At every kickback, I always run into this one friend who’s become the official mascot of San Diego. The food is amazing! The clubs are popping! It’s super affordable! The beach is right there! And when the Padres conquered my Dodgers a few months ago, I woke up to a text message novella on how this was a sign to move to “SD.”

It’s true there’s a ton going on in San Diego. Over the New Years’ weekend, thousands of lively festival lovers congregated on the grass of a sold-out Petco Park (The Padres’ home stadium) to end 2022 in style. Across three stages, the largest-ever edition of CRRSD took the city by storm for a two-day NYE and NYD event. And wow, it looked like an amazing time.

Featuring scintillating sets by Tech x House virtuosos Azzecca, Chris Lake, Dombresky, Jamie Jone, Mary Droppinz, Eli Brown, and many more, music lovers were truly spoiled. VIP access offered after-hour events, bars, great food, and mingling with interesting personnel. However, right smack in the heart of Downtown, there were countless clubs and after-hour events to seamlessly migrate towards for everyone wanting their own VIP experience.

Fingers crossed I won’t be caving into my friend’s San Diego seduction any time soon, but after looking at these photos, I’ll definitely make a visit.