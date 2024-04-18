Coachella 2024
Philip Cosores / Merle Cooper

Coachella 2024’s Best Performances In Photos

There’s a notion in business that if you aren’t growing, you are dying. It’s a mentality that feels easy to combat, yet everything we experience regarding capitalism, about startups and the stock market, tells us differently, and it infects every aspect of our lives. You’d think culture would be immune, but Americans treat the arts in a similarly toxic manner, building things up only to tear them back down. If something finds too much success (and “too much” is generally the precipice of people outside their target demographic becoming aware of something and feeling the need to weigh in), a camaraderie forms in villainizing it, a common enemy that feels safe to punch up at. Marvel, Taylor Swift, Drake, Shohei Ohtani, Caitlin Clark; the list could go on and on.

Coachella is very much in this boat, with the advanced narrative of Coachella’s regression stemming from lower-than-usual ticket sales, headliners that were less headline-grabbing (all of whom came from marginalized demographics, mind you), and an overall lineup that seemed as far from its initial identity as its ever been. But being out on the polo fields again, it’s clear the rumors of Coachella’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. A larger footprint and a new Quasar stage helped make the crowd feel a bit thinner despite the event selling out, though it wouldn’t be surprising to discover a lower overall attendance. Still, you could pack in a day of non-stop music as well as ever. And if a moment wasn’t stacked with conflicts, you could wander around and discover something unexpected.

And it has to be said, that beyond the printed lineup, we got Vampire Weekend and Kid Cudi added to Weekend 1 and 2, respectively. Plus, surprise appearances from Shakira, Billie Eilish (multiple times), Sky Ferreira, Mac Demarco, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Will Smith, Childish Gambino, Metro Boomin, ASAP Rocky, Becky G, Jackson Wang, Kesha, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, and many more. Plus, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prowled the audience on Saturday to take in Ice Spice (and more covertly took in Bleachers from side stage). If Coachella wasn’t still the biggest music news-generating event of the year, I’d be shocked. Sure, there are rumors that Weekend 2 will be much more sparsely populated and that this seems like a bit of a regrouping year as the fest looks to continue big splashes. But if this is what an off-year for Coachella looks like, we should all be so lucky.

Below, check out an exclusive gallery of our favorite sets of Coachella Weekend 1.

Tyler The Creator

Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores
Tyler The Creator
Philip Cosores

Le Sserafim

Le Sserafim
Philip Cosores
Le Sserafim
Philip Cosores
Le Sserafim
Philip Cosores
Le Sserafim
Philip Cosores
Le Sserafim
Philip Cosores
Le Sserafim
Philip Cosores
Le Sserafim
Philip Cosores

Doja Cat

Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores
Doja Cat
Philip Cosores

ATARASHII GAKKO!

ATARASHII GAKKO!
Philip Cosores
ATARASHII GAKKO!
Philip Cosores

Bizarrap and Shakira

Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores
Bizarrap and Shakira
Philip Cosores

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey
Philip Cosores
Lana Del Rey
Philip Cosores
Lana Del Rey
Philip Cosores

Justice

Justice
Philip Cosores

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Justine Skye with Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores
Lil Yachty
Philip Cosores

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Philip Cosores
Sabrina Carpenter
Philip Cosores
Sabrina Carpenter
Philip Cosores
Sabrina Carpenter
Philip Cosores
Sabrina Carpenter
Philip Cosores
Sabrina Carpenter
Philip Cosores

Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores
Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores
Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores
Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores
Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores
Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores
Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores
Peso Pluma
Philip Cosores

No Doubt

No Doubt
Philip Cosores
No Doubt
Philip Cosores
No Doubt
Philip Cosores
No Doubt
Philip Cosores
No Doubt
Philip Cosores
No Doubt
Philip Cosores
No Doubt
Philip Cosores

Ice Spice

Ice Spice
Philip Cosores
Ice Spice
Philip Cosores
Ice Spice
Philip Cosores
Ice Spice
Philip Cosores
Ice Spice
Philip Cosores
Ice Spice
Philip Cosores
Ice Spice
Philip Cosores
Ice Spice
Philip Cosores

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores
Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores
Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores
Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores
Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores
Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores
Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores
Lil Uzi Vert
Philip Cosores

Reneé Rapp

Renee Rapp
Philip Cosores
Renee Rapp
Philip Cosores
Renee Rapp
Philip Cosores
Renee Rapp
Philip Cosores
Renee Rapp
Philip Cosores
Renee Rapp
Philip Cosores
Renee Rapp
Philip Cosores
The L Word
Philip Cosores

J Balvin

J Balvin
Philip Cosores
J Balvin
Philip Cosores
J Balvin
Philip Cosores
J Balvin
Philip Cosores
J Balvin
Philip Cosores
J Balvin
Philip Cosores
J Balvin
Philip Cosores

Khruangbin

Khruangbin
Philip Cosores
Khruangbin
Philip Cosores
Khruangbin
Philip Cosores

The Dare

The Dare
Philip Cosores
The Dare
Philip Cosores

Deftones

Deftones
Philip Cosores
Deftones
Philip Cosores
Deftones
Philip Cosores
Deftones
Philip Cosores
Deftones
Philip Cosores
Deftones
Philip Cosores
Deftones
Philip Cosores

Blur

Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores
Blur
Philip Cosores

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste
Philip Cosores
Jon Batiste
Philip Cosores
Jon Batiste
Philip Cosores
Jon Batiste
Philip Cosores
Jon Batiste
Philip Cosores

Bleachers

Bleachers
Philip Cosores

Jamie xx / Floating Points / Daphni

Jamie xx / Daphni / Floating Points
Philip Cosores
Jamie xx / Daphni / Floating Points
Philip Cosores
v
Philip Cosores
Jamie xx / Daphni / Floating Points
Philip Cosores
Jamie xx / Daphni / Floating Points
Philip Cosores

Sublime

Sublime
Philip Cosores
Sublime
Philip Cosores
Sublime
Philip Cosores
Sublime
Philip Cosores
Sublime
Philip Cosores
Sublime
Philip Cosores

Faye Webster

Faye Webster
Philip Cosores
Faye Webster
Philip Cosores
Faye Webster
Philip Cosores
Faye Webster
Philip Cosores

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan
Philip Cosores
Chappell Roan
Philip Cosores
Chappell Roan
Philip Cosores
Chappell Roan
Philip Cosores
Chappell Roan
Philip Cosores

The Beths

The Beths
Philip Cosores
The Beths
Philip Cosores

Young Miko

Young Miko
Philip Cosores
Young Miko
Philip Cosores

Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend
Philip Cosores
Vampire Weekend
Philip Cosores
Vampire Weekend
Philip Cosores
Vampire Weekend
Philip Cosores
Vampire Weekend
Philip Cosores

Thuy

Thuy
Philip Cosores
Thuy
Philip Cosores

RAYE

RAYE
Philip Cosores
RAYE
Philip Cosores
RAYE
Philip Cosores
RAYE
Philip Cosores

American Express

Amex
Philip Cosores
Amex
Philip Cosores
Amex
Philip Cosores

Young Fathers

Young Fathers
Philip Cosores
Young Fathers
Philip Cosores
Young Fathers
Philip Cosores

The Last Dinner Party

The Last Dinner Party
Philip Cosores
The Last Dinner Party
Philip Cosores

Militarie Gun

Militarie Gun
Philip Cosores
Militarie Gun
Philip Cosores
Militarie Gun
Philip Cosores

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha
Philip Cosores
Bebe Rexha
Philip Cosores

Coachella

Coachella
Philip Cosores
Coachella
Philip Cosores
Listen To This
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×