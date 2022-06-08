Craft Experts Tell Us The One Beer That Got Them Interested in Brewing

Not everyone who drinks beer has a life-changing epiphany. Some of us just drink a delicious, crisp, well-made beer and think about ordering another. But there are those select few who decide — after a truly special brew — to learn not only how to make said beer but to perfect it and even (dare to dream!) improve it. Or at least brew their own version of it. Dan Lipke, head brewer at Clown Shoes Brewing in Boston had his big moment when he realized that beer could have complex, nuanced aromas and flavors and didn’t have to just be cheap, flavorless, fizzy water. “We had been drinking beer without thinking much about the flavor, more for the price point, when we decided to make our own in part, I admit, to cut costs,” he says. “But when we tried the IPA that we made from a kit with toasted oak chips and all, we were amazed that a beer could actually taste so complex and delicious. The idea that we could create our own beer recipes was mind-blowing and what hooked me into wanting to brew as a career. I can still taste that IPA out of a frosted mug on a summer day.” Other brewers tasted specific well-known beers that made them want to get into brewing. Since we find this concept of a single sip completely changing the course of someone’s life fascinating, we decided to ask some well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us the one beer that did it for them. Keep scrolling to see them all. Maybe you’ll try one or more and decide to quit your job and open a microbrewery in your garage, too! Port City Porter Mike Kelly, senior brewer at Harpoon Brewery in Boston ABV: 7.2% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Port City Porter – This was one of the first craft porters I ever had and was blown away by the caramel and toffee malt sweetness with a huge chocolate nose and a hint of roasted coffee. This is one of the first beers that really sparked my imagination about how these beers are made, and if I could ever replicate it.

Bell’s Two-Hearted Ale Thomas Reese, brewer at Ghost Harbor Brewing Co. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina ABV: 7% Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Bell’s Two Hearted Ale from Bell’s Brewery in Michigan. What flavors made it so great and memorable? I loved this beer so much that I decided to brew a clone of it at home. I was obsessed with the grapefruit and pine flavor of the beer. I brewed countless batches as a homebrewer trying to replicate the flavor and balance of Two Hearted. Although IPA flavor trends have changed over the years this is still one of my favorites. Unertl Original Weissbier David Ringler, director of happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing Company in Cedar Springs, Michigan ABV: 4.8% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? Unertl Original Weissbier is a 4th generation family-owned wheat beer brewery, located just east of Munich that has a cult-like following and was an instant ‘Wow!’ experience in my youth. This is the beer that inspired me to brew professionally. It has the classic cove and banana flavors weissbier fans crave. Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA Eric Martens, founder and owner at Border Brewing Company in Kansas City, Missouri ABV: 9% Average Price: $9.50 for a four-pack Why This Beer? The beer that most impacted my brewing style and made me want to get into beer is Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA. The thing I like about it so much is its balance. The balance between malt and hop flavor, a balance between sweet and bitter, a balance between that alcoholic ‘burn’ and malt sweetness. In a world of IPAs that can be perceived as too bitter (often West Coast IPAs) or too sweet/filling (often hazy/milkshake/etc. IPAs), this one just hits the nail on the head for me in many ways.

3 Floyds Gumballhead Kevin Smolar, production and quality lab manager at Sun King Brewery in Indianapolis ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? 3 Floyds Gumballhead. I grew up near the 3 Floyds brewery when it was in Hammond, Indiana, and their beer was some of the first craft beer I was exposed to. Gumballhead is a hoppy American wheat beer that appeals to new and seasoned beer drinkers alike. There’s a beautiful balance between the sweet wheat and citrusy hops that made me question everything I knew about beer the first time I tried it. I was curious how something like that was created and it led me down the rabbit hole of brewing. To this day, it is still one of my favorite beers. Stone Sublimely Self Righteous Charles McManus, head brewer at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company in Colorado Springs, Colorado ABV: 8.7% Average Price: $17.50 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sublimely Self Righteous from Stone Brewing made a big impact on me back in my homebrewing days. I loved how the roasted malt character and grapefruit hop character worked together in what was then a strange concept: Black IPA. I spent a lot of time trying to clone this beer at home and still pick up a bottle or six-pack if I see this in the local liquor stores. Victory Hop Devil Kyle Park, director of marketing at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. in Croydon, Pennsylvania ABV: 6.7% Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? It’s a fairly common answer around here, but Victory Hop Devil seems to have jump-started an entire generation of craft beer folks. The bitterness was really what made it stand out from the rest of the swill I was drinking in college and made me curious about what actually went into the beer and what other styles were out there. Luckily, we were spoiled in the Philadelphia area even back then, so I had plenty of options to dive into.