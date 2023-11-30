Here Are The Five Best Things To Order At McDonald’s

Picture this for a second: It’s been a few months, hell, maybe a few years since you’ve last had McDonald’s. Suddenly, you’re hit with a craving that must be sated. You roll up to a McDonald’s drive-thru, only to find yourself staring blankly at the menu because… you don’t know what to order. You don’t go to McD’s! We’ve all been there. Well… except me. At this point, I’ve done a deep dive into just about every fast food menu ever. But I know that feeling of not knowing the best way to spend your money and I empathize. To help you with this “Now, we’re holding up the line!” ordering conundrum, I’m filtering down the entire McDonald’s menu into the five absolute “must-order” dishes and breaking down why they’re the best. Keep in mind, this isn’t a ranked list so order these in any combination or all five for the perfect meal!

Quarter Pounder Why It’s Great: At McDonald’s you have nine different burger builds. I’m here to say: the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese is the right pick. If you haven’t been to McDonald’s this year you’re probably unaware that the burgers are prepared differently now. The onions are caramelized on top of the burger as the meat patty sits on the grill, deepening the flavor a bit, and McDonald’s does a better job at seasoning its patties. These changes are most visible (taste-able) on the Quarter Pounder. The Quarter Pounder is proportioned perfectly, the bread-to-meat ratio is ideal, allowing the flavor of the thick beefy meat patty to cut through while the double dose of cheese and semi-caramelized onion amps up the savory qualities. The combination of pickles, mustard, and ketchup brings some tang and sweetness to each bite. For best results, eat this burger as soon as you order it — that is when the texture is at its best. The Bottom Line: If you’re looking for the single greatest burger at McDonald’s, this is it.

A Larger Order of French Fries

Why It’s Great: It should go without saying that if you’re going to McDonald’s, you better be getting fries. These are simply the best fries you can get from a fast food drive-thru — they’re buttery and salty with a hint of sweetness on the backend. There is a reason I’m specifying a large order though and that’s because there is nothing worse than ordering French Fries from McDonald’s and getting a lukewarm order. If you order a large, there is a higher chance that the employees will have to drop a new batch to accommodate your gluttony. Another hack for getting fresh fries is asking for your order “without salt.” That’ll ensure the employees have to make a new order just for you, and you can always salt them yourself afterward. Orrrrrrrrrr you can simply say “Can I wait in my car for a fresh batch of fries?” I’ve found that they will usually accommodate you. The Bottom Line: The greatest French Fries in fast food. We’ve proven this. McNuggets Why It’s Great: McNuggets are more than a nostalgic classic. In small doses, they’re delicious and super addicting. The outer layer of a perfect McNugget is crispy and airy, while the chicken inside is tender and hot. Keep in mind, if you get a stale McNugget, it’s going to ruin the experience. In this case, I think less is more. 10 Nuggets is a good amount but, in my experience, six is better. So treat this as a side dish rather than a main meal. The Bottom Line: Pair it with your favorite sauce and you’ve got a great side or appetizer to your main dish.

Sausage McMuffin With Egg Why It’s Great: The Sausage McMuffin with Egg is a perfect breakfast sandwich. The sausage is savory, sweet, and meaty, heavily seasoned with black pepper, and is complemented by the salty notes of the melted American cheese. The English muffin bun is perfectly toasted, providing some crunch which serves as a counterbalance to the softness of the fried egg. The craggy surface of the bun works as a sponge to soak in all of the savory and satisfying flavors. The Bottom Line: This staple from the Breakfast Menu is worth waking up early for. McDonald’s Coca-Cola Why It’s Great: Wait! I know this seems like a throwaway choice, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. McDonald’s Coca-Cola tastes far different and way better than any other fast food restaurant’s Coke. You could taste a cup of this side by side with Coca-Cola from other restaurants and be able to pick this one out as the best — it’s that much of a noticeable difference.