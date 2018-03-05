There’s nothing Americans like to argue more over than food. Whether it’s pizza, burgers, or barbecue, everybody’s got an opinion. We like to go in on these opinions too, as if we’re all James Beard acolytes. And, because nobody on the internet can just let people’s opinions be, when Twitter was reintroduced to “Brooklyn barbecue” this weekend, they went after it with gusto.
It all started with a tweet from Munchies, Vice’s food blog, stating what it called “Brooklyn barbecue” that was “taking over the world,” featuring a small pile of brisket, two rolls from a package, two pickles, and beer served in a mason jar just to complete the hipster stereotype:
Needless to say, Twitter was not having this sad state of affairs:
Those clowns can laugh all they want. But maybe those hillbillies should actually save their nickels and dimes and take a trip to NY to see what is going w/ the barbecue scene here. And it’s helpful to remember that BK is full of transplants. Fette Sau may have been the big dog for barbecue years ago, but they’re overshadowed by spots like Hometown, Pig Beach and Arrogant Swine. Doing traditional barbecue the way it’s done in NC and Texas. Barbecue isn’t reliant on a specific ground water source, so if you an chip post oak to a place and ship high quality meat there, you can make barbecue.
You invalidated your own opinion as soon as you mentioned NC “barbecue” in an un-ironic way.
@MagnumOpus Sure, usage of word invalidates the fact that people from BBQ states such as TX and the like now live in Brooklyn where they’re cooking the way they grew up eating. That makes sense. Good job.
Shipping post oak (or a whole damn mesquite thicket) to BK along with some Texas or Midwest grassfed beef doesn’t feel quite like it deserves to be called “brooklyn” BBQ, right? Isn’t that just Texas bbq shipped out of town? Just curious. I guess it’s the plating that makes it “Brooklyn”?
Texas BBQ is often served by the pound on butcher paper with or without a tray with white bread, pickles/onions/peppers and other accoutrements. Aside from the mason jar beer, that is just a really, really shitty tray of Texas style BBQ.
Nothing makes it Brooklyn other finding rare space or building that allows for smoking and ventilation and hipsters trying to create a thing out of something that already existed that they are ripping off. No transplant from Texas, North Carolina or Memphis would have the balls to try and call their native BBQ “Brooklyn” BBQ.
@Whatitiz73 I was not defending the image in the above article. And as noted in above article that image does not accurately represent the BBQ being served at Fette Sau.
“Texas BBQ is often served by the pound on butcher paper with or without a tray with white bread, pickles/onions/peppers and other accoutrements.”
That is literally what they serve in all the BBQ places I mentioned in my comment. You have to buy by the pound, you get some pickles, and some white bread.
No one is saying this is “Brooklyn” style BBQ. On the contrary, i was saying that it was authentic. The BBQ is brooklyn is either central texan, Carolina, or memphis. No one calls it “brooklyn style” ever.
All you guys are jumping to a lot of baseless conclusions about food you’ve never eaten. I’ve eaten it, and I’ve eaten BBQ all over TX, even made it out to Snows (currently number 1 bbq in texas according to Texas Monthly).
It’s your use of NC Barbeque that invalidates your opinion on barbeque. Like if this were an article on rap, and you used Justin Bieber as am example of a rapper. Or if we were talking about steaks and your example is meatloaf. If you think the vinegar and mustard abomination which defines BBQ for most North Carolinians is a legitimate form of the food, you are s moron. This is also hyperbole meant to convey my loathing of that bullshit from going to college there after growing up on real BBQ.
@MagnumOpus So I take it you won’t be dropping by Justin Beiber’s NC style bbq meatloaf spot?
I was answering Steve’s question, not replying to you because only a jackass would yell about hillbillies from real BBQ country about getting a ticket to NYC or Brooklyn to eat BBQ.
I am in NYC several times a year and I have had Brooklyn BBQ. It’s not great. The only place I enjoyed was Arrogant Swine and that was mostly for the Mac and cheese waffle.
There are plenty of people saying Brooklyn BBQ as if it were its own style and trying to make it a thing and they sound like morons.
And yes, Carolina BBQ is a thing that predates Texas BBQ. Carolina BBQ is defined by being hog as opposed to the NC vinegar or SC mustard sauce as there are plenty of places that don’t sauce their pork just like some places think it is not real BBQ if they sauce their ribs or beef BBQ. Just proves that New Yorkers and Texans (likely) can be equally obnoxious.
If you didn’t come off like such a dick in your initial comment people probably wouldn’t have jumped all over you.
@Paul from the Gump I’m a dick for sure, not gonna argue that. I’m just burnt out on the whole mindset that anything “Brooklyn” is bad. People who think that really crack me up. Just because a bunch of people choose to live in a place that others don’t, automatically makes their craft and their food illegitimate? GTFO! Sorry but I’m here to defend anyone who’s willing to put everything on the line to make food because they want to share it with other people. Food is complicated, and those willing to put their all into it and to do something because they want other people to enjoy it… yeah I’ll side with them over those who feel that if it’s not like their grandma makes, then it’s wrong.
New York Deli “BBQ” is boiled meat, which that looks like. There is a lot of shit in NYC that is rated well but is absolute garbage.
You’ve never even eaten the BBQ in Brooklyn. So you’re just shouting out your ass for no good damn reason.
I have. It’s not worth eating in most cases, let alone traveling for. Go back to yelling at hillbillies to buy tickets to eat in Brooklyn when they can get the real McCoy and not some knock off in their own back yard for half the price and ten times the quality.
