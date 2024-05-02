Oh Coachella. Where would we be without you? Better yet, where would we be without Coachella’s beloved fest-within-a-fest — Do LaB?

Returning to Coachella 2024, Do LaB made its mark once again on the Indio Valley grounds — unveiling its brand new stage design and a slate of standout performers and surprise acts. The Do LaB stage at Coachella offers a preview of the brand’s flagship boutique festival, Lightning in a Bottle. The five-day Lightning in a Bottle experience fuses a top-tier musical lineup, immersive art installations, cause-driven educational programming, and a variety of yoga and movement programming within a sprawling lakeside venue in beautiful Buena Vista Lake, California.

It’s liberation at its finest.

So what went down on the Do LaB stage at Coachella 2024? DJ Pee .Wee, the vinyl DJ alias of prolific rapper and singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak, played a headlining surprise set; SOFI TUKKER filled the stage with an energetic midday surprise DJ set; Billie Eilish & Friends hosted a party that featured three unreleased tracks off of her forthcoming album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, plus a live performance of hit “Rack City” by Tyga; Kaskade played a second surprise set alongside Alison Wonderland; Adriatique teamed up with dance icon BLOND:ISH for a surprise back to back set; Bonobo and Barry Can’t Swim joined together for a surprise back to back performance; Alesso unveiled his new house music driven project and label BodyHi; Mia Moretti brought out close friend and surprise guest Katy Perry; DJ Snake performed a special hip-hop set; UK house exports Cloonee and Chris Lorenzo teamed up for a rowdy surprise back to back headlining set; Marc Rebillet played a surprise set with his typically improvisational and whimsical style; and more.

Take a look inside Do LaB’s insane stage programming shenanigans with this collection of photos. See you there next year.