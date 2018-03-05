UPROXX/Shutterstock

There’s nothing Americans like to argue more over than food. Whether it’s pizza, burgers, or barbecue, everybody’s got an opinion. We like to go in on these opinions too, as if we’re all James Beard acolytes. And, because nobody on the internet can just let people’s opinions be, when Twitter was reintroduced to “Brooklyn barbecue” this weekend, they went after it with gusto.

It all started with a tweet from Munchies, Vice’s food blog, stating what it called “Brooklyn barbecue” that was “taking over the world,” featuring a small pile of brisket, two rolls from a package, two pickles, and beer served in a mason jar just to complete the hipster stereotype:

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912 — MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter was not having this sad state of affairs:

Laughs in Texan, thats funny pic.twitter.com/ItOjUGSlYz — monique (@Jizzlaqueefa) March 4, 2018

There’s not even a smoke ring pic.twitter.com/imztsmUiEV — Doc McThuggins (@thezackmorgan) March 4, 2018

Don't bother coming to KC. pic.twitter.com/IcNHwIluZC — Mat Love (@KCDeathMachine) March 4, 2018

Kansas City looking at that plate of hot ass like….. pic.twitter.com/ePiqgAfDMh — KEVO (@Kevo_Bevo) March 4, 2018