Getty Image

Critically-panned queso wasn’t enough to fix sagging sales, so Chipotle is shaking things up once again. The fast casual giant is expanding its menu to include to include new entrees and drink options in an effort to combat a long series of errors and PR disasters they’ve experienced in recent years.

According to the New York Times, the company will introduce a number of new items in its New York City text kitchen, with the goal to bring them nationwide in the near future. The Times said five items — quesadillas, nachos, chocolate milkshakes, avocado tostadas and an “updated” salad — will be available in New York while Chipotle works out the kinks.

Whether one of those items is the new big idea that the company needs to stop its slide remains to be seen, but Chipotle is committed to figuring quesadillas out no matter how long it takes. That means bringing in new equipment to make the new items.