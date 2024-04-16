To quote Uproxx Hip-Hop Editor Aaron Williams, “Coachella is still the best place to discover music that you otherwise wouldn’t or couldn’t.” Better yet, it remains a destination music festival known for surprise musical happenings. As seen last week, with Billie Eilish alongside Lana Del Rey, Shakira with Bizarrap, and Olivia Rodrigo with No Doubt. Aside from the main stages, some pretty insane parties happen in other parts of the festival grounds that shouldn’t be missed. Combining dynamic design prowess, forward-thinking music curation, and animated crowd environment, Do LaB remains one of Coachella’s most iconic areas. This year, the brand returned its all-new stage design while welcoming a slew of marquee surprise guests, like DJ Pee .Wee, SOFI TUKKER, Channel Tres, Billie Eilish & Friends, Kaskade and Alison Wonderland, VNSSA b2b Nala, Bonobo b2b Barry Can’t Swim, Alesso, Mia Moretti, and more. Weekend two is slated to be just as robust, welcoming the likes of &friends, Alleycvt, Biscits, DJ Tennis, HoneyLuv, Juliet Mendoza, Sultan + Shepard, and more. Outside the festival grounds, Goldenvoice launched their newest daytime series Goldenvoice Surf Club at the iconic Palm Springs Surf Club over the weekend, offering new territory for festival weekenders to witness forward-thinking artists on its sprawling grass amphitheater stage among a 2,000-square-foot swimming pool and luxury daybeds. Meanwhile, Uproxx hosted its own Sparkling Sessions Festival Brunch at OCA Estate with Pink Sweats and Teyana Taylor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPROXX (@uproxx) To prepare for the weekend two musical madness of all things Coachella – both inside and outside the festival grounds – we tapped some of our favorite Coachella, Do LaB, and Goldenvoice Surf Club artists to tell us their Coachella essentials, how far they’re traveling to perform, and what they’re listening to.

What do you like most about combining travel with music festivals?

I love to drive. So opportunities like this always calms the soul before a big show. I can listen to all my sing alone favorites and relax on a scenic route. What are your desert essentials?

It’s hot out so definitely need sun dresses, comfy tees and shorts, face moisturizer and sunblock, a protective hairstyle like braids, and water. You can never have enough H2O when it’s hot outside. I can’t forget about my favorite snacks – Hot Cheetos and fresh cucumbers with lemon and tajin. What are you currently listening to?

I love all kinds of music especially when traveling. Finding new artist in different genres. Right now I got Cleo Sol, Chaos in the CBD, Fred P on rotation. Also Rico Nasty, Boys Noize – H.O.T. is the new wake up anthem.

&Friends (@andfriendssss) How far are you traveling to get to Coachella?

After starting &friends from New York, I relocated the project to Dubai this year to support our creators on this side of the world. In April I’ll be coming all the way from Lebanon, about 7,500 miles! What do you like most about combining travel with music festivals?

For me, there’s a certain nostalgia about music festivals as it was how I originally got into dance music, and it’s an absolute dream to get to debut &friends at Coachella. Music festivals still give me that childlike sparkle in the eyes and heart, and the journey to get to them further adds to the anticipation of the experience. What are your desert essentials?

Sunglasses are a must, my go to, Oliver People, comfy sandals from Hermes, and linen love from a brand called HAIGHT. What are you currently listening to?

My music taste is a bit all over the place, I’ve been finding so much inspiration from across the board! Looking at my Spotify lately, the artists I’ve been listening to most recently are Bayanni, Ry X, ZHU, Myke Towers, Masego, and FKJ. Keyspan (@keyspan_) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goldenvoice Surf Club (@gvsurfclub) How far are you traveling to get to Coachella?

Physically I’m traveling from LA, so approximately 27 In-N-Outs distance. Mentally I’m traveling from 2011 when I headed out to the desert for the first time, shortly before having my mind turned inside out at Coachella (Cut Copy at the Mojave though).

What do you like most about combining travel with music festivals?

For me it’s about experiencing music a bit differently through the lens of the destination, this continues to be a huge inspiration for me. A pivotal festival trip was attending Sonar Music Festival in Barcelona in 2018, I was blown away by the level of energy and engagement with the niches of music that I love, for example seeing Motor City Drum Ensemble B2B Jeremy Underground play a night-into-sunrise set closing out the entire festival. It reinforced for me that this music can resonate on a big scale, even more strongly than I was used to in the States, and strengthened my drive to keep pushing with music a bit outside the mainstream. What are your desert essentials?

Sound system and decks for the after-afters, of course. What are you currently listening to?

At home it’s the first two Seal albums, Seal and Seal II, the production by Trevor Horn is timeless. Amplified Heart by Everything But The Girl which I always have on repeat. Out in the desert I’m most looking forward to sets from Two Shell, DJ Seinfeld, Bicep, Flight Facilities, Barry Can’t Swim, and my friend the amazing Juliet Mendoza. I’ve also just launched my own imprint Near Wild Heaven, so listening to lots of demos from friends and acquaintances for release consideration…my DMs are open!