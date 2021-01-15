Getty Image
Disneyland Has Cancelled All Annual Passes And Will Suspend The Program Indefinitely

Shh, listen — can you hear that?

It’s the faint sound of a million Disney nerds in Southern California who are absolutely losing it right now because Disneyland just announced that it is putting an end to its Annual Pass program and will be canceling all currently active passes. I don’t care if you live on a different continent, underwater, or in space, you can definitely hear the sobbing. The southern California theme park has been closed since March of last year which has undoubtedly cost the park millions in revenue and Blog Mickey reports that the decision to ax the program comes as a direct response to new COVID-19 related restrictions the park will face when it eventually reopens.

Pass holders will be pleased to learn that Disneyland is at least working on some new sort of membership program according to a statement released by Disneyland president Ken Potrock,

“I know that sunsetting the Annual Passport program will be disappointing to many of our Passholders who are just as anxious as we are to reopen our gates and welcome guests back when the time is right… we plan to use this time while we remain closed to develop new membership offerings.”

What those new membership options will be is anyone’s guess but we can safely assume that they’ll be pretty expensive. Passholders not seeking a refund will still be able to enjoy pass holder discount benefits and an additional 40% discount on merchandise at select locations in Downtown Disney from January 18th through February 25th.

The response on Twitter was a pretty even mix of heartbreak and people celebrating the cancellation, as the passes are pretty much why the park was always prohibitively crowded pre-pandemic. One hour and 30 minutes for Space Mountain? F*ck out of here with that.

