do lab coachella
MERLE COOPER/UPROXX
Life

A Look Inside Do LaB’s Psychedelic Coachella Stage

by: Uproxx authors

Oh Coachella. Where would we be without you? Better yet, where would we be without Coachella’s beloved fest-within-a-fest — Do LaB?

Returning to Coachella 2024, Do LaB made its mark once again on the Indio Valley grounds — unveiling its brand new stage design and a slate of standout performers and surprise acts. The Do LaB stage at Coachella offers a preview of the brand’s flagship boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle. The five-day Lightning in a Bottle experience fuses a top-tier musical lineup, immersive art installations, cause-driven educational programming, and a variety of yoga and movement programming within a sprawling lakeside venue in beautiful Buena Vista Lake, California.

It’s liberation at its finest.

So what went down on the Do LaB stage at Coachella 2024? DJ Pee .Wee, the vinyl DJ alias of prolific rapper and singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak, played a headlining surprise set; SOFI TUKKER filled the stage with an energetic midday surprise DJ set; Billie Eilish & Friends hosted a party that featured three unreleased tracks off of her forthcoming album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, plus a live performance of hit “Rack City” by Tyga; Kaskade played a second surprise set alongside Alison Wonderland; Adriatique teamed up with dance icon BLOND:ISH for a surprise back to back set; Bonobo and Barry Can’t Swim joined together for a surprise back to back performance; Alesso unveiled his new house music driven project and label BodyHi; Mia Moretti brought out close friend and surprise guest Katy Perry; DJ Snake performed a special hip-hop set; UK house exports Cloonee and Chris Lorenzo teamed up for a rowdy surprise back to back headlining set; Marc Rebillet played a surprise set with his typically improvisational and whimsical style; and more.

Take a look inside Do LaB’s insane stage programming shenanigans with this collection of photos. See you there next year.

do lab coachella
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMIE ROSENBERG
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
do lab coachella
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAKE WEST
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAKE WEST
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAKE WEST
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAKE WEST
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAKE WEST
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMIE ROSENBERG
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMIE ROSENBERG
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMAL EID
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMIE ROSENBERG
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAMIE ROSENBERG
DO LAB COACHELLA
COURTESY OF DO LAB // JAKE WEST
Travel Guides
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors
Hotels We Love: Escape Winter With A Wellness-Focused Getaway At This Art-Inspired Arizona Resort
by: Uproxx authors
Gorilla Trekking, Safaris, And The Trip Of A Lifetime: A First Timer’s Guide To Rwanda, Africa
by: Uproxx authors
The Uproxx Guide To Traveling For Free — From Volunteering To House Sitting
by: Uproxx authors