Palate: This bourbon begins grain-forward on the palate with youthful oak, black pepper, and dilute honey satisfyingly spreading over the tongue. Honey-roasted peanuts and a big pop of vanilla stand out as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish here is marked by vanilla, honey, and raw almonds. It concludes the overall mellow affair in a way that will leave you with a smile as you reach for yet another glass. Bottom Line: Whistlepig’s forays into the bourbon world have received a tepid reception thus far, but with Snout To Tail, the brand is making its biggest statement yet. This fun, exceedingly easy-to-drink bottle will win a few fans, but it’s even more sure to satisfy Whistlepig’s existing fans. 24. Hillrock Double Cask Solera Aged Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $78 The Whiskey: Hill Rock’s Double Cask Bottled In Bond Bourbon, the brand’s latest expression, follows the track of all their flagship products on the production side and goes the extra step of sticking to the bottled-in-bond regulations. After aging in both #3 char and #4 char new American oak casks for over five years, the liquid is bottled and sent to market. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is surprisingly lively and full of aromas like roses, cherries, clove, vanilla, and ginger snaps, with cucumber and watermelon rind notes emerging over time. Palate: On the palate, it begins grain forward before some lush caramel, cucumber/watermelon rind, and the flavor of rosewater gently wash away the grain notes. The texture is unremarkable, which is perfectly fine because that places all of your attention on the lovely, light bouquet of flavors.

Finish: The finish is full of black pepper, potting soil, and watermelon rind, with a touch of caramel and white pepper entering the fray before tapering off. Bottom Line: This is a surprisingly vibrant and summery bourbon with the fresh melon and cucumber notes serving to brighten the overall experience in a way that will leave you smiling between sips, nodding your head in agreement with a question you never knew you asked. 23. Old Stubborn Bourbon Batch 2 ABV: 61.9%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Old Stubborn is following up their polarizing inaugural wheated bourbon release with something a little different — a rye-recipe bourbon. A premium marriage of 10, 11, and 12-year-old pot still straight bourbon went into this second expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: Grain-forward with plenty of pot still funk, Old Stubborn Batch 2 is full of malted chocolate and earthy notes on the nose reminiscent of oak and mocha. Palate: On the palate there’s an unsweetened Apple Jacks note that immediately entices repeat sips before hints of honey begin to bloom at midpalate. Finish: The finish features the honey in full swing while the earthy oak tones from the nose reemerge along with black pepper and herbal notes. Bottom Line: Old Stubborn’s first release may have been polarizing, but Batch 2 seems firmly focused on gaining mass appeal. Classic bourbon notes pair well with the grainy texture and medium-length finish on this pour to make for a rock-solid sipper. 22. Tincup Fourteener 14-Year Bourbon

ABV: 42%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: For this year’s Fourteener release, the third in the series from Colorado’s Tincup, the brand decided to honor Mt. Sneffels. This well-aged bourbon began its life in Indiana before seeing extended aging in the Centennial State and being cut to proof with pure Eldorado Spring water. Tasting Notes: Nose: The lush aroma of strawberry saltwater taffy comes tumbling out of the glass at first, and then it’s joined by caramel, graham crackers, and white pepper for a pleasant, harmonious medley. Palate: The liquid itself is surprisingly viscous, with bubblegum and oak striking the palate at first before brown sugar, peaches, and white pepper crop up at midpalate. Finish: The finish is medium-length and manages to linger a surprisingly long time considering the proof as nougat and stone fruit sweetness hang around well after the final sip. Bottom Line: Tincup’s new Fourteener expression is lip-smackingly tasty and punches above its modest ABV to deliver a great, well-rounded experience. While the nosing notes are rock solid, it’s on the palate and through the finish where this bourbon really shines. 21. J. Henry & Sons La Flamme Reserve Bourbon Finished In Armagnac Barrels ABV: 57.47%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: J. Henry & Sons is an intriguing distillery hailing from Wisconsin, making true, grain-to-glass bourbon and rye whiskey. Their annual La Flamme offering is the cream of the crop, featuring some of their most prized bourbon that is then finished in Armagnac casks. For the process, the budding distillery is aided by the guidance of Master Blender emeritus Nancy Fraley, who is best known as the inventor of cigar blends in the bourbon world, which typically empmloy an Armagnac finishing cask. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is fruit-forward as the Armagnac cask imparts rich, brandy-forward flavors atop a bed of cornbread, honeysuckle, and charred tomatoes, with corn nuts and faint peanut aromas hanging in the background.

Palate: The palate continues the party by leading with that intriguing interplay of tomato paste, sweet Armagnac, and corn nuts. The peanuts and honey emerge at midpalate, along with some freshly cracked black pepper, graham crackers, and oak. Finish: The finish is where the oak and Armagnac begin to take the lead, but that’s not without the influence of honeycomb — giving it a slightly waxy texture — and black pepper. Bottom Line: “Rectifying” is a somewhat dirty term in the bourbon world, and it’s a claim that’s at times levied at finished products that, it’s said, only utilize a secondary maturation to mask the flavors in the base liquid. While J. Henry & Sons’ base product is without any flaws, it’s undeniable that the Armagnac finishing cask truly elevates those flavors and creates something wholly unique from their core products. The results here are a huge win. 20. Nelson’s Green Brier Black Brier Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: Nelson Bros. Whiskey has been carving out an increasingly large niche of true believers in Tennessee since 2009, and now, as it begins a stretch toward its 20th year in existence, it’s their phenomenal distillery-exclusive bottlings that make it worth the trip. One such distillery exclusive is this blend of straight bourbon whiskeys finished in Imperial stout casks from Blackstone Brewing Company. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey reaps the benefits of those finishing casks, as it opens with cacao nibs, rolled oats, and espresso — all reminiscent of Imperial stout beer. Further notes of barrel sugars, sticky toffee, and mature oak are a nod to the base liquid. Palate: On the palate, it’s the toffee from the nose that stands out most prominently as high-percentage cacao, espresso, and oak keep that sweetness grounded. The base liquid is evident but impressively transformed by the finishing casks, which soften its edges and pierce its body with dark chocolate chunks, cinnamon bark, and rich oats.

Finish: The lingering finish is capped off with honeyed black tea, hazelnut spread, and a surprising touch of raspberry jam with lemon rind. Bottom Line: The specs on this whiskey are enough to make any bourbon enthusiast worth his or her salt to salivate, but it’s the execution that’s truly deserving of a hat tip. Nelson Bros. has long known that finishing bourbon is more art than science, and with this release (and many others), they’ve truly established themselves as contemporary masters of the craft. 19. Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon ABV: 62.15%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Frey Ranch Distillery, tucked away in the mountains of Nevada, is a relative newcomer to the American whiskey world, but they’ve been farming since 1854. All of that agricultural know-how finds its way into the bottle as they utilize their own sustainably grown grains in each of their products, putting nearly 170 years of experience on full display in their farm-to-glass bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Leather and cinnamon bark come roaring out of the glass as the impressive proof in this whiskey makes itself known vis-a-vis its burly aromas. Buttery pastry notes and a sweetness reminiscent of port wine add refinement to the affair, with custard and torched blood orange elevating it as well. Palate: The interplay of grain – with corn pudding playing the role here – with tropical fruit, tobacco leaf, black tea, and clove is mesmerizing in every sip. Be sure to suck your teeth as an invitation for toasted almonds and overripe dates to join the party. Finish: The finish showcases a delicate balance – though this whiskey is anything but delicate – where leather, dates, and big black pepper vibes all claim equal ground and cling to the roof of your mouth for dear life. Bottom Line: Believe it or not, Frey Ranch Distillery has been around for nearly 20 years, having been founded in 2006. Time has wrought a level of expertise coupled with high-quality grains to produce a robust bourbon loaded with robust flavor notes and a silky mouthfeel that you’ll want to experience repeatedly until your bottle, like mine, is nearly depleted. 18. Redwood Empire Cask Strength Bourbon

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: Since its founding in 2014, Redwood Empire has gradually established itself as one of the premier bourbon and rye whiskey brands out of California. Redwood Empire blends whiskey sourced from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee, aged between four and 12 years, for the cask-strength version of their flagship Pipe Dream Bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aromas like toffee, barrel char, and the leather from a baseball glove are immediately evident on the nose. There’s a touch of smokiness hiding in the background as well as some caramel that emerges after a few swirls in the glass. Palate: On the palate, there’s a lovely green apple note that slowly diffuses over the length of the tongue and joins the flavor of honeyed pecans, aged oak, and nutmeg accents at the midpalate. The texture is full and robust here, and once you become acclimated to the heat, this bourbon is a treat to roll over your tongue and mine for flavor. Finish: The finish on this whiskey doubles down with more baking spice and oak before relenting as some of the toffee from the nose and a sweet, albeit slightly tart, green apple note closes things out. Bottom Line: Redwood Empire’s Pipe Dream Bourbon at full cask strength is as unabashedly bold as any California whiskey on the market, and it showcases the brand’s self-assured blending team at its best. With barrel-proof bourbon, you can’t hide any flaws in the base liquid, making blending it a precarious act that requires as much confidence as prowess. Rest assured, the results here are a total success. 17. Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 59%

Average Price: $56 The Whiskey: Still Austin is one of the fastest-rising stars in America’s craft bourbon scene, and that’s largely due to the influence of their Master Blender, Nancy Fraley. Fraley, who is also responsible for notable expressions from Wyoming Whiskey, J. Henry & Sons, and Jos. A. Magnus, to name a few, is well known to favor techniques like slow-water-reduction that are more commonly found in the world of Brandy. Tasting Notes: Nose: A caramel, pie crust, and brown sugar fusion leaps out of the glass to greet the nose at first. A bit of nougat and some oak round things out, giving this bourbon a distinctly candy-bar type of vibe.

Palate: Grilled pineapples, salted caramel sable, overripe bananas, and oak hit the palate at first for a savory-sweet melange that makes you smack your lips. The mouthfeel is fairly impressive as well, with a robustness across the palate that helps send all of those well-developed flavors to the furthest corners of your mouth before the finish unfurls. Finish: The finish is a tad shorter than you’d hope, given the viscousness of the texture and solid display of flavors, but with a bit of cucumber and oak capping things off in concert with some caramel, it’s an intriguing close out to an otherwise flawless pour. Bottom Line: What makes Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon so worthy of your attention, aside from its formidable array of flavors, is that the brand employs those aforementioned Brandy-style techniques to bourbon production in one of the climates most infamous for producing “hot” bourbon. By delivering a lighter take on Texas bourbon and eviscerating the presumption of its supremacy in the process, Still Austin is proving both the viability and the variability of the style. 16. A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon Batch 3 ABV: 67.55%

Average Price: $850 The Whiskey: A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon is the premier annual release from the A. Smith Bowman Distillery out of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Bottled at an eye-watering 135.1 proof, this expression is always highly sought-after, and previous editions have been known to top “best bourbon of the year” lists. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is a bit disjointed, but it plays all the hits from gooey caramel to cigar ash, milk chocolate, apple pie, and bruised bananas. It’s a rich bouquet that is indicative of its proof but draws you deeper into the glass for deep inhalations anyway. Palate: Once on the palate, the liquid’s lean texture underscores the sense of disjointedness indicated on the nose. It’s not thin, per se, but it almost feels like the high heat keeps the flavors from coalescing on the tongue as well-developed caramel, tobacco leaf, and deep oak tones struggle to coexist despite their relative richness.

Finish: The lingering finish does tie things together a bit more as black pepper spice and barrel char join vanilla extract and bananas foster before the ethanol overtakes those tasty sweet notes, leaving you with the spices. Bottom Line: A. Smith Bowman’s Cask Strength series has been marred by inconsistency. The first release was a stellar expression that kicked in the door and marked the arrival of a new heralded annual release on the scene before the 2nd expression showed signs of slipping. Now, in its third iteration, the series has yet to return to the heights of Batch One, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t impressive liquid. However, it does mean that you should seek it out at its SRP of $99 and not its secondary market average of $800+. 15. Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon 2024 ABV: 70.1%

Average Price: $280 The Whiskey: Garrison Brothers has been cranking out the best craft bourbon in Texas for a long time, and as one of the OGs, it’s only right that they have a premium cask-strength expression. That expression is Cowboy Bourbon, which is made with Food Grade #1 white corn and aged for six long years under the Texas sun. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a blend of pink eraser, cotton candy, and bubblegum at first on the nose, which is almost a smokescreen for the deep oak richness, black tea, smoked caramel and grilled red apple notes, which are the real stars of the show. Palate: Incredible dark chocolate tones wash over your palate with some bacon fat, candied walnuts, clove, and vanilla flavors swoop in. The liquid is remarkably dense and heavy on the palate, but the heat is simultaneously assertive and coy, pushing down on your tongue and seeping out at its edges, but it doesn’t dry you out or scorch your mouth. Finish: The lengthy finish introduces a bit of peanut brittle and hazelnut spread to go with the candied walnuts and dark chocolate, which make the most significant impression on each sip. Of course, there’s some rich oak, but those more interesting and well-developed notes relegate it to the background on the finish. Bottom Line: Cowboy Bourbon by Garrison Brothers is probably the best, the boldest, and, by those measures, the most quintessential Texas whiskey around. That’s no slight to other distilleries who are also making excellent expressions in the Lone Star State, but when folks talk about the high heat and brash flavor profile that Texas bourbons are known for, this is the category’s exemplar. 14. Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Bourbon

ABV: 57.1%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Southern Distilling Company is helping to put the North Carolina bourbon scene on the map with their fleet of impressive wheated bourbons. Still, none are as remarkable as their Single Barrel Cask Strength offerings. Made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 16% wheat, and 14% malted barley, this is a whiskey that, despite being produced in limited batches, is making a major impact among bourbon drinkers in the know. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sticky orange marmalade comes wafting out of the glass set against an earthy backbone of nutmeg, robust barrel char, and the floral, musky aroma of jasmine. Palate: On the palate, one can expect the pleasure to increase tenfold as chocolate truffle dust graces the tongue before walnut meat and sassafras kick things into high gear. Those semi-sweet, earthy notes are then bolstered by a treacle sweetness accented by cardamom and a sprig of mint. Finish: On the finish, it’s the sweetness that overtakes the robust earthy character of this bourbon with apple skin, clover honey, and vanilla extract to be found, along with a touch of white pepper to balance it all out. Bottom Line: Boldness with balance is really the right way to describe Southern Star Paragon Single Barrel Bourbon. Despite being new to the stage and facing stiff competition in the wheated bourbon category, this is one expression that proves North Carolina deserves a seat at the table when discussing superlative cask strength bourbon. 13. River Roots Barrel Co. 13-Year Bourbon Finished In Port Wine Barrels ABV: 73.28%

Average Price: $275 The Whiskey: Made from a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley, this well-aged expression from River Roots Barrel Company was then finished for an impressive six long years in port wine barrels. The brand, founded in 2023 by Michael Symon and partners, is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has quickly established a reputation for sourcing premium, double-digit age-stated bourbon with the added benefit of being housed in interesting secondary maturation casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fidge, hazelnut, and oak make up the core of this whiskey’s nosing notes, while further accents of nondescript red berries, peanut shells, and marzipan flesh things out a bit.

Palate: Once on the palate, those core aroma notes spring to life with a mellow richness that subsumes the palate and belies both the base whiskey’s age and the lengthy finishing process it underwent. The mouthfeel follows the path laid by the flavors, as its full-bodied texture gently coats the tongue and allows you to appreciate each decadent layer of flavors at your leisure. Finish: The finish is medium-length and marked by an uptick in black pepper spice to go with the hazelnut spread, peanut shell, and jammy red berries found throughout the palate. There’s also an undulating backbone of oak and vanilla extract that makes this one a treat to the last sip. Bottom Line: This lush, decadent expression is an exemplar of what River Roots Barrel Co. has been releasing to date: high-quality, well-aged whiskey. They’ve also produced some incredible younger bourbons and malt whiskeys, but it’s these unique finished products that seem to be winning them the most praise and fueling the excitement around their potential moving forward. 12. Old 55 Single Barrel 100% Sweet Corn Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 62.7%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Newtown, Indiana, is home to Old 55 Distillery, which is deploying proprietary enzymes and producing both a wheated bourbon as well as some truly magnificent, albeit extremely limited, 100% sweet corn bourbon. Cask strength is where their sweet corn bourbon shines brightest, as it showcases all of that unsprayed, organic sweet corn in all its glory. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s an earthy aroma reminiscent of tree bark that is quickly supplanted by gobs of sumptuously sweet corn pudding, melon, white peach, and overripe apricot. Palate: On the palate, the viscousness of the liquid is immediately remarkable, which lays the foundation for corn pudding, blackberries, vanilla ice cream, and cinnamon bark to coat your tongue in nearly equal measure.

Finish: On the finish, you’ll find the kick of cinnamon bark, cola nut, and jammy blackberry sweetness kissing you goodbye after every sip. Bottom Line: Producing 100% sweet corn bourbon is not only more labor-intensive, but it’s also extremely expensive — which goes to explain the high sticker price for Old 55 100% Sweet Corn Bourbon, but the results are so damn worth it. Not only is this one of the more unique bourbons on the market from a production standpoint, but it really goes to show the potential of bourbon as a category when the cost is thrown to the wind, and talented distillers set their sights on one simple goal: flavor. 11. Starlight Limited Double Oaked Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 63.3%

Average Price: $62 The Whiskey: This ain’t your average Starlight Double Oaked Bourbon. This Limited Release was put out as part of the brand’s allocated Family Reserve release lineup late last year. It features Starlight bourbon that was aged for 8.5 years and finished in French oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: The involvement of French oak is immediately evident on this creamy nose which is marked by notes of cinnamon, French vanilla, caramel, cream cheese, black pepper and fresh apples. It’s a unique and inviting melange that demands an initial sip as you wonder which of those notes will stand out in the mouth. Palate: The first sip gives you a hefty splash of toffee and brown sugar, while oak and barrel char notes emerge at midpalate along with some dark chocolate, baked apples, and black pepper spice. The mouthfeel is just hefty enough to keep you intrigued as you pick apart each of those well-developed tasting notes. Finish: The medium-length finish gives you a final kick of black pepper spice, oak, baked apples, and leather as you smack your lips and wonder where all the whiskey went before diving in for more. Bottom Line: Look, we’ve been singing the praises of Starlight ever since they only had four-year-old whiskey and a dream. It’s been that good from day one. Now, with 8+ year-old bourbon hitting the market, their output is not only better than ever, but it’s also an ideal time to get familiar with the Indiana distillery with the best shot at upending MGP for regional supremacy. 10. George Dickel 15-Year Tennessee Single Barrel Whisky

ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $73 The Whiskey: This 15-year-old offering from George Dickel is notable for both its price and its age. With bottles regularly clocking in well over the 15-year age statement, its modest cost makes it an incredible value. Made from the same mash bill that goes into Dickel’s Bottled in Bond expression, this hyper-aged single barrel version is bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose are notes of leather, toffee, coffee beans, and maple syrup to entice the senses. Spin the glass then return to it to find an abundance of stewed stone fruits, vanilla extract, and waffle cones as well.

Palate: While the nosing notes travel to the palate, the real fun is in discerning the degrees to which they’re amplified or muted. Stewed stone fruits seem to pop along with flavors like maple candy, marzipan, and vanilla extract. There are also elements of hazelnut, barrel char, and rosewater to be found.

Finish: The finish has plenty of hazelnut spread, vanilla, and marzipan to offer before tapering off with moderate length. Bottom Line: George Dickel’s 15-Year Tennessee Whisky might just be the best value on this entire list — indeed, it’s one of the most underrated values in all of American whiskey. There aren’t many, if any, other 15-year-old single barrel offerings out there, and the ones that come close aren’t typically offered at cask strength. Value aside, George Dickel’s 15-Year-Old Tennessee Single Barrel Whisky is a delicious spirit that shows finesse and nuance, taking an iron-fist-in-a-velvet-glove approach in a marketplace that too often reaches for unrepentant bludgeons. 9. Jimmy Red Corn 7-Year Wheated Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: This 17-barrel batch of wheated bourbon is jam-packed with flavor and showcases some of High Wire Distilling’s oldest juice. Bottled in this unique jug and topped with black wax, not only is it eye-catching, but the whiskey inside will raise your eyebrows. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with strawberry jam, creme brulee, black pepper, and cola syrup as it gives a distinctly mature impression from the outset. This is a fantastic nose, and it really draws you in to enjoy your first sip.

Palate: The whiskey hits your palate with the lush flavors of vanilla, caramel corn, white pepper, and graham crackers. As you swirl this creamy-textured whiskey a bit in your mouth, the sweet notes deepen with honey and butterscotch emerging alongside a faint touch of maraschino cherry. Finish: The finish is silky and long-lasting, with honey, white pepper, and pie crust notes clinging to the palate and rewarding you long beyond the final sip. Bottom Line: We have a confession to make: we overlooked this release on our 2024 “Best Bourbons of the Year” list as it would’ve comfortably found a home there. No matter; we’re rectifying that error in 2025, and if you’re unfamiliar with the pride of South Carolina, then you should check out High Wire Distilling’s whiskey as soon as you get a chance. 8. Woodinville 8-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Woodinville Whiskey Co., out of Woodinville, Washington, has been a strong pillar of the American craft distilling scene for 15 years now. After getting help in their early days from the late whiskey legend Dave Pickerell, they began winning awards left and right — including for this very whiskey. What began with a 24-month stave seasoning process that they inaugurated in partnership with Independent Stave Company turned into an additional 8.5 years of aging once they finally put liquid in the barrel to produce this bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The intense aroma of toasted coconut, milk chocolate, pot still funk, and chestnuts comes bubbling out of the glass with this whiskey, which is creamy just on the nose alone. Palate: Wow! An explosion of roasted almonds, milk chocolate syrup, gooey caramel, cayenne, and oak flavors tumble over your tongue and find the crevices between your teeth on the first sip. This is fun stuff. It has a far richer mouthfeel and smoother edges than the 90-proof standard, which is a credit both to the Woodinville team’s barrel curation and the additional time this bourbon spent maturing in Washington State. It has a great, oily texture and a depth of flavor that left me knocked sideways. Finish: The finish is medium-length with some dense oak, a touch of leather, mocha, and chocolate-covered almonds. Bottom Line: If this is what we can expect from Woodinville’s future age-stated, limited-editions bourbon release, then I can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for the ten, or even the nine-year mark. On the other hand, you shouldn’t be waiting because if you don’t already have a bottle of this, you should find one as soon as you can. 7. Ben Holladay Bottled in Bond Soft Red Wheat Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $52 The Whiskey: Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO, is a beautiful destination where a new generation of bourbon makers are casting the dye for an incredible future. With Master Distiller Kyle Merklein steering the ship, Holladay is putting out two excellent 6-year bourbons from a rye-based and a wheat-based mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright stone fruit, spiced pears, cinnamon bark, clove, and white pepper with a touch of celery root hit the nose at first with a waxy note rising in the background in addition to ginger and slight mint sprig. Palate: The first sip is remarkably rich. It has honey, cream of wheat, pears, and apricots, but it doesn’t stop there. The flavors of clove and cinnamon also come through in spades. The mouthfeel is impressively creamy, substantially gripping the edges of your tongue. Finish: That creamy texture aids the lengthy finish full of stone fruits, vanilla custard, black pepper, and dense oak. Bottom Line: Holladay Distillery made the bold (and costly) choice to hold all of its core products until they reached six years of age, with this Soft Red Wheat Bottled in Bond Bourbon being their second offering. The results have been decidedly delicious, and as one of the more under-the-radar options on the shelf, this bottle will blow away whiskey newbies and savvy veterans alike. 6. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: For this year’s Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII, Ross & Squibb blends three different bourbons. 9% of the blend is a 2007 bourbon (17 years old) with a 21% rye mash bill, 24% is a 2014 bourbon (10 years old) with the same rye content, and 67% is a 2014 bourbon (10 years old) with a 36% rye content mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bourbon unfurls with aroma notes of pine, crème brûlée, and caramel, with pecans, leather, and black pepper following closely behind. It’s a multi-layered nose that punches above its weight and draws you in deeply from the outset.

Palate: Maple candy and Fig Newtons greet the palate with the first sip and then introduce vanilla, oak, brown sugar, and milk chocolate at mid-palate. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII has a bit of heat and a robust texture that coats the palate and will have you double-checking the proof point while it grabs hold of your tongue and makes a fantastic, forceful impression. Finish: The finish is lingering with date syrup, black pepper, and leather, joining a fresh influx of vanilla extract on the back end. Bottom Line: Remus Repeal Reserve Series represents the pinnacle of Ross & Squibb’s prolific bourbon output, notable for the fact they provide sourced whiskey for seemingly more brands than anyone in America. While 2024’s edition of the lineup delivers some of the rich oak notes found in standout iterations from earlier years, it also brings some fun new flavor to the fore in the form of pine while balancing the leather and chocolate notes brought on by the 17-year-old whiskey in the blend. Simply put, your 2024 bingo card deserves bourbon from Ross & Squibb, and if you could only have one bottle that they proudly put their name on, it should probably be this one. 5. Dream Spirits Mizunara Cask Finished Barrel Strength Bourbon (Cask 1) ABV: 60.8%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Dream Spirits, out of Leesburg, Virginia, is a non-distilling producer on a rapid ascent. Dreamed up by the proprietor of the world-famous 1 West Dupont Circle Wines & Liquors store, Prav Saraff, the brand is sourcing standout barrels of bourbon from Kentucky and Indiana and bottling it at their home base in Old Dominion. This special release, launched in mid-December, is an exclusive blend of 95% 6-year high rye MGP bourbon with 5% 16-year Tennessee bourbon. The blend then rested in stainless steel for 3 weeks before being dumped into Mizunara barrels for 21 months, an unprecedented period for finishing casks of that type. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey opens with rosewater and Rainier cherries before sandalwood, black pepper, and cedar perk up in the glass. Tahitian vanilla, butterscotch, and nougat can also be found once you stick your nose deeper into the glass, while dried raspberry top notes begin to emerge after a short period of resting. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey really follows through on the nosing notes. Dried raspberries and black pepper spice open the door for faintly floral notes, sandalwood, butterscotch, and vanilla bean flavors to stroll right through. The texture is spiky, in a good way, with flourishes of baking spice accenting the otherwise flavorful, full-bodied, fruit-forward experience.

Finish: The lengthy finish is where the Mizunara casks have the last word, as cinnamon, sandalwood, and black pepper spice tickle the palate while figs, dark chocolate, and vanilla extract sweeten the send-off. Bottom Line: Mizunara-finished bourbons are a rarity due to the expensiveness of the rare casks, but when utilized correctly, they can create marvelous results, as this bourbon goes to show. Dream Spirits isn’t yet known as a premier blending house, but having tasted several of their single barrels throughout the year and enjoying the hell out of this Mizunara-finished offering, it’s obvious they’ve got incredible liquid on their hands and a bright future ahead. 4. Nashville’s Finest Small Batch Bourbon “Connected Spirits” ABV: 60.20%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Nashville Barrel Co. has been cleaning up at awards and winning accolades for a few years now, yet they still manage to fly under the radar of most everyday consumers. If it’s a brand you haven’t explored yet, drop everything and start today. This bottle from the brand’s Nashtucky lineup (the result of Kentucky-born distillate that was aged and bottled in Nashville) is the standout expression you should start with. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey opens with a faint French Toast slathered in maple syrup aroma, which quickly gives way to a pronounced nuttiness combined with caramel chews, circus peanuts, and baked apple notes. Palate: On the palate, it’s the baked apple notes from the nose that lead the way. With that curtain lifted, the show begins in earnest with notes of caramel, dense oak, dark chocolate, red pepper flakes, and raw almonds hitting the palate. The liquid is viscous enough to easily traverse your tongue before gripping its edges to display its impressive staying power. Finish: The finish, as alluded to above, is nice and lengthy, with a touch of mocha joining the smokey nuttiness and hints of barrel char before brown sugar washes away all of those earthy tones and gives you a sugary send-off. Bottom Line: This is incredibly impressive stuff that once again goes to show how formidable Nashville Barrel Co. is in the modern bourbon landscape. If you want proof that it isn’t the size of the dog in the fight, but rather the size of the fight in the dog, take a bite out of NBCo’s prodigious small batch and single barrel bourbons.

We’ll certainly be barking about it all year long. 3. Widow Jane Black Opal ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: Widow Jane’s brand-new Black Opal expression is the new pinnacle of the Red Hook, New York distillery’s range. By painstakingly marrying bourbons that were aged for at least 20 years (some of those barrels likely came from parent company Heaven Hill), Head Blender Sienna Jevremov came up with the final blend, which was then subjected to further maturation in expensive Mizunara oak casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of Tahitian Vanilla, Frankincense smoke, dried apricot, and rose hip stand out from the brand’s nosing notes, but I’d add toasted coconut, the burnt sugar of crème brulée, and dense oak tones to that medley. Palate: Again, the brand notes are spot on with walnut, black strap molasses, crème brulée, and poached plum flavors combined with fainter flavors like sage and brown butter. There’s a creamy nuttiness along with sweet oak providing a base layer for those more far-flung flavors to blossom, and the texture is smooth and viscous, coating the palate and clinging to the back of the teeth. Finish: The honey introduces some honey and chocolate ganache as well as some cooked apple notes for a medium-length send-off that will leave you marveling at the proof point as the flavors maintain great structure down to the last drop along with ample richness that you’ll want to savor long after every sip. Bottom Line: With only 5,000 bottles available globally, this rare expression will disappear quickly. It is worth finding before it’s all gone because it features exceptionally aged bourbon blended by one of the industry’s most underrated teams utilizing well-vetted stock. Unlike some hyper-aged expressions, which are slapped together with whatever barrels a brand can scrounge up, Widow Jane has been fielding some of the best-sourced bourbons since its inception. With their highest age-stated release ever, they’ve also made their biggest splash, producing their best whiskey yet. 2. Kings County Barrel Proof Bourbon

ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery and all that experience is brought to full bear with their Barrel Strength Bourbon. For their premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of their oldest barrels which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green grape skin and brown sugar are striking at first, but wait…there’s more. Enter the custard with lemon zest, black pepper, nutmeg, Brazil nuts, and honey to add to the depth. Palate: The flavor of corn pudding, honey, and golden raisins splash across the palate, adding surprising levity to the dense and dark liquid in the glass. It coats your palate at once and beckons the back of your tastebuds to explore more as each sip slowly dissipates. Finish: The finish is incredibly long-lasting, and it’s there that you’ll find more baking spices and barrel char to corral those sweeter top notes. Bottom Line: It’s well-known by now that Kings County produces bourbon that can punch above its weight on the national scene. If more people were to try the best of their bourbon — and these barrel-strength releases are definitely among the best of their bourbon — next to some of Kentucky’s heavyweights, it would be more well-known that Kings County can hold its own in any race, and at any price point. Hopefully, its placement on this list is all the indication you need to seek these bottles out at your earliest convenience. 1. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8