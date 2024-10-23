The secret to Chipotle’s menu is nailing down your build. Once you know exactly how you like your burrito, bowl, and tacos, the flavors deepen, and you’re left not with a disparate clash of ingredients, but a harmonious symphony of complementary flavors. We have a lot of thoughts on how to achieve this (hint, it’s all about balance), and in our various taste tests we’ve come to find that no single ingredients has as big an influence as the protein. A burrito made with barbacoa is going to taste radically different from one made with sofritas, even if every other ingredient is the same. The protein choice has such a profound effect on how the other ingredients interact that if you’ve yet to find “your” order at Chipotle, it may be because you’re getting the wrong protein. So to help guide you to only the very best, we’ve ranked every single protein available at Chipotle right now. To get a better sense of how these different meat (and non-meat) options taste, we’ve tasted them without any additional ingredients. This has allowed us to really zero in on what these different options offer. It also made the employees at my local Chipotle think I was crazy. “So you just want meat on a tortilla? Nothing else?” is a question I was actually asked. But hey, somebody had to do it. Here is every protein option at Chipotle right now, ranked. 7. Sofritas Calories: 150

Protein: 8g Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Yes, I’m ranking Chipotle’s only plant-based protein (unless you count guacamole) last, and that sucks if you don’t eat meat, but it is what it is. The Sofritas just fall short. Here is what works: the flavor is a nice blend of pepper and cumin that really help cut through any add-ons. They have a savory vibe that is somewhat akin to meat.

What doesn’t work is the texture. It’s so incredibly wet that it’ll soak through your tortilla or pool up at the bottom of your bowl. The chunky tofu bits that make up the bulk of this protein are chewy to the point of being distracting. And I can’t be the only one that feels this way, because its clear from the bin that this is Chipotle’s least popular meat option. That means it doesn’t get changed out enough, so when its served to you it’s almost always stale and lukewarm. The Bottom Line: The way-too-wet consistency and chewy texture make this Chipotle’s worst protein option. We’re begging you Chipotle, on behalf of non-meat-eaters, make a calabacitas (sautéed squash, corn, tomatoes, onions and pepper) or nopales (cactus) option. 6. Carnitas Calories: 210

Protein: 23g Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Chipotle’s carnitas are quite possibly the worst carnitas I’ve ever had. And, look, as someone from Mexican heritage who grew up surrounded by amazing taquerias, it’s not that I’m on my high horse about this. I’m not going to sit here and talk about whether or not these are “proper” carnitas — they just don’t have any of the aspects of what make actual carnitas great. Chipotle’s carnitas are dry, over-salted, and fatty and sinewy when they should be tender and juicy. The flavor is on point, I’m getting cumin, salt, pepper, and oregano with a bit of sweetness, but the chew and dryness is so off-putting, that no amount of flavor could make up for it. When people say Chipotle isn’t “real Mexican food,” it’s because of sh*t like this. The Bottom Line: A major skip. The worst carnitas I’ve ever had at a fast food “Mexican-inspired,” restaurant. 5. Guacamole Calories: 360

Protein: 2g Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I certainly don’t consider guacamole to be a “protein” option, but Chipotle does, and because of that, we’re ranking it!

As a protein, it leaves a lot to be desired, but flavorwise? It’s hard for me to find something to complain about. Chipotle’s guacamole features a red onion-dominant flavor, bits of jalapeño, creamy and fresh avocado, and a little too much lime juice. It’s not the best guacamole I’ve ever had, but for a fast food restaurant? It’s hard to find something that compares. Taco Bell, Del Taco, and El Pollo Loco wish they could make guacamole this authentic. What really sells me on this guacamole is the diced jalapeño, which adds a nice subtle kick that lingers on the palate between bites. The Bottom Line: Pretty damn good guacamole. Chipotle just needs to chill out a bit on the lime. Even though it’s not really a protein option. 4. Steak Calories: 150

Protein: 21g Thoughts & Tasting Notes: I like Chipotle’s steak but it’s probably the least consistently good protein on the entire menu. When it’s good the steak is tender, cooked medium, and has a perfectly caramelized outer that offers a bit of bite and reveals a wonderful medley of black pepper, salt, and cumin. But when its bad, which is more often than not, it’s grainy, chewy, and way too tough.

So use your eyes here, if the steak looks fresh, order it, if not, have a second option at the ready. The Bottom Line: If it was a bit more consistent, we’d rank it higher, but for now it’ll have to take fourth place. 3. Chicken Calories: 180

Protein: 32g Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Chipotle’s chicken is flavor-packed and tender. The chicken tastes flame-grilled and has a nice balance of smokey qualities — courtesy of some ancho chilis — and the savory zest of adobo sauce. Contrary to popular assumption, this chicken is not breast meat, it’s thigh, which is why it’s always so tender and juicy. If you don’t like dark meat because it tends to be chewy, that’s not really a problem here. These are some pretty lean thighs, so you don’t have to deal with a lot of fatty pieces. You get all of the flavor of dark meat, without any of the chewiness. The Bottom Line: Flavorful, juicy, and remarkably consistent. You can rarely go wrong with Chipotle’s chicken. 2. Smoked Brisket Calories: 360

Protein: 22g Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Chipotle’s newest protein option, the Smoked Brisket, is an improvement over the regular Steak option in every way. The brisket is cooked whole, set to cool, and then hand-chopped which helps it retain its juices, offering tender bite after tender bite.