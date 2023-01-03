Budgeting your money doesn’t have to be hard. If you’re young and employed you probably know all to well the feeling of living paycheck to paycheck. Of busting your back — and mental health — at a job that makes you feel either underappreciated, under-supported, or lacking any free time to you know, live. Or worse, all three at the same time! We don’t want you to live like that, so we’re here to tell you that budgeting isn’t as difficult as it seems. The problem is, our public education system doesn’t instill us with the necessary tools of financial literacy. Making sure we run a mile in under 10 minutes, sure, but making sure we have enough money to pay our bills and have a little left over to have some fun? Nope, you’re on your own kid! Luckily, we live in an era where there are a lot of qualified individuals out there who have that whole financial literacy thing down pat and they are willing to share their information for free! Budgeting isn’t magic, it’s just about being smart with what you have and stretching your dollars so you end up with more of it in your pocket once you spend it where you need it. So as we step into 2023, here are the budgeting gurus on Instagram and TikTok that you need to follow to help stretch that dough.

The Broke Black Girl View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dasha | Financial Activist (@thebrokeblackgirl) Dasha Kennedy is a financial activist that shares contemporary and culturally relevant financial literacy resources at a near constant clip on her Instagram. Her main focus is on the financial hardships of being a black woman in the modern age but the tools and advice she shares apply to everyone. From how to develop a $1000 emergency fund for the year, to how to manage your time and monitor your finances, and how to set money aside to invest, there isn’t a day that goes by where Dasha isn’t offering some sort of brilliant tidbit of financial wisdom that actually seems doable, no matter your income level. Above all else, she’s funny and relatable, which is rare with financial gurus who always seem like they have it all figured out. Dasha isn’t afraid to be real and reveal that it’s okay to not have it all figured out. HumphreyTalks @humphreytalks A common misunderstanding when it comes to investing! #explained #rothira ♬ Rainy Days X Animal Crossing – ViBES Humphrey Yang is a personal finance, money, and investing guru who respects your time, and we love him for that. On his TikTok, Humphrey Talks, Yang offers all sorts of sensible tips for investing in Roth IRAs, why things like compound interest and consistent investing can better set you up for retirement in a small easy-to-digest package. And if you want to go deeper, his YouTube channel offers longer videos that offer more detail regarding investing tips and how to make your money work for you.

NickTalksMoney @nicktalksmoney The Pink Tax costs women HOW MUCH?!📉😱 The “pink tax” refers to the higher prices that are often charged for products marketed to women, compared to similar products marketed to men. The pink tax affects a wide range of products, including personal care items (such as razors and shampoo), clothing, and toys. The pink tax is not always justified, and many experts and advocates argue that it is a form of discrimination. One study by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs found that women in the city paid an average of 7% more than men for products and services in a variety of categories, including personal care, home health care, and clothing. Another study by the Women’s Rights and Resource Center in 1994 found that the pink tax costs women in the United States an average of $1,351 per year, or about $40,000 over a lifetime – I can’t imagine how high these numbers have risen to today. Here are a couple ways you can fight the pink tax: – Support companies who are taking a stand against the pink tax with gender-neutral pricing. – Buy more gender-neutral items when shopping for toys, razors, shampoos, deodorant, etc. – Avoid the dry cleaners as much as possible (the price difference between men & women here is notorious) Follow to learn more of what school SHOULD’VE taught you about money🧠 Appreciate you! -Nick . . . . . . Disclaimer: This content is purely educational in nature and is NOT intended to be financial or tax advice. Consult with a qualified professional who understands your specific situation before making any financial decision. Nick holds the CFP® designation, and had a career as a financial planner, but does not currently advise clients and solely focuses on creating educational financial media. . . #learnontiktok #moneytok #personalfinance ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey Nick Meyer does what so many financial gurus don’t do well — he makes financial literacy fun. Let’s face it, budgeting, investing, and talking about things like CD accounts and Roth IRAs is boring. Money is fun, financial advising, is not! But Nick Meyer makes learning about how to stretch your dollars as entertaining as all the other TikTok videos you watch thanks to a heavy reliance on costumes, green screens, and jokes. ILikeToDabble View this post on Instagram A post shared by Side Hustle Queen 👑 | Daniella (@iliketodabbleblog) Daniella Flores is the self-proclaimed side hustle queen and focuses her efforts on helping neurodivergent and LGBTQ+ folks increase their money-making abilities via side hustles and work-from-home resources. What makes Flores so special is that she helps to turn your own interests into money-making endeavors, rather than offering you tips on ways to make money that don’t necessarily speak to your personality or skills. Her Instagram is full of quick bites of information, but if you want the real cheat codes, you’ll have to visit her I Like to Dabble blog, which goes way more in-depth.