Valentine’s Day Chocolate

If you’re lucky enough to have a Valentine (or you decide to treat yourself), the odds are you’re going to end up with at least a box or two of chocolate (or at least a few Reese’s Peanut Butter hearts). Obviously, you can just mow through it all in one sitting while you binge-watch Netflix, but chocolate is even better when paired with your favorite whiskeys. “Chocolate is really delicious paired with so many different drinks, but few think to choose a whisky to enjoy with it,” says Jesse Cyr, bartender at Foreign National in Seattle. “The robust flavors usually found in a lot of whiskies, especially Scottish single malts, compliment chocolate incredibly well.” Liran Leibman, executive chef and beverage expert at Zizi’s in New York City also enjoys Scotch, but opts for peat-smoked variants. “I’d go for a smoky scotch from Islay,” says Leibman. “The smoke and iodine notes really complement and highlight the cocoa, and Laphroaig has the perfect amount of smokiness. It doesn’t mask the cocoa, but it doesn’t let it become too chocolatey.” To cast an even wider net, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the best whiskeys to pair with V-Day chocolate.