6. Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45% Average Price: $24 The Whiskey: This whiskey embraces a high-rye mash bill that’s comprised of 68% corn, 28% rye, and 4% malted barley. The hot juice is then rested for six years before blending, cutting down to proof, and barreling. As far as we know, this is still mostly sourced juice but will likely start including Bulleit’s own whiskey in the next year or two. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is classic Kentucky bourbon with clear dark cherry tobacco, apple cider doughnuts, plenty of cinnamon, eggnog creaminess, and a little rye grassiness (think dry sweetgrass).

Palate: The spice on the palate is squarely in the cinnamon category with creamy vanilla, more warm fruity tobacco, and a hint of orchard bark lurking in the background. Finish: The end is warm but fades pretty quickly, leaving you with soft oak, dark spice, brown sugar, and a whisper of sweet and creamy grits. Bottom Line: This is a solid standard bourbon. I’d use it for mixing highballs, taking shots (if you keep it in the freezer), or mixing a basic cocktail like a punch, smash, julep, or sour. This is a good table bourbon. 5. Bulleit 95 Rye Frontier Whiskey Straight American Rye Whiskey ABV: 45% Average Price: $28

The Whiskey: Bulleit’s rye has a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley from MGP of Indiana. The rye is aged for four to seven years before blending, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: This nose opens up with a mix of resinous cedar, sharp rye grassiness, creamy vanilla eggnog, and a hint of fresh mint that’s just kissed with fresh and dank pipe tobacco. Palate: The taste delivers on those notes while folding in hints of dark chocolate, savory fruits (think melon or overripe banana), and a crumbly buttermilk biscuit with a hint of maple syrup, salted butter, and sage. Finish: The end is pretty short and thin but circles back around to that cedar and maple syrup with a tobacco edge and a touch of winter spice. Bottom Line: This is a nice rye but very pedestrian in 2023. I’d lean toward using this for citrus-forward cocktails and maybe shots more than anything else. I’d also use this for baking and cooking. There are some nice notes here that’d play well with doughnut icing, cake batter, or pancake mixes. 4. Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 60.1% Average Price: $45

The Whiskey: This is Bulleit letting that high-rye bourbon whiskey shine at full force. The bourbon is small-batched from hand-selected barrels and bottled at the new Bulleit distillery in Kentucky with old sourced barrels that they’ve been stewarding for years now. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sweet woody cedar notes pop next to oily vanilla on the nose with a rush of black peppercorns, dried red chili pepper, and a hint of dark caramel just kissed with salt. Palate: The taste delivers ripe peaches next to more peppery spice and a hint of Christmas spice barks and burnt orange with the vanilla taking a backseat and the oak really stepping in with hints of dill and mint (both dried). Finish: The end leans into the spice barks and burnt orange with a touch more of that creamy vanilla that mellows into a nutmeg-heavy eggnog lusciousness. Bottom Line: This is a nice pour of whiskey. I like this over a few rocks or mixed into a nice whiskey-forward cocktail. 3. Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey Blender’s Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $67

The Whiskey: This limited expression was crafted by Bulleit’s master blenders. The release is a series that celebrates the women who make Bulleit bourbon. The whiskey is a hand-selected blend of three out of the 10 bourbons (hint, hint) Bulleit sources. The bourbons were aged six to eight years before blending, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is brimming with salted peanut shells, old braids of cedar bark and sweetgrass, oily vanilla pods, and moist sticky toffee pudding with plenty of wintry spices and dark dried fruits. Palate: Those dried fruits are soaked in rum on the palate as Black Forest cake drives the taste toward buttery salted toffee before black pepper and dried ancho chili leads to old tobacco rolled with cedar, smudging sage, and a whisper of old barrel oak with a musty edge. Finish: The end has a great balance of creamy eggnog and choco-cherry cake next to brick rickhouses, old tobacco humidors, and singed marshmallow smushed between mincemeat pies. Bottom Line: This is another really good pour of whiskey. I would save this for more of a fall/winter pour with all of that rum, cake, and winter spice. Then I would mix this into a wintry old fashioned or Manhattan. 2. Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 52% Average Price: $66

The Whiskey: These releases are the picks that you’ll find at your favorite whiskey bars, restaurants with a great whiskey list, and liquor stores. That means that the profile will vary slightly depending on who’s doing the picking. That aside, this is still Bulleit Bourbon but in single-barrel form. That means you’re getting the best barrel experience. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark spiced cherry leans into pecan waffles covered in salted butter and rich maple syrup with a hint of marzipan cut with orange liqueur and dipped in salted dark chocolate on the nose. Palate: That rich and sweet dessert vibe drives the palate toward chewy pipe tobacco laced with apple cider, mulled wine, and brandy-soaked figs next to more marzipan and chocolate. Finish: The end leans into the barkier aspects of the spices as braids of dry tobacco, cedar bark, and smudging sage are countered by a soft vanilla cream over stewed peaches, berries, and cherries with a buttery crumble. Bottom Line: This tends to be a pretty delicious whiskey that really shines as a holiday sipper. Pour one into a big glass after a big holiday meal and let the rest of the evening melt away. 1. Bulleit Bourbon Frontier Whiskey 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.6% Average Price: $39