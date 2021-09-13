Our Review Of 2021’s Hottest Bourbon Release — Blue Run 13.5-Year

Blue Run has taken the whiskey world by storm in 2021. The sourced spirit from the mind of former Four Roses Master Distiller Jim Rutledge is all anyone in the bourbon world seems to be talking about right now. The whiskey is so hot that the small releases tend to sell out almost instantly when they hit the market, leaving average whiskey drinkers only the secondary market to try this juice… if they’re very lucky.

That’s a shame because Blue Run is sourcing and putting out some of the best bourbons (and one rye) you can find right now. We were lucky enough to get a few samples of the recent releases to try them for ourselves and … yeah, this stuff deserves every bit of hype it’s getting. Maybe a little more.

In short, this is whiskey is pretty much bourbon at its best. It also excites us for what’s to come for this new bourbon brand as more releases drop and new ideas for the brand come to the fore. So, let’s dive into what’s actually in this bottle of bourbon and see what all the fuss is about.

