It was 5:45 a.m. and I was waiting in my car for a fast food restaurant to open.

Let me explain.

In late 2023, McDonald’s launched CosMc’s, a spinoff restaurant named for an alien character in the extended McDonaldLand Universe. CosMc first appeared in the 1980s, when he “got all six hands on McDonald’s menu items… and never returned,” as the official lore goes. Somewhere out there in the cosmos, CosMc started experimenting with the recipes, and after serving millions of his fellow aliens, he “decided it was time to bring this menu down to Earth.”

The first CosMc’s opened in Bolingbrook, Illinois, outside of Chicago. It recently expanded to a second location in Dallas, Texas, within driving distance of my current residence in Austin. I read about the long lines (three hours!) in Illinois, so rather than risk the wait during the dinner rush, I arrived at CosMc’s on a recent Sunday morning, 15 minutes before doors opened. This proved to be a wise decision: I was the only one there, other than the half-dozen employees who were prepared to direct the forthcoming traffic in the drive-thru line, with another dozen or so inside.

Here’s what it looked like:

I don’t drink coffee and I didn’t want to set myself up for a late-morning sugar crash, so I didn’t add any beverages to my order (I’m sure my fast food expert colleague Dane will have a full menu review when CosMc’s moves out west). I also excluded any items that are available at any ol’ McDonald’s, like the Egg McMuffin or Oreo McFlurry.

Here’s what I got — beginning with some quick hitters before getting to the signature sandwich.