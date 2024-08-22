This year, Burger King has been experiencing — DARE I SAY IT??? — a sort of renaissance. This year’s Mozzarella Fries and Fiery Buffalo Nuggets are two of our favorite new side orders of the year and, trust us, we continually rank Burger King last or near last in our various fast food rankings and blind taste tests. So that’s really saying something!

Now, in the midst of summer, Burger King has unveiled an all-new spicy-infused remix of a few fan-favorites staples. And they’ve dubbed it the Fiery Menu.

The full menu consists of a Fiery Whopper, Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, Fiery Strawberry Sprite, Fiery Mozzarella Fries, and Fiery Chicken Fries. Those first two definitely deserve their own individual reviews (we’ll skip the drink), but for the sides, we decided to lump them together into one review to help you decide which side dish is essential to whatever your current BK order is.

Can the Fiery Mozzarella Fries and Fiery Chicken Fries live up to the promise of a Burger King renaissance, or do they fall flat? We found out by ordering both of them so that you don’t have to.

Fiery Mozzarella Fries

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Imagine the biggest sigh you’ve ever heard in your life — that’s how I feel about the Fiery Mozzarella Fries. So much promise, squandered by bad execution. I desperately wanted these to be good. Aside from French fries, mozzarella sticks are one of my favorite side orders. It’s hard to f*ck up deep-fried cheese, and yet… Burger King did it (congrats, I guess?).

There are two issues with the Fiery Mozzarella Fries. First, they’re way too thin. You want a mozzarella stick to have a good amount of cheese, about as thick as string cheese. These are pencil-thin, which creates an unbalanced breading-to-cheese ratio. The other issue is that the cheese isn’t melted enough, which leads to this:

It was impossible to bite and tear a piece of this cheese stick without the entire thing unraveling. That means if you really want to enjoy the flavor, which is an admittedly delicious mix of cayenne and black pepper, you’re going to have to shove the entire stick in your mouth and eat it all at once.