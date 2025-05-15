25. Hirsch Double Oak Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 56.3%

Average Price: $125 The Whiskey: Hirsch might be flying under the radar, but that doesn’t mean the whiskey they’re bottling isn’t ascending in quality. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey comes from a single barrel that is then finished in a second barrel. Aged for 10 years and made from a mash bill of 72%, 13% rye, and 15% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Maple sweetness sets the stage before tobacco leaves, figs, roasted almonds, and a prominent, mature oak presence appear in the air. Palate: The flavor profile of this whiskey is led by robust oak, leather, and fresh figs. The texture is surprisingly enjoyable, as its viscous mouthfeel pushes the flavor of blueberry compote forward in lockstep with leather, clove, black pepper, and vanilla extract. Finish: The finish is, again, surprisingly enjoyable and lengthy to boot. Mature oak, seasoned with clove, cinnamon, and dried black cherries, makes this bourbon enjoyable until the last drop. Bottom Line: Hirsch’s single-barrel bourbons initially won a lot of folks over due to speculation on them being sourced from a legendary Bardstown, Kentucky, distillery. Once the hype died down, far too many people took their eyes off of the ball, but the truth is that they’ve continued producing stellar work — no matter where they’re sourcing from. If you haven’t revisited this brand since that initial wave, or you’ve yet to tune in at all, there’s no time like the present. 24. 1792 Aged 12 Years Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 48.3%

Average Price: $150

The Whiskey: 1792’s Aged 12 Years expression is truly one of the pinnacles of the lineup. As the name suggests, this bourbon was matured for twelve long years before being brought to proof with soft Kentucky limestone water and bottled at a moderate 96.6 proof. This one was distilled at the Barton 1792 Distillery, which is owned by Sazerac, the company that famously also owns Buffalo Trace. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins with cloves, hazelnuts, and brown sugar. It’s a firm base, which allows accents of oak, coconuts, and black tea to become more effusive after a few swirls of the glass. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey begins a bit austere, with coconuts and brown sugar up front. Those notes quickly give way to hazelnut spread, cloves, and nutmeg, with rich oak tones growing in prominence with every sip. The mouthfeel is relatively lean, which is to be expected at this age and proof point, but it’s still substantive enough to carry all of that flavor. Finish: The finish is fairly succinct, and features a bit of black pepper spice to go with mature barrel notes, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Bottom Line: This age-stated expression from 1792 is easily one of the better 12-year bourbons on the market, so it comes as no surprise that the San Francisco judging panel awarded it high marks. It’s a balanced, flavorful sipping whiskey that might be a bit hard to track down, but is definitely worth seeking out. 23. Cream of Kentucky Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 53.2%

Average Price: $125

The Whiskey: Specially selected by the legendary Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame member Jim Rutledge, Cream of Kentucky is technically a revived brand, and one that’s been going strong for a few years now. This bourbon isn’t age-stated, but we do know the mash bill: 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Cream of Kentucky opens with coconuts, sandalwood, woodchips, and vanilla frosting. It’s an attention-grabbing light and sweet base of aromas. From there, it unfurls with a bit of almost sherry-like nuttiness, with almonds and graham cracker notes trailing behind. Palate: On the initial sip, this whiskey remains in line with its aroma profile. Coconuts and youthful oak kick in the door before honeyed black tea, vanilla frosting, and toasted almonds hit the palate. The mouthfeel is on the lean side, but each layer of flavor works well to help give the liquid a more expansive texture on the tongue. Finish: The succinct finish has faint touches of cola nut, a bit more coconut, and a return of the honeyed black tea note to round things out. Bottom Line: I’ve really had my eyes on Cream of Kentucky’s rye (and their underrated High Plains Rye), but seeing the success of this cask strength bourbon comes as no surprise. When you’ve got an iconic Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer like Jim Rutledge empowered with decision-making, you’re bound to end up with award-winning whiskey.

22. K.LUKE Small Batch Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 59.2%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: K. Luke is a sourced and blended product line born from the minds of Jonathan and Jennifer Maisano. Jonathan, who is a first-level certified sommelier, selects barrels for each blend, and the husband and wife pair selects them together through rigorous rounds of blind tasting. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red grapes and golden raisins kick things off with cumin, spiced almonds, and a savory, fatty note that ties it all together. It’s really a densely packed, enticing nose that beckons an initial sip. Palate: There’s caramel on the tip of the tongue and a jammy red berry note that makes the initial impression before caramel and dense oak tones fall over the palate. The flavors are a tad muddled and restrained, but that helps to mask the proof and sends you on a journey of interrogating your tastebuds for each note rather than blasting you in the face with each of them. Finish: The finish features more dense oak and jammy red berries with a full-bodied impression reminiscent of dry red wine, which lasts for quite a while. Bottom Line: K. Luke Small Batch is a strong bourbon that remains true to who the brand’s founders are at their core. Jonathon Maisano, in particular, is a first-level certified sommelier, and that spirit runs through the jammy, nuanced flavor profile of K. Luke’s cask strength bourbon blends. When I called this one out as one of the best under-the-radar brands to watch in 2025, I knew that high-profile awards were inevitable. Now the wider whiskey world is finally catching on.

21. Larrikin Bottled In Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $80

The Whiskey: Larrikin Bourbon Company began its life as the Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company in January 2023 before undergoing a rebrand in the summer of 2024. If you’re wondering, a larrikin is Aussie slang for someone who disregards convention. To wit, the brand’s unconventional Bottled in Bond Bourbon was aged for eight long years and comes from a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins floral with dark chocolate and salted caramel notes wafting out of the glass in a tightly wound melange that seems indicative of mature, well-aged bourbon. Palate: On the palate, that tightly wound base of aromas absolutely detonates with bright cherries, singed orange peel, caramel, and chocolate gently unfurling over the length of the tongue. On a second sip, you pick up vanilla custard as the creamy texture burrows each layer of flavor deeper into your tastebuds. Finish: The finish takes a surprisingly long time to melt away as the rich vanilla and caramel notes fuse with bright cherries just before they turn slightly tropical, with coconut and peach ring flavors ascending. Bottom Line: The Larrikin brand’s sleek redesign and flat-out jaw-dropping density of flavors make up the solid one-two punch that results in this one being a knockout. Keep an eye out for the brand’s chic fleet of bottles as they expand distribution and set their sights on taking over in 2025.

20. New Riff 8-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $68 The Whiskey: New Riff, out of Northern Kentucky, is a highly regarded craft distillery that’s increasingly adding age-stated products to their lineup. This new 8-year expression features a mash bill of 65% Corn, 30% Rye, and 5% Malted Barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apple cider with mint sprigs punctuates the air around this glass and leaves just enough room for well-oiled leather to make an impression, too. It comes across as a lower proof when nosing it blindly, but only because the ethanol presence is light — the flavors it carries are rich. Palate: Immediately, you’re struck by how well-structured this bourbon is. The mouthfeel is even-keeled, and the flavors in each sip are surprisingly well-behaved. Chocolate-dipped raspberries, notes of flan, and slightly overcooked caramel corn each take their turn to dance across the palate, never disturbing one another. Finish: The finish is where that caramel corn note and a bit of honeyed oak close the ceremony. The finish is medium in length but high in pleasantness. Bottom Line: When New Riff first burst onto the scene with excellent 4-year-old whiskey, the industry rejoiced… and then they seemingly stalled out, with 4-year whiskey becoming their default for a spell. It turns out that they were merely biding their time to release some truly special bourbon with a higher age statement. Now that it’s finally here, we’re happy to sing its praises.

19. Elijah Craig 18-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig’s 18-year single-barrel expression is a dinosaur in more ways than one. First, it’s a long-standing hyper-aged bourbon expression in a whiskey world that’s only now reintegrating an influx of similarly aged bourbons. Second, it’s the last surviving member of the Elijah Craig lineup’s hyper-aged expressions, which used to include 20 -, 21 -, and 23-year-old offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is rich with dense, well-aged oak and caramel candies at first, but those notes merely open the curtain to reveal layers of plum, dark chocolate, and leather resting below the surface. Palate: On the palate, Elijah Craig 18 swiftly finds every corner of your taste buds and floods them with vanilla buttercream, leather, and caramel candy flavors. The understated fruit tones from the nosing experience are buried beneath lush waves of caramel and vanilla. Still, they ultimately emerge and take shape at midpalate as bananas and shaved coconuts. Finish: The finish is curt but marked by the richness of the coconut and caramel flavors, which satisfyingly coat the palate before ceding your taste buds to white pepper and vanilla before undulating gently out of existence. Bottom Line: The common criticisms following Elijah Craig 18 come from a two-pronged attack that says it is either under-proofed or overoaked. Both lines of fault-finding miss the mark. Appreciated on its face, as well as for its rarity, Elijah Craig 18 is a mellow, multifaceted whiskey that plumbs a depth of flavor that can’t be found in more moderately aged expressions. With a price point that typically follows the “$10 per year” rubric and an anecdotally increasing supply, Elijah Craig 18 is beyond reproach for bourbon fans more attuned to the subtleties it has in vast supply.

18. Old Grand-Dad 16-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: New for 2024, Old Grand-Dad’s first age-stated expression is a hefty 16-year-old bourbon proofed down to 50% ABV. This expression joins Old Grand-Dad, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 in the lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cornbread and caramel fill the air at first, with notes of brown sugar, peanuts, and wheat toast closely following behind for a classic Jim Beam-esque profile with added depth and nuance. Palate: Well-aged oak, cinnamon, brown sugar, tobacco leaf, and Chex Mix make for the most striking flavors on the palate, which is even-keeled and even a bit restrained, which is typical of bourbon in this age range. The texture is admittedly quotidian, given this whiskey’s moderate proof point. Still, there’s no denying the depth of flavor, as the mature oak tones provide plenty of runway for the rest of the tasting notes to develop to their fullest potential. Finish: Old Grand-Dad 16 concludes with a medium finish that’s slightly drying with heavy spice and peanut shell vibes punctuating the end of every sip. Bottom Line: The newest Old Grand Dad in Jim Beam’s portfolio, this stellar 16-year-old bourbon pushes the OGD flavor wheel to new heights with increased richness and beautiful depth of flavor previously out of reach for the lineup. While one is left wondering whether or not the expression would benefit from added proof (16-year OGD 114, anyone?), there’s no denying that this well-constructed, balanced bourbon is worth seeking out immediately. 17. Garrison Brothers Single Barrel Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 47%

Average Price: $110

The Whiskey: Garrison Brothers is the Texas bourbon that most people think of when considering the category. It’s known for being big on heat and flavor alike. This expression is a single-barrel version of the brand’s best bourbon casks, brought to an approachable 94-proof for bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Right off the bat, this whiskey is bold with flavors of toffee, vanilla extract, and a dense oak backbone. Tobacco leaves and clove notes begin to really blossom with some time in the glass, as does a hint of dark chocolate. Palate: On the palate, there’s a surprising metallic note that kisses the tip of the tongue before vanilla, oak, black tea, and tobacco leaf notes tumble over the tongue. At midpalate is where you pick up more of the sweetness, with caramel, apple leather, and nutmeg notes to balance out some of the earthier elements. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is brief, but ends satisfyingly on a resounding note of butterscotch, mouth-drying oak, and a gentle cinnamon-inflected creaminess reminiscent of eggnog. It’s odd, but really nice! Bottom Line: Garrison Brothers Single Barrel Bourbon is slept on. While fans of the brand go out of their way to acquire more exotic expressions like the awesome Laguna Madre (a Silver Medal winner in San Francisco) and the honey-infused Lady Bird bottle, this precocious offering has gone underrated for too long. It’s time for you to add this version of Texas’s biggest bourbon to your collection. 16. Dark Arts Whiskey House “Barely Legal” Small Batch Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Dark Arts Whiskey House is an amazing emerging non-distilling producer based right in Lexington, Kentucky, that’s putting out some mouth-watering whiskey sourced from Kentucky and Indiana. This “Barely Legal” Cask Strength Bourbon comes from a mash bill of 51% corn, 39% rye, and 10% malted rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of raspberries and ripe apples leaps out of the glass, and they’re joined by the aroma of cocoa, oak, and rye spice, which makes for a balanced and intriguing nosing experience. The palate instantly becomes sufficiently whetted.

Palate: With the initial sip, this whiskey brings some heavy cocoa and oak tones on top of a wave of Cherry Cola, vanilla extract, and allspice. It will really stop you in your tracks. The proof point is perfectly balanced, allowing those waves of flavor to lay siege to every corner of your mouth without ever becoming too much to handle. Finish: The moderate finish is the final act of this magic trick, subsuming your senses in vanilla, black pepper, and cream soda before a kiss of bright red cherry sends you on your merry way. Bottom Line: We called this one out as an incredible under-the-radar bourbon back in February, but it seems the secret is getting out. Dark Arts Whiskey House is doing a little of everything, with stellar finished barrels and powerhouse Indiana ryes making up their portfolio, but these straight bourbon whiskeys are the best showcase of “Chief Alchemist” Macaulay Minton’s prowess as Master Blender and Taster.

15. Weller Antique 107-Proof Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $59 The Whiskey: Old Weller Antique, or Weller 107 as it’s commonly called, is the second expression in Buffalo Trace’s Weller lineup. With an estimated age range of about seven years, it shares a grain recipe, warehouse location, and proof point with Old Rip Van Winkle. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Old Weller Antique is befitting of its packaging as candied red apples and honey combine with soft pastry notes, a touch of honey, allspice, and butterscotch. Palate: On the palate, those candied apple notes achieve an impressive depth, almost mimicking the flavor of apple cider as waves of caramel, mellow oak, and milk chocolate come crashing in. The well-balanced whiskey is aided by a viscous mouthfeel underlined by a prickly infusion of ethanol, black pepper, and tart apple cider vinegar. Finish: For its closing word, Weller Antique offers a fresher note of stone fruit and Rainier cherries, dipped in milk chocolate and closing with vanilla ice cream. The finish is medium-length but substantive, allowing enough space for each flavor note to have its say before tapering away. Bottom Line: Good old Weller Antique is highly sought-after for existing under the halo of the Pappy Van Winkle lineup and William Larue Weller wheated bourbon, but the truth of the matter is that this might be the most versatile and underrated whiskey in the Weller portfolio. Sure, it’s been around the block a few times, but its quality is as undeniable as ever. Notably, Weller C.Y.P.B. also secured Double Gold Medal honors, but given its availability, you’d be better off seeking out the classic version. 14. Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Series: P.X. Sherry ABV: 57.76%

Average Price: $85

The Whiskey: Barrell Craft Spirits is well known for having one of the best blending teams in the business, but it also has a burgeoning reputation for secondary maturation. Enter this P.X. Sherry cask-finished blend of straight bourbon whiskeys. Edition 001 of this expression features a mingling of straight bourbons that were sourced from Kentucky (9 & 10 years old), Indiana (6, 7, 8, & 12 years old), and Tennessee (7 & 15 years old) before being finished in Pedro Ximenez barrels from Spain. Tasting Notes: Nose: The sherry notes are a hit right off the bat with this whiskey. It immediately gives off the aroma of a Black Forest cake with cocoa powder and whipped cream gently folded into brandied cherry notes, almond extract, nutmeg, and torched blood orange peels. This is a potent, engaging aroma profile. Palate: On the palate, it takes on the flavor of a spiced orange cake olive oil cake with pecan nuttiness, robust black pepper, and salted honey notes washing over the tongue at first. You feel the heat on the palate more than you sense it on the nose as it sinks its hooks into your tongue and holds on for dear life. Finish: The finish is lengthy and full of orange blossom and black pepper, with some nutty oiliness and dried raspberry notes lingering on the palate before it sizzles out of existence. Bottom Line: This is a bottle I highlighted just last month because I’ve long felt that Barrell Craft Spirits is underrated, albeit a tad bit overpriced. However, with its mid-shelf offerings, it’s been shedding accusations of the latter while reinforcing notions of the former. Put simply, this is an exquisitely blended whiskey, artfully finished and offered at an incredibly fair price. This is a new whiskey that you need to own.

13. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Wheated Bourbon ABV: 60.5%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series emphasizes the import of grain varietals in whiskey and the brand’s commitment to family and quality. With this inaugural fleet of releases, they partnered with two family-owned companies and sought the ideal non-GMO corn varietals for bourbon production. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon and blackberry jam is so inviting on the nose that it feels almost foolhardy to move beyond them — it smells so immediately enticing. Pushing past that initial rush of aromas, one finds sweet oak, mocha, some slight salinity, and a faint petrichor note, making for an intriguing mix of scents. Palate: This bourbon is immediately dense, which pairs well with the jammy flavor profile as the blackberries from the nose morph into sugar-sweetened raspberries, a bit of airy custard, and freshly ground cinnamon. At midpalate is where you’ll find an explosion of oak and black pepper, which give this whiskey the impression of being aged for about nine years before the flavor of hazelnuts and chocolate truffle dust mark the transition to the finish. Finish: On the finish, there’s a touch of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs that pairs well with the persistent raspberry jam notes. It’s medium-to-long in length, and that extended journey helps elevate one’s appreciation of the density of the liquid and the depth of each flavor note. Bottom Line: When I first had the pleasure of trying this bourbon alongside Heaven Hill’s bigwigs while being serenaded by a live band in one of the distillery’s Cox’s Creek rickhouses, I was of two minds: one, surely this is excellent bourbon, and two, surely the setting elevated the experience. Now, with an opportunity to revisit the liquid in a professional judging environment, I’m positive the former is true, but I have doubts about the latter. This bottle slaps in any setting, and getting it for $100 flat feels like stealing.

12. Remus Gatsby Reserve 15-Year Straight Bourbon 2024 ABV: 52.45%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Launched late last year, the latest edition of Remus Gatsby Reserve Bourbon is a 15-year-old expression from the Ross & Squibb Distillery, previously known exclusively as MGP in Indiana. This premium expression blends two mash bills: 75% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley; and 60% corn, 36% rye, 4% malted barley. The final result is one delicious bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is really lively on this whiskey, despite its age, and full of orange peels, cocktail cherries, cheesecake, and leather. The oak presence is really sweet, and after a few swirls in the glass, this one also picks up other notes like date syrup, vanilla frosting, and toasted coconuts. Palate: On the palate, the whiskey is leaner than the decadent aroma profile seemed to indicate, but the flavors are definitely there in full force. The cherries and leather hit the palate at first, with mature oak and vanilla extract softening those sweet notes as a bit of cola nut, burnt pie crust, and tobacco leaves add additional balance and nuance. Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey defies expectations yet again, ending a bit stronger than it started with a final layer of cherry-topped cheesecake, orange pith, and dense oak tones closing things out. Bottom Line: If this whiskey gets a bad rap, it’s only because overzealous bourbon enthusiasts have a tendency to pine for more proof, even when it isn’t really the best idea on the table. Let’s put that more proof = more flavor debate to bed with this rich bourbon’s well-deserved Double Gold Medal win. It’s just more proof that Indiana’s biggest bourbon-producing outfit deserves world-class praise in line with its incredibly productive output.

11. Rare Character Batch 02 Straight Bourbon ABV: 60.73%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Rare Character is widely regarded as one of the hottest bourbon brands over the past two years, thanks to its exceptional fleet of single-barrel bourbon expressions. This small batch offering furthers the team’s street cred by expanding their bona fides beyond single-barrel curation and into the world of bourbon blending. These batches comprised of bourbon aged between 5.5 and 15 years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose carries a full whiff of butterscotch and allspice before subtler tones like baked apples, honeyed green tea, suntan lotion, and clover honey come tumbling out of the glass to greet the senses. Palate: Once this liquid passes your lips, it holds its form. Baked apples and butterscotch entice the tip of the tongue, while flan, honeyed green tea, allspice, and oak tones lead the way at midpalate. The mouthfeel is adequately medium-bodied, and as it transitions towards the finish, you’ll also note hints of nutmeg and vanilla pods. Finish: The finish here is medium-length and super satisfying with the crispness of fresh apples playing well with butterscotch and oak notes. Bottom Line: Look, there’s no shortage of Rare Character bottles to get excited about, but with them pushing out more small batch blends I’m honestly thrilled to see them maintaining their remarkably high standard of quality. Single barrel bourbon gets all of the tater-based hype, but small batch blending is the true mark of consistency for any brand big or small, and now Rare Character has high praise backing them up on both fronts.

10. Evan Williams 12-Year Red Label Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Evan Williams 12-Year Bourbon is one of the brand’s limited expressions, available only at the downtown Louisville Evan Williams Experience. It isn’t common knowledge, but if you want the opportunity to buy this bourbon, sign up for a tasting tour and inquire about its availability at the end. Tasting Notes: Nose: A dusting of nutmeg and cumin waft over the glass, hiding notes of pie crust and candied peaches at first, though they soon prevail. From there, one can detect a bit of thyme, oak, and crisp red apples. Palate: The palate finds that the apples from the nose are much more expressive and joined by cinnamon bark, a touch of cumin, and sawdust. As this pour transitions to the midpalate, it picks up steam, with milk chocolate entering the fray along with an elusive touch of black cherry. Finish: The finish on Evan Williams 12 is where the oak really shines, infusing a bit of dark chocolate to each sip and gently drying out the palate, which serves to amplify the sweet notes rather than detract from them. There’s also a fresh flourish of nutmeg and leather here that works well to remind you that this is well-aged bourbon. Indeed, it tastes a fair bit older than 12 years. Bottom Line: It’s a shame that Evan Williams 12-Year isn’t a more widely available release, as it deftly highlights some of the core flavors that make “HH reg” or Heaven Hill’s regular mash bill so excellent. At the same time, it elevates the experience with a remarkable balance of flavor. It even provides some unexpected surprises because it comes across as older than its stated age, which allows that dense oak to force some interesting interactions out of the earthier and sweeter notes. You should be seeking this bourbon out the next time you’re at the Evan Williams Experience in downtown Louisville.

9. Penelope Toasted Bourbon Double Oak ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Penelope’s Toasted Series has long been among my favorites from the precocious brand. After the whiskey is fully matured in charred new American oak barrels, Penelope Bourbon is finished in a new, hand-toasted barrel. Those toast levels vary slightly, as does the flavor found in each bottle, which makes these bottles particularly enjoyable to collect and try side by side with others. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is full of those classic toasted-oak notes. It ranges from grilled pineapples to toasted coconut and s’mores. Underneath those more unique sweet notes, it also has some classic bourbon tones like caramel, mature oak, and black pepper. Palate: The first sip is all toasted coconut and caramel. The second sip is where the grilled pineapple, milk chocolate, and lightly roasted marshmallow notes come out in full force. Woah! This whiskey becomes increasingly expressive with each sip, as it finds its footing on your palate and gains more force, all while maintaining a slick, medium-bodied texture. Finish: The finish features more baking spice than the rest of every sip, as black pepper spice combines with barrel char, a bit of brushed smoke, and sage. The final impression leaves a bit of smoked honey on the tongue for a satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Penelope’s Toasted Bourbon is easily one of the best expressions in its steadily growing and rapidly improving portfolio. This is a bottle I would’ve given a glowing recommendation to before the awards were announced, but now the chorus of praise is growing louder. Despite that, this is still a relatively easy-to-find bottle. Make sure you grab one ASAP, in case that changes.

8. Widow Jane 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $73 The Whiskey: For their flagship 10-Year Bourbon, Widow Jane blends whiskey distillate from three different states in bespoke 5-barrel batches before proofing it down with mineral water from their Rosendale Mines in New York. The barrels from each blend hail from distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Widow Jane has a captivating nose of fresh cherries, orange oil, mature oak, and milk chocolate paired with more unique notes like waxy plums, coconuts, and pears. Palate: Immediately, you’ll notice that this is a really rich whiskey that punches way above its modest proof point. That exceptional mouthfeel brings a complex web of all the notes above, with the red cherries, chocolate milk, and coconut aspects featuring most prominently across the palate while maple candy and cinnamon creep in more subtly. Finish: Again defying its modest proof point is the finish, which lingers for quite a while, leaving mature oak and milk chocolate with a touch of plum on the palate, priming you for your next sip. Bottom Line: Widow Jane’s flagship expression might be under the radar for certain consumers who turn their noses up at bourbon produced outside of Kentucky. Still, having featured it in our “best non-Kentucky bourbons” round-up, we’ve had our eyes on the ball for a while now and you should know they’re making some excellent stuff. Not only is this bottle undeniably flavorful for its proof, but it’s also dangerously delicious.

7. Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Blanton’s is one of the most polarizing whiskeys in the bourbon world, oftentimes serving as a superfluous litmus test. Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel is the premium offering from the range, bottled at cask strength for the fullest flavor and matured between 6-8 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brown sugar, stewed apple chunks, and substantial oak tones fill the air with this bourbon in your glass. There are a few notable oddities to be found, such as singed apricot, yellow curry, and cranberry fruit jelly, alongside some classics like caramel and vanilla. Palate: On the palate, this bourbon comes across as densely packed with flavor and a bit muddled. Give it a second sip, and those flavors become far more distinct, with brown sugar now discernible alongside sweet vanilla, toasted almonds, cooked apples, undercooked dough, and cinnamon bark. The texture is robust, and the high proof, combined with its relative youth, indicates it is “hot” on the palate, which I prefer to describe as being bold. Finish: The climax of each sip continues the bold streak, with a touch of apple cider vinegar pairing well with notes of brown sugar, oak, and chocolate-covered vanilla cone, leading to a lengthy finish. Bottom Line: Blanton’s is at times ballyhooed for being tater-bait, but Blanton’s Straight From The Barrel exists on an island of its own as proof positive that this mash bill and flavor profile just works. Don’t overthink it or allow snobbery to cloud your judgment; this is excellent bourbon. Notably, Blanton’s Gold and Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon were also awarded Gold medals.

6. Starlight Japanese Mizunara Finished Bourbon ABV: 58%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Starlight’s Mizunara Finished Bourbon begins with straight bourbon barrels that were initially set to go into their premium “Family Reserve” lineup that was subsequently finished in rare Mizunara oak casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: After nosing this one blind, there were notes of nutmeg, hazelnut, faint mocha, and oak spice that came wafting out of the glass. Candied ginger and orange pith also come through with a gentle cinnamon dusting. Palate: On the palate, there are plenty of bright cherry notes that go with some cedar, cinnamon, and buttercream. It’s a lovely, tightly wound base of flavors that slowly expands over the palate before retracting and being replaced with some lovely winter spice notes as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is marked by the oak spice and bright cherry notes, which quickly supplant the vanilla and buttercream flavors as it gently recedes from the palate. Bottom Line: Exactly one year ago, we called this one out as one of the best bourbons of 2024, and now the Double Gold medal results back that up.

Starlight’s excellence with finishing bourbon is on full display here as they utilize the rare Mizunara oak to elevate their already outstanding base liquid. While several more experimental finished whiskies are coming out of the Borden, Indiana distillery, this is certainly one of their best. 5. O.K.I. 16-Year Single Barrel Kentucky Bourbon ABV: 63.9%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: After releasing a stellar 15-year bourbon last year, said to be sourced from the ill-named stock of “Buff Turkey” floating around the industry, O.K.I. is back again with a 16-year version. Let’s see what one extra year does to this well-rounded, hyper-aged stock. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied pecans stand out on the nose in addition to fresh figs, pie crust, and a slightly vegetal note. Black pepper and hazelnut spread soon enter the fray and add a bit of depth, but the top notes definitely dominate the aroma profile. Palate: Peanut brittle, creamy vanilla, and hazelnut spread immediately detonate on the palate. I’m not one to call whiskey an *insert tasting note* bomb, but this one definitely lands with explosive assertiveness. The thick, oily mouthfeel helps to contain the heat as blackberry jam, allspice, and mature oak grow in prominence at midpalate. Finish: The lengthy finish welcomes butterscotch and nougat to the mix, while the blackberry note from midpalate carries over and ends with a bit of peanut brittle. Bottom Line: While we’re proponents of the popular wisdom that bourbon hits its sweet spot between 8-12 years of age, there’s no denying the brilliance that well-managed barrels can reach at a more mature age. OKI’s new bourbon is proof that, under careful stewardship, bourbon old enough to celebrate its sweet 16 can maintain a vibrancy typically reserved for younger stock. We first highlighted this bourbon back in early March as a top whiskey you need to chase down, and the prestigious tasting panel in San Francisco agrees. This is a killer release.

4. Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 17-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 59.25%

Average Price: $420 The Whiskey: Augusta Distillery has been racking up awards for the past few seasons, and their highest age-stated bourbon is just the latest to do so. Alongside the brand’s 15- and 10-year-old Buckner’s winning Double Gold in San Francisco, this 17-year version is a single-barrel product, bottled at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is effusive with caramel corn, honey roasted peanuts, toffee, and oak. Faint cola nut notes are also found alongside wet tobacco leaves and cayenne-dusted dark chocolate. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey reveals its maturity with well-aged oak seizing the flavor wheel while caramel, nougat, and cola nut notes help to buoy that initial earthiness. Accents of vanilla beans, brandied cherries, and nutmeg help to round out the flavor profile, which is full of sweet notes but actually takes a much earthier track. Finish: The finish here is incredibly lengthy and full of black cherry syrup, black pepper, and cloves. Tobacco leaves and oak are also prominent on the finish. Bottom Line: How is Augusta Distillery still under the radar!? We’ve been singing the praises of this Northern Kentucky gem for months on end, but its latest Double Gold Medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition should seal the deal for any doubters. Buckner’s age-stated lineup is full of bangers, with its 10- and 15-year expressions also receiving Double Gold honors, but this elusive 17-year bourbon is definitely the one you’ll want to try your hardest to find. It’s a pricy, hard-to-find bottle, but boy, is it worth it.

3. Frank August CASE STUDY: 05 Wheated Reserve ABV: 52.25%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: Made in eight super-limited 5-barrel blends, this latest Case Study expression from Frank August continues their trend of experimenting with some of their most delicious whiskey stock. Non-chill filtered, cask strength wheated bourbon, aged for 7+ years, and produced in Bardstown, Kentucky? Yes, please. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Frank August’s latest Case Study whiskey is full of funky wheat notes with creme brulee, vanilla ice cream, Golden Delicious apples, and cinnamon bark. After a few swirls of the glass, it picks up a bit of steam with more baking spice notes in the form of peppercorns and cloves. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey fully realizes its wheated bourbon potential. Caramel-dipped apples, wheat funk, and vanilla frosting notes seep deep into the palate, while black pepper and nutmeg notes flit along the sides of the tongue. The mouthfeel is really creamy, which helps to highlight the generally sweet flavor profile. Finish: The long, lingering finish is where you get a bit of honey, more cinnamon, baked apples, and caramel before it slowly recedes with gentle baking spice notes. Bottom Line: You may not be aware of just how great Frank August’s Case Study series is yet, but this should prove once and for all that the brand belongs on the world stage. Case Study: 05, their newest release, is the first wheated bourbon in the series, and given the popularity of the category, it’s clear that this one is going to turn the American whiskey world upside down once people have a chance to try it.

2. George T. Stagg Bourbon (2024) ABV: 68.05%

Average Price: $830 The Whiskey: George T. Stagg Bourbon, first launched in 2002, has since taken the whiskey world by storm, introducing consumers to a brand of full-throated, high-intensity bourbon that has slowly become the most coveted expression of the category by enthusiasts. The 2024 George T. Stagg was matured for 15 years and 2 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon rolls, with their beautifully sweet blend of baking spice, vanilla frosting, and baked pastry dough, comes tumbling out of the glass at first. Soon to follow are some impressive Rainier cherry notes, which is an unexpected zag given the proof and Stagg’s prototypical dark cherry vibes. Finally, there are some blood orange and nutmeg notes, which add nuance, along with some dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and mature oak tones. Palate: This bourbon entrances your palate with a sensuous, multi-layered experience right off the bat. We’re talking about cooked apples and Rainier cherries, joined by cinnamon rolls and allspice, honey, and peanut brittle, with freshly cracked black pepper and barrel spice showing up late to the party. The mouthfeel is dense, bordering on decadent, and the liquid subsumes your senses, forcing you to contend with each layer of full-bodied flavor. Finish: The lingering finish continues the complexity found at midpalate as red apples, oak, cinnamon bark, and black pepper all have equal footing as this bourbon takes its time leaving your palate. Bottom Line: Simply put, George T. Stagg is the king of 2024’s BTAC releases. Not only does it have the most lengthy finish and a formidable nose, but it delivers an incredible amount of densely-packed flavor on the palate, checking every box for sublime bourbon you could ask for. You may have heard great things about George T. Stagg and doubted them, but a panel of the world’s most prestigious experts tried and blind, and we all agreed: this bourbon deserves all of the praise. 1. Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99