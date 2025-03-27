The Best American Single Malt Whiskey Under $100 3. Westward Barrel Strength Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Westward’s Cask Strength offering is the pinnacle of their core lineup in that it offers their flagship whiskey as unfettered as you can hope for, short of theiving it from a barrel yourself. Made with 100% malted barley using only Pacific Northwest grains, this whiskey is perhaps the truest representation of the region you’ll find. Tasting Notes: Nose: Plums and cherries dance on the nose along with an undercurrent of malted chocolate, honey, and thyme. It’s a bold, fruit-forward bouquet that’s further buoyed by slightly burnt wheat toast and black pepper. Palate: The silky mouthfeel of this whiskey leads to the introduction of black cherry, redcurrant, plum flesh, and black pepper on the palate. At midpalate is where honey sweetness simply bursts and fans out over the tongue with malted chocolate and oak, highlighting the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish is full of fresh hazelnuts, more malted chocolate, and well-aged oak. Black pepper spice kicks in at the end as this lengthy finish slowly undulates away, making it a pour you’ll enjoy long after the last sip. Bottom Line: Westward’s Cask Strength expression is bursting at the seams with flavor, showcasing the nuance of barley and the blending prowess of Westward, which is one of the country’s preeminent American Single Malt producers. Simply put, this is a proof, pitch-perfect expression that will readily win over bourbon and rye drinkers to the nascent category.

2. Stranahan’s Blue Peak Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 43%

Average Price: $47 The Whiskey: Stranahan’s Blue Peak expression, named for a 13,000-foot peak in Aspen, is a four-year American Single Malt whiskey aged in new American oak barrels that then undergoes a Solera finish. For that final step, Stranahan’s transfers the whiskey into new American oak foeders for several months, removing a portion of the mature whiskey and bringing it to proof with Rocky Mountain water then chill-filtering it for bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is full of golden raisins, chocolate truffle dust, honeyed black tea, and ripe melons. Allowing the whiskey time to interact with oxygen pulls forth additional notes of cream soda and dried strawberries. Palate: Taking an initial sip, Stranahan’s Blue Peak greets the palate with the flavor of golden raisins and milk chocolate before faint banana notes fuse with roasted almonds, sweet malt, and dried apricots. The texture is fairly viscous despite its lean density, allowing the whiskey to travel well on the palate without distracting you with its weight. Finish: The medium finish on this whiskey is where oak, nutmeg, and traces of black pepper spice can be found, along with a faint uptick in the cacao nib notes. Bottom Line: This remarkably even-keeled whiskey is a revelation in balance in addition to its bounty of well-developed flavors. Stranahan’s is America’s premier American Single Malt producer and their years of experience shines in their entry-level offerings just as much as it does with their more limited releases. This is a whiskey you need to experience in 2025 as the American Single Malt revolution is on the cusp of beginning. 1. Cedar Ridge “The QuintEssential” American Single Malt Whiskey Portside Special Release ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $100

The Whiskey: Since its founding in 2005, Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery has slowly put the state on the whiskey-making map. For this “Portside” edition of The QuintEssential, the brand starts off with its 100% 2-row pale malted barley distillate aged in Cedar Ridge’s ex-bourbon barrels. Then it uses first-fill ruby port casks in conjunction with whiskey finished in a first-fill Amontillado Sherry Butt and a Virgin French Oak cask. The end result is matured for at least six years and bottled at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sugar cookies, candied ginger, sweet barley notes, and fresh berries dominate the nose on this whiskey at first pass. Allspice, pecans, a dollop of caramel, and gentle clove aromas are undulating just beneath the surface once you really begin taking deep inhalations and preparing for your first sip. Palate: On the palate, the port influence is far more pronounced than it initially was on the nose, as raspberry compote, oily Brazil nuts, cacao, and hints of toffee stand out. Freshly cracked black pepper breaks things up a bit and introduces the earthier nutty tone of walnuts, while those jammy berry notes gain their second wind and bring some vanilla extract with them as they transition to the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey features more Sherried notes than Port, as almond meat, dried cranberries, figs, and nougat begin to overtake the cooked fruit and dark sweetness found at midpalate. It’s a delightful closing impression that does well to balance the whiskey. Bottom Line: Cedar Ridge’s impressive Special Release, The QuintEssential “Portside,” does indeed boldly showcase port-led flavors, but by tempering those robust tones with sherry and virgin French oak, it delivers a level of nuance that will leave you in awe. At a relatively affordable price point, this is a great exploration of how the art of blending is crucial in creating a beautiful American Single Malt whiskey.

The Best American Single Malt Whiskey From $100-$250 3. Westward Milestone Edition 2 American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 48.5%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: For Westward’s premium Milestone expression, Master Blender Miles Munroe created a twenty-one-barrel Solera system to continuously age and blend some of the brand’s most precious whiskey in various casks. Two other things that make this release unique? The distillate is slow-proofed in-cask, and new for this year is the inclusion of Amburana barrel-aged whiskey in the solera blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich orange marmalade and cinnamon notes come leaping out of the glass when you run your nose over the rim, with further aromas of malt chocolate and dense French vanilla drawing you in and imploring an initial sip. Palate: This is an incredibly lush and smooth whiskey with cinnamon and nougat meshing harmoniously with the orange marmalade, French vanilla, and malt chocolate notes from the nose. The texture is also remarkably creamy, allowing all of those decadent flavors to coat your palate and blossom at length. Finish: The medium-length finish gently recedes with orange blossom, Brazil nuts, and cinnamon, leaving the final impression before it escapes your palate. Bottom Line: Westward Whiskey’s annual Milestone expression has quickly established itself as a whiskey not to be missed, exhibiting Master Blender Miles Munroe’s expert blending prowess. This expression’s moniker, a sly nod to Mr. Munroe and aptly named to mark Westward’s growth, definitely fits, and the whiskey exemplifies the neck tag’s Latin dictum Verum Factum, the maker’s knowledge.

2. Stranahan’s 12-Year Founder’s Release ABV: 60%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: How does the highest-proofed nationally released Stranahan’s whiskey of all time sound? Pretty damn good to us, and that’s exactly what’s in this bottle. Aged for 12 long years in Colorado, this American Single Malt is made from 100% malted barley and aged in new American oak barrels. It’s worth noting that some of the barrels in this blend were finished for one to four years in second-use bourbon barrels and blonde ale casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeydew, golden raisins, and apricots come tumbling out of the glass almost immediately. Sweet barley notes and organic honey soon follow, with a hint of allspice, amaretto, and oak tying it all together. This is a truly lovely nose. Palate: The heavy mouthfeel stands out immediately because I’m not used to Stranahan’s liquid being so dense. Oily and viscous, yes…but this is a different animal. Sweet malt, honey, plump coconut tones, and cinnamon over buttered biscuits make a striking first impression on the palate, and those notes only grow richer as they sit on your tongue. Brown sugar peaches, freshly cracked black pepper, torched lemon peels, and a faint dusting of chocolate truffle powder cap things off. Finish: The finish is lengthy and concentrates the notes of honey, cinnamon, and sweet malt for an exceedingly satisfying conclusion. Bottom Line: With all due respect for Snowflake releases from years past, this just catapulted to the top of my favorite Stranahan’s releases ever. What it lacks in a variety of flavors, it more than makes up for with the richness of its limited notes, and that’s before you add points for its robust mouthfeel and extensive finish.

Whether you’re already on the American Single Malt train or not, this is a sweet release you’re sure to instantly fall in love with. 1. Westland Garryana (9th Edition) ABV: 50%

Average Price: $175 The Whiskey: Westland’s Garryana expression represents the brand’s exploration of a species of oak found only in the Pacific Northwest: Quercus garryana. Utilizing the oak is Westland’s way of imbuing a sense of place in its whiskey, featuring a minimum maturation time of 60 months (5 years), a grain bill that utilizes five different types of malt, and three cask types: Virgin Quercus garryana, first fill ex-bourbon barrels, and first fill ex-Oloroso butts. Tasting Notes: Nose: Waxy plums and Rainier cherries come leaping out of the glass to greet the nose at first, clear indications of the Sherry casks that played a part in this whiskey’s formation. Coconut flakes, vanilla beans, malted chocolate, and soft candied clementine notes follow those aromas. It’s a delightful aroma set that whets the palate for an initial sip. Palate: This silky whiskey washes over your palate and instantly begins gently coating it in a blanket of mellow Sherry, Manuka honey, toasted almonds, peppermint tea, and cloves. It’s an enchanting melange made all the more impressive by its warm, viscous texture, enhancing the flavors’ richness. Finish: The finish here is appropriately medium-length, giving the whiskey just enough runway to leave you enamored without overstaying its welcome and becoming astringent or cloying on the back end. A final kick of cinnamon, vanilla, and Brazil nuts really rounds it all out. Bottom Line: I’ve been over the moon about each of the top 5 whiskeys on this list, but Westland’s 9th Edition of Garryana quite handily takes the cake. This balanced and beautifully well-developed ASM expression ticks every box along the way to mesmerize you with its robust layers of flavor. If you’re looking for just one American Single Malt whiskey to begin your journey into the category, or if you’re already familiar with the subset and looking for a knockout expression that will deepen your appreciation of it, Westland’s latest Garryana expression is the one for you.

The Best American Single Malt Whiskey Over $250 3. Triple Eight Distillery The Notch 8-Year American Single Malt Whisky ABV: 48%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Neatly tucked on Nantucket Island is Triple Eight Distillery, which has been quietly producing some of the country’s best single malt whiskey for north of twenty years. Made from 100% Maris Otter malt, a heritage barley cross-bred in 1966, The Notch is distilled twice through an Arnold Holstein hybrid pot still before being matured in ex-bourbon barrels for eight years, then finished in scrapped and retoasted wine barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with gentle cloves, tobacco leaf, sweet malt, and Manuka honey tones, which will send your nose deeper into the glass to discover more aromas. Once fully plunged, additional notes of melon rind, golden raisins, and nutmeg continue to waft out of the glass for a well-integrated and balanced aroma profile. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey is impressively creamy, with notes of hazelnuts, dried apricots, and cloves capturing your focus at first. From there, further notes of malted chocolate, vanilla, and a faint tobacco leaf aspect coat the palate as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is short-to-medium, but it has a slightly saline-inflected send-off that pairs nicely with the notes of dried stone fruits and hazelnuts, which makes it a treat down to the last drop. Bottom Line: While its expressions are famously on the spendy side, there’s absolutely no denying that Triple Eight Distillery is producing some of the best American Single Malt whiskey on the market today. With a combination of experience and a unique micro-climate, releases of The Notch deserve to be on your list. If you can only splurge on one expensive ASM expression, it’s worth targeting this bottle to experience one of the more elusive offerings in the category.

2. Wolves The Malted Barley Series California Single Malt Whiskey Lot No. 2 ABV: 55%

Average Price: $305 The Whiskey: Lot Two of Wolves’ Malted Barley Series Small Batch expression comprises 9 barrels of 11-year-old whiskey initially distilled in 2012. Each of their releases thus far has combined a wide range of whiskeys, and this one is no different, featuring imported Irish malts and a California yeast in the fermentation process. The whiskeys were distilled in a copper alembic pot still, and matured in new American oak with a range of toast and char levels, from a light toast to a char 3. Tasting Notes: Nose: Immediately, the aroma of Tiramisu, caramel, and malted barley fills the air, and scents like toasted coconut flakes, dark chocolate, and fresh raspberries soon join those notes. Palate: Allspice and tobacco leaf opens the floodgates for malted chocolate on the palate. This whiskey has a heavy mouthfeel, and vanilla buttercream, nutmeg, and black pepper leap up at midpalate from that dense textural wave. Deep oak tones creep in with a touch of honey as the whiskey slowly transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish on Wolves Malted Barley Series Lot 2 is bursting at the seams with crème brulée and tobacco leaf paired with the malted barley on the lingering full-bodied finish. Bottom Line: Each bottle of Wolves Whiskey is hand-wrapped ined sheepskin leather, so black, UV-print you know just by handling the bottle that you’re in for an elevated, carefully crafted experience. The liquid does not disappoint as this intensely complex blend of flavors continues to evolve both in the glass and on your palate far longer than any other American Single Malt Whiskey. Straight up, this is the sort of drinking experience you should be hungry for. 1. Stranahan’s Snowflake 2024 Redcloud Peak ABV: 47%

Average Price: $3,000 (SRP $120 at the distillery on release day)

The Whiskey: Distilled from 100% malted barley and aged for at least 9 years, the 2024 Snowflake, Stranahan’s annual distillery-only release, marks Head Blender, Justin Aden’s second crack at crafting the highly sought-after expression. Named for the fact that “no two Snowflakes are alike,” this year’s “Redcloud Peak” expression is indeed unique, despite hewing more towards longtime fans’ expectations for the offering. The whiskey was aged in American charred oak barrels before being transferred to a variety of Portuguese, French, and Spanish fortified wine casks (Madeira, Port, Sauternes, Pedro Ximénez, and Oloroso) and Brandy casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The enchanting aroma notes open with honey-drizzled caramelized orange wheels, toffee, milk chocolate, and cinnamon. Further hints of milk chocolate, freshly cracked black pepper, and vanilla frosting add heft to the nuanced structure of the nosing notes. Palate: Once this whiskey passes your lips, its richness immediately washes over your tongue. The caramelized orange wheel note rises to the fore along with Rainier cherries, cinnamon bark, and milk chocolate for an alluring melange that causes the edges of your tongue to start salivating as your taste buds welcome the deluge of decadent flavor. The mouthfeel is impressively viscous for such a modest proof point, which enhances your enjoyment of all those well-developed flavor notes. Finish: The finish recedes slowly from your palate with bright red cherries, ripe raspberries, and allspice notes clinging to your tongue long after your last sip. Bottom Line: Stranahan’s has been pushing the envelope for the American Single Malt category for two decades now, and all of that expertise takes center stage with their exceptional annual release, Snowflake. While 2023’s expression received polarizing reviews, 2024’s Redcloud Peak offering doubles as both a return to form and a raising of the bar. Be advised that this bottle retails for $120 at the distillery when it’s initially released, but if you aren’t in Denver for the launch event, then you’ll have to fork over some pretty eye-popping figures to secure a bottle on the secondary market.

The Best Bourbon Under $100 3. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 55%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the quintessential bourbons on the market today. The brand was first launched in 2013 on the heels of Wild Turkey’s success with Russell’s Reserve Small Batch. Non-chill filtered and always proofed to 55% ABV, this release features both a general release and private barrel selections. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with a rich interplay of thick cherry syrup and vanilla ice cream with honey, white pepper, clove, and oak aromas, and it noses as one of the best damn desserts Lawrenceburg, KY, can offer. Palate: Cola nut, Luxardo cherries, and French vanilla hit the palate first before this rich bourbon invites white pepper and some faint barrel char notes to join them. As the liquid travels to the back of your palate, it begins bringing peanut brittle, black pepper, oak, and a faint green apple flavor to the fore. Finish: The medium-length finish has cooked red apple and cinnamon, with restrained barrel char having the final say. Bottom Line: What happens when you bottle up some of Wild Turkey’s hand-selected barrels, proof them to 110 without chill filtration, and pour it in a glass? Absolute magic. You can visit your local liquor store and inquire about the standard version of this offering, or you can go the extra mile and seek out single-barrel selections from folks whose palate you trust. Either way, you’re sure to hit on a winner.

2. Four Roses Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 54.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Four Roses Single Barrel, offered at Barrel Proof, is one of the single-barrel bourbon world’s best offerings. Not only does Four Roses make all ten of its recipes available in the single-barrel program, but by offering them at an undiluted strength, it showcases their distillate in its purest form every time. This particular single barrel is a nine-year and five-month version from the OESO recipe. Tasting Notes: Nose: Juicy orange rinds, bright red cherries, and sweet brown sugar aromas come flying out of the glass with this delicious bourbon freshly poured. There’s also a touch of sage, vanilla frosting, and tobacco leaf to be found. Palate: Brown sugar and red currants are the most immediately available flavors to download once you take a first sip of this single-barrel bourbon. The dense oak introduces some clove and mellow black pepper baking spice notes, as well as grips the palate and pushes towards the finish. Finish: The finish is mellow and lingering, with figs and cherries fusing with juicy orange notes and barrel char before pulsing off of your palate. Bottom Line: No matter the recipe, Four Roses Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon is an exemplar of the single-barrel format, though we do have our favorites. As one of the most historic brands in all of bourbon, it’s simply a must that you try Four Roses Bourbon as undisturbed as possible at full cask strength. 1. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon 8-Summers Old ABV: 60.73%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. Always aged for at least seven years, the bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam.

Palate: The nosing notes offer a solid roadmap for what follows on the palate as blackberry jam replaces the strawberries found on the nose while cinnamon, almond extract, dense oak, and sticky toffee run rampant on the tongue. The texture is robust and offers a fullness that allows each flavor to present itself distinctly, revealing its impressive richness. Finish: The finish is long-lasting and introduces clove, freshly grated ginger, and black pepper for one final baking spice sizzle before the syrupy black cherry notes leave a sweet final impression. Bottom Line: Fortuna Barrel Proof entered the market with a splash, immediately challenging the supremacy of several cask-strength stalwarts on this list. Now, less than two years after its introduction to the market, it’s become clear that it isn’t just beginner’s luck that warrants its place in the conversation. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is easily one of our most highly recommended bottles to buy for under $100 in 2025.

The Best Bourbon From $100-$250 3. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon 2024 ABV: 54.1%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Four Roses’ highly anticipated Limited Edition Small Batch for 2024 has finally been announced, and we were able to get a first taste of it. For this year’s release, Master Distiller Brent Elliott opted to blend three of Four Roses’ ten bourbon recipes with a 12-year-old OBSV, 15-year-old OESK, 16-year-old OESF, and more OBSV, this time at 20 years old, to create the final product. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is initially floral with ripe apples, butterscotch, and butter pecan ice cream. Faint bits of dark chocolate, star anise, and tobacco leaf help to round out the beautiful bouquet of aromas. Palate: The butterscotch and apple note really pops on the palate off the bat. The whiskey is well-rounded with a mellow black pepper baking spice tone to go with a more pronounced helping of cinnamon bark, pecans, and brown sugar. The range of flavors reminds me a lot of fried apple pie with a splash of citrus zest. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied and enhances the depth of the flavors without becoming an attraction unto itself. Finish: The finish has a mature oak backbone with the additional flavor of caramel chews and Fuji apple skin. It’s medium-length, but that brevity really works, urging your focus on the next sip rather than your last. Bottom Line: If you want evidence that 2024 was the best year for bourbon releases in recent memory, look no further than this bottle here. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch is annually considered one of the stars of the fall-release schedule and its consistently high quality is indicative of why. In another year, this could’ve easily been the best or, at worst, second-best bourbon of the year, which goes to show how thin the margin was between each of the expressions on 2024’s “Best Bourbons Of The Year” list. 2. Premier Drams Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Strawberry saltwater taffy escapes the grasp of the glass to greet the nose at first before evolving into a cherry Luden’s note and partnering up with truffle honey, white pepper, and peanut brittle for a mellow and intriguing medley.

Palate: On the palate, it’s a delight to discover that the Luden’s cherry note has evolved into a full-blown Rainier cherry, carrying white pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and honey in tow. The flavors here are markedly rich, defying its moderate proof and delivering a depth and richness that will have you sucking your molars, frantically trying to prevent even a single drop from slipping through the cracks. Finish: Vanilla pods, salted butter, fatty Brazil nuts, and white pepper prevail on the finish with a dollop of honey and Rainier cherries, adding a sweet closing kiss as it succinctly slides off your palate. Bottom Line: Premier Drams is quietly revolutionizing the modern bourbon landscape by delivering cask-strength bourbon at a moderate proof point. Take note of that. In the fashion of any groundbreaking innovator, I’m not entirely sure the public is ready for it yet, but that’s what makes discovering excellent single-barrel offerings like this so awesome. I suspect that, in due time, these stellar new releases will be even more coveted than they already are.

1. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $250 Russell’s Reserve 15 is Wild Turkey’s latest age-stated release, and boy, has it been met with enthusiasm. The brand’s digital launch caused its website to crash both days it made the expression available online and the legend of the liquid in the bottle has only grown legs since then. This bourbon is non-chill filtered, and given their track record, one can safely assume there’s whiskey aged for even longer than 15 years in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Syrupy fig, mature oak tones, and rich leather fill the room once you pour this whimedicinal cherry notes and milk chocolate join them chocolate. There’s no mistaking the fact that this is a bourbon of a certain age. With further investigation, your nose will bump up against clove and cinnamon as the aroma of vanilla pod takes root. Finally, a faintly floral note reminiscent of rosewater can be found. Palate: Black cherries covered in chocolate truffle dust hit the palate at first; this is distinctly different than, say, cherry cordials as there’s a ripeness to the fruit and an almost chalky textural component to the chocolate. On the second sip, observe nougat, caramel, vanilla, and rich oak. While the nose gave the impression that this would be over-oaked, the palate greatly alleviates those concerns as each of the hallmarks of hyper-aging has its say without muddling any of the others. Finish: Lengthy, balanced, and delicious, the finish is marked by black cherries, clove, and cacao nibs as it grips your palate for dear life, refusing to dissipate until minutes after the last sip. Bottom Line: Russell’s 15-Year Bourbon is truly a world beater. When it was initially released, expectations for this bottle were sky-high, and our impression of it has remained there throughout the year. Sure, Russell’s Reserve 15-Year is one of the best bourbons available today, but taking the superlatives a step higher, this might go down in the pantheon as one of the best bourbons in the Wild Turkey brand’s history.

The Best Bourbon Over $250 3. Rare Character Brook Hill Bourbon ABV: 59.82%

Average Price: $975 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the top-of-the-line series from the wildly successful Rare Character brand. By cherry-picking some of the best liquid in its inventory, Rare Character offers these premium bourbons (and ryes) in a single-barrel format, undiluted at cask strength in limited quantities. This particular single barrel was selected by Emerson K. Shotwell and named “Pablo Honey” as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Rare Character co-founder Pablo Moix and doubling as an homage to Radiohead’s debut album. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose entices with marshmallow creme, dark chocolate, and burnt honey, which goes a way toward explaining the name, as well. What’s most impressive about the aromas of this bourbon is how rich and well-defined they are without being obnoxiously bold. In fact, this bourbon takes the opposite track and burrows deep into your olfactory system with subtle ease, making it feel like the aromas are enveloping your senses with even the most modest inhalation. Palate: The palate of this whiskey is immediately remarkable for being velvety, dense, and rich. What I constantly come back to is the flavor of Luxardo cherries on the front palate, which then graduates into a sticky toffee with a whisper of clove on the back of the palate. It’s slick, to be sure, but it also has some grip — hugging the edges of your tongue and imbuing your palate with a light dusting of dark chocolate truffle flavor and vanilla between the beautiful cherry notes which bob up and down like a buoy at sea. Finish: There’s an intimate kiss of sweet, rich oak that coats the palate with an oily texture before you’re allowed to say goodbye to this sip. It closes out like a much older bourbon, minus any hints of dry oak, hugging your palate for a satisfyingly long time. Bottom Line: If indecorous lip-smacking isn’t your thing, you’ll want to stay far away from Rare Character’s stunning Brook Hill Bourbons. This single-barrel series showcases some of the best bourbon available today and highlights how vital barrel curation is for any brand built on sourced whiskey. What Pablo Moix and Pete Nevenglosky are doing across their Rare Character portfolio is impressive enough, but they’ve raised the bar to dizzying heights for their premium Brook Hill lineup. Rare Character’s ascent in the bourbon world has been a white-knuckle ride. For one of the greatest thrills yet, you’ll want to seek out a bottle of Brook Hill immediately.

2. Oakley Spirits Collectors Edition 20-Year Kentucky Bourbon ABV: 61%

Average Price: $1,000 The Whiskey: Oakley Spirits is a brand-new producer with some absolutely jaw-dropping whiskey in its portfolio. Case in point: its inaugural release, a 20-year Kentucky Bourbon forged from single barrels and aged to its optimal peak. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with stunning force as fresh Brazil nuts, gooey caramel, and mature oak aromas set the tone. From there, crisp red apples, marzipan, and palo santo notes emerge alongside honeycomb, cinnamon, peanut butter, and white pepper. It’s the sort of nose that makes the hair on the back of your arm stand up as you anticipate the first sip. Palate: Caramel sweetness seizes the palate, allowing the flavors of Rainier cherries, vanilla bean ice cream, stunning oak, milk chocolate, and faint whisps of polished leather to take turns delighting the center of the tongue. At the tongue’s edges, you’ll pick up more forceful oak and baking spice tones like cinnamon and clove, which help to balance the sweetness and elevate its richness. Finish: The long and lingering finish welcomes the reincorporation of Rainier cherries and an uptick in the vanilla bean flavors, while dark chocolate chunks and well-developed oak notes offer earthier layers of nuance that enhance each sip. Bottom Line: From a quality standpoint, there’s no good reason why Oakley Spirits’ inaugural bourbon offering should be flying under the radar. The combination of an unknown name in the space and a prohibitive price point is surely to blame, but tasting is believing, and we’ve been head-over-heels in love with this bourbon from the first sip, so much so that we have it earmarked as an early bourbon of the year contender. 1. Michter’s 20-Year Bourbon ABV: 57.1%

Average Price: $1,200 The Whiskey: Heralded as one of the most exceptional bourbons of the modern era, Michter’s 20-year bourbon is a rare treat that hasn’t been released since 2022. For the production of this expression, Michter’s — which was recently named the World’s Most Admired Distillery — utilizes bourbon of the highest quality, which has rested for a minimum of 20 long years in new American white oak barrels before it’s approved for bottling by the distillery’s tasting panel which includes Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon immediately announces itself as a mature expression with hot cocoa and seasoned oak emanating from the glass, riding a cinnamon bark raft with a leather sail over waves of brown sugar, coffee beans, vanilla ice cream, and savory dates — the sort you would cook in a Moroccan tajine alongside a succulent chicken dish. I’m already salivating.

Palate: The tasting experience with Michter’s 20-year bourbon seals the deal in a single sip. This is decadent whiskey. The velvety texture brushes your palate with thick layers of flavor, coating your tongue with a primary base of chocolate truffle dust, brown sugar, and roasted coffee beans. From there, an intermediate layer is laid, resplendent with cooked dates, ripe plums, and juicy black cherries. At last, the topcoat of vanilla bean ice cream, wildflower honey, and a caramelized orange wheel begins to set, seeping into your tongue and sneaking between your teeth, allowing you to enjoy each distinct flavor at length. Finish: The lengthy, lingering finish is the perfect reward for such an enveloping blanket of flavor, as the palate’s greatest hits float to the surface as you savor the end of each sip. Expect vanilla bean, dark chocolate chunks, mature oak, Maduro cigar leaf, blood orange juice, and ripe black cherries to be among those indulgent closing notes with polished leather bounding them all together. Bottom Line: Rather than engaging in the rat race of trying to have the best annual limited edition for Michter’s 20-Year Bourbon, the distillery opts instead to chart its own course, holding back the liquid that goes into this bottle until Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson deem it to be ready. It’s not the first time that patience has paid off for Michter’s, which has been known to forego even their more moderately priced expressions with an eye on sending their very best bourbon into the market every time.

The Best Irish Whiskey Under $100 3. Slane Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $32 The Whiskey: Slane Irish Whiskey is a blend that comes from a triple cask process that utilizes virgin oak, seasoned Tennessee whiskey barrels, and Oloroso sherry casks. Once the whiskey is fully matured, the liquid in those three different barrels is blended together to create this expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one opens with some faint butterscotch that’s buoyed by an oily, nutty note, Sherry, dried strawberries, and hay. It’s a pretty light aroma base but one that comes together with good balance. Palate: The palate is marked by more butterscotch, light Sherry tones, sweet malt, faint black pepper, and a touch of cacao. The mouthfeel is lean but substantial enough for each of those layers of flavor to establish themselves before it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is where the Sherry casks have their strongest say as the notes of dried strawberries interact with cinnamon and black pepper before things trail off with one last gasp of sweet malt and dilute butterscotch. Bottom Line: Slane Irish Whiskey and its employment of multiple cask varieties open it up to a unique world of flavor you don’t get from most whiskeys in this price range. Because of that distinctive, well-executed flavor profile, this is a bottle that you should definitely target at the <$50 price point.

2. Teeling Blackpitts Whiskey ABV: 46%

Average Price: $82 The Whiskey: This peated single-malt Irish whiskey is triple distilled in Dublin, then matured in Sauternes and first-fill ex-bourbon barrels. It’s a fun and funky hodgepodge that is bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with that peated barley before the cereal notes take center stage, bringing black pepper, apple chips, clove, and dried apricots to the party. The smoky influence is immediately noticeable but maintains an airiness that allows you to appreciate all of the other aromas, which is a delight. Palate: Apple chips, dilute honey, black pepper, and peat smoke hit the palate at first when you endeavor to take a sip of this whiskey. From there, it opens up thanks to a creamy texture and a distinct delineation between each flavor note, allowing you to explore each layer at your leisure. Finish: The finish on Blackpitts is medium-length and more assertively integrates the peat smoke with cereal grains, apricots, vanilla frosting, and grilled apple cores. Bottom Line: The secret sauce that elevates this Blackpitts release is adding a subtle touch of peat smoke to Teeling’s already stellar distillate. If you want a smoky Irish whiskey answer to Islay Scotch, look no further than this excellent offering, which delicately balances those peaty notes with subtle stewed stone fruits.

1. Bushmills 12-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $54 The Whiskey: Bushmills 12, made from 100% Irish malted barley, is part of the well-known brand’s core range. Alongside Jameson and Redbreast, Bushmills is perhaps the most widely known Irish whiskey brand, and that’s due to their 237-year legacy of producing high-quality liquid. For this expression, they marry ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso casks together, then finish them in ex-Marsala casks for 6-9 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with dilute honey and bright apple notes with a lovely infusion of faint nutmeg, pears, and vanilla beans, giving this whiskey a distinctly autumnal vibe from the outset. Palate: Once the liquid crosses your lips and hits your palate, those lovely aromas from the nose spring to life as full-figured flavors on your tongue. Apple chips dipped in honey come to mind at the tip of the tongue before the graininess of Cheerios curtails the sweetness and allows you to appreciate the creamy texture as it barrels toward the finish. Finish: The finish is short to medium in length and introduces a bit more baking spice, caramel, and dried apple flavors. Bottom Line: Bushmills 12 is a beautiful display of balance when using finishing casks, as each of the barrels selected contributes a little bit of oomph to the overall flavor profile. Caramel and faint coconut from the bourbon casks, rich apple notes from the Oloroso, and a slight nuttiness offer a more full-bodied texture with the Marsala casks, making this one the ideal affordable option from the category. The Best Irish Whiskey From $100-$250 3. Knappogue Castle Single Malt 16-Year ABV: 40%

Average Price: $115

The Whiskey: Knappogue Castle draws its name from a castle originally built in the 15th century in County Clare, but the whiskey they’re sending to market comes from County Cork. With every single one of the brand’s expressions sporting an age statement, they’ve got their aim set on connoisseurs more than casual whiskey fans. This 16-year unseated expression spent 14 years aging in ex-bourbon casks before being finished in an Oloroso Sherry butt. Tasting Notes: Nose: This one has a lovely, fruit-driven nose that makes me think it’s finished. That’s not a knock, as it works with (what I assume are) the base liquid aromas. Palate: On the palate, it has some nuttiness and red berry sweetness, which indicates its secondary maturation in sherry casks. While the texture isn’t overly viscous, it maintains a buttery mouthfeel that allows that balance of nuttiness and red berries to develop nicely while faint baking spices and freeze-dried orange peels emerge at the periphery. Finish: The finish is fairly succinct but marked by faint Sherry notes, black pepper spice, toasted almonds, and dilute butterscotch. Bottom Line: Knappogue Castle whiskeys are always a great option for people who are looking to take the next step on their Irish whiskey journey beyond your classic Jameson and Bushmills offerings. For our money, the 16-year is the sweet spot where enthusiasts and newcomers alike will find plenty to enjoy. 2. Bushmills Single Malt 16-Year ABV: 40%

Average Price: $120

The Whiskey: For this 16-year-old whiskey, Bushmills ages the base spirit in a combination of Oloroso Sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks before going the extra mile of finishing it for about nine months in port wine pipes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey and port wine come billowing out of the glass once Bushmills 16 is poured, as the aroma of black cherries, raw almonds, and vanilla pods accent the air. There are also gentle hints of menthol, pine, and tobacco leaf to enrich the experience further. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey lives up to the expectations set by the nosing notes as syrupy black cherry notes meld with almond meat and vanilla extract with a slightly oily texture that quickly coats your tongue with rich flavor. There are also hints of pistachio, dark chocolate chunks, and Manuka honey in the mix to keep things interesting. Finish: The finish is most prominently marked by black pepper, oak, almonds, and non-descript red berries as it slowly tapers off with a medium-length departure that you’ll want to take your time savoring. Bottom Line: While there’s a time and a place for every bottle in Bushmills’ core lineup, I find myself reaching for this 16-year expression more than any of the others. With a subtle blend of Sherry and Port influences adding robust sweetness and a nutty backbone to Bushmills’ classic flavor profile, this is a bottle that you should never hesitate to pour — whether you’re celebrating International Whiskey Day or simply having a regular Thursday. 1. Redbreast 15-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $130

The Whiskey: Redbreast 15 sits plop in the middle of the brand’s core range, which showcases Irish whiskey at 12, 15, and 18 years of age. Utilizing first fill and refill casks (ex-bourbon and ex-sherry, to be exact), this 15-year expression is where the whiskey really starts hitting its stride. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried chunks of pineapple, Golden Delicious apples, and blueberries form the fruit-forward base of this whiskey, with drizzles of dilute honey, a hint of cedar, sweet malt tones, and white pepper giving it an almost elegant roundness. This is a delightfully balanced whiskey on the nose. Palate: The palate is a bit toned down in “oomph” and opts instead for finesse. The dried pineapple notes demure into more of a dried apricot flavor on the palate, while the aroma of Golden Delicious apples is also subdued into more of a stewed green apple note. The flavors of honey, sweet malt, and white pepper remain, and they’re joined by a touch of nougat and a faintly metallic note that streaks up the mid-palate. Finish: The finish is gentle and lingering. I’d even call it creamy, as it gently sizzles away with sweet malt, white pepper, and candied ginger, closing things out. Bottom Line: Redbreast 15, despite being only three years older than Redbreast 12, brings an added layer of depth that its younger sibling intimates but doesn’t quite achieve. For our money, this might be the most well-rounded, unfinished Irish whiskey you can regularly find on the shelf today. The Best Irish Whiskey Over $500 3. Bushmills 46-Year-Old “Secrets Of The River Bush” Irish Whiskey ABV: 46.3%

Average Price: $12,500

The Whiskey: This instantly historic expression is now credited as the oldest Irish single malt ever bottled. The Secrets Of The River Bush was aged entirely in two 500-liter oloroso sherry European oak butts from the Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage in Jerez, Spain, which, in addition to its age, accounts for its incredibly dark color. Having entered into that sherry cask in 1978 at 63.4% ABV, the angels had their fair share of this whiskey, limiting it to 300 bottles globally, with only 100 bottles available in the U.S. Tasting Notes: Nose: Stout beer, orange wheels dipped in dark chocolate, and faint honeyed malt tones stand out immediately on the nose of this whiskey, which is expansive and complex. As it settles in the glass, additional notes of figs, espresso, and vanilla custard aromas begin to take shape. Palate: On the palate, a chalky dark chocolate note leads the way for toasted coconut, mulled wine, nutmeg-dusted hazelnuts, citrus, marzipan, and allspice to follow. On the second sip, nuances like tobacco leaves and black cherries help to expand the flavor profile, along with flecks of fresh black pepper. Finish: The finish is only medium length, which causes the rich layers of flavor to become quickly unwound as it recedes from the palate. It is an all-too-brief experience that will lead to you drinking this one more rapidly than you might otherwise prefer. Bottom Line: Impressive age statement aside, there’s no denying that Bushmills 46-Year-Old “Secrets Of The River Bush” is downright delicious whiskey. You’d be hard-pressed to do any better for a complex, slightly brooding pour than this magnificently matured marvel. 2. Midleton Very Rare Barry Crockett Legacy ABV: 46%

Average Price: $380

The Whiskey: Named after the legendary Master Distiller Barry Crockett, this premium single-pot still Irish whiskey was matured in ex-bourbon barrels. Triple-distilled and crafted from a mash of malted and unmalted barley, when it initially launched in 2011, this expression became only the second product from an Irish distillery that was named after a Master Distiller, following John Jameson’s lead. Tasting Notes: Nose: Golden raisins, vanilla, and faint citrus undertones set the stage on the nose, which is marked by an impressive depth with each aroma. Toffee, ripe apples, and gingerbread aromas also meld well with a drizzle of honey and cracked black pepper to round things out. Palate: Once this whiskey crosses your lips, the notes on the palate welcome more of the same. Accents of white pepper, cream soda, and candied ginger propping up the more prominent notes of golden raisins, vanilla ice cream, toffee, and ripe red apples. Finish: The finish is lengthy and introduces smoked honey and apricots to the palate. It also features a slight uptick in pie crust and clove notes. Bottom Line: In short, this remarkable liquid forces you to sit down and savor it but also to lean forward and listen as it reveals all its secrets. Its sweetness is front and center while displaying a restraint that allows baking spices and barrel-driven notes to shine with its sugary side in perfect harmony. This is a near-ideal celebratory pour. 1. Redbreast 27-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 54.6%

Average Price: $1,150

The Whiskey: Matured for nearly three decades, this expression from Redbreast is the penultimate release in their premium lineup — bested only by the Dream Cask series. This release features the inclusion of port casks which bolsters the base of liquid matured in ex-bourbon and sherry casks for added complexity and depth. Tasting Notes: Nose: With my nose making the initial descent, I’m able to gather a bouquet of red currants, vanilla custard, dark chocolate, and candied ginger. Think of a boozy, spiced holiday cake, and you’re on the right track with the nose on this whiskey. It’s a lush, richly concentrated bouquet of aromas that all work well with one another. Palate: On the palate, crème brûlée and more nondescript red berries claim the stage, with citrus accents ranging from fresh oranges to lemon glaze also making an impression. While the sweetness is borderline decadent and indeed inescapable, the depths of flavor in this pour are aided by black pepper, a sort of depleted, mature sweet oak, and coffee beans, which makes this a complete delight. Finish: The finish is silky and lingering, gently revealing nutmeg, dried oranges, and a touch of Port wine sweetness. Bottom Line: While we were tempted to recommend the Dream Cask series, this more readily available alternative displays remarkable richness, balance, and consistency, making Redbreast 27 the top of the flock.

Redbreast 27 is a rich, remarkably well-rounded Irish whiskey that mines a depth of flavor rarely found in expressions from any category. Its combination of patient primary maturation and complementary secondary maturation sends this one into the stratosphere, and there’s no better bottle at your local liquor store to celebrate International Whiskey Day than this. The Best Rye Whiskey Under $100 3. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye ABV: 56.1%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye directly reflects Wild Turkey’s burgeoning commitment to making some of the best rye whiskey on the planet. Officially launched in 2020, Rare Breed Rye is a barrel-proof, non-chill filtered blend of Kentucky straight ryes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rye spice, sorghum, chocolate truffle dust, and orange buttercream fill the air once this whiskey leaves the bottle and enters the glass. There’s lots of ginger and nutmeg, adding depth to the overall aroma profile, along with touches of crème brûlée and floral notes. Palate: Waves of orange buttercream spill over the palate, carried by the whiskey’s oily texture. Some well-developed milk chocolate notes introduce a darker sweetness at midpalate to contrast with the citrus quality at the tip of the tongue, along with some freshly cracked black pepper and clove. Finish: Rising spice is very prominent on the finish, which has a medium length before being curtailed by chocolate truffle dust and fresh mint. Bottom Line: It is a crime not to include this world-beater of a rye whiskey as one of the best rye whiskeys under $100. Rare Breed Rye is frequently overshadowed by its equally stellar bourbon counterpart, but this killer rye definitely deserves its own shine.

2. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 65.7%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: For this juiced-up expression, Jack Daniel’s takes its standard rye mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley and subjects it to all of its standard production methods with one key twist: it’s bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of nougat, overripe banana peels, caramel, cedar, and spearmint. There are subtler notes along the periphery of the glass, such as black pepper, lemon zest, and apple leather, but those core notes take up a significant amount of space as each of them is impressively distinct and well-developed. Palate: Vibrant mint blends well with the taste of bananas fosters, and freshly cracked black pepper flavors, which all further fuse with caramel, dense oak, and black tea notes to make up the base of this meaty, delicious whiskey. The mouthfeel is robust and burly with its few “rough edges” tucked neatly behind spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, while maple candy and cedar do additional work sanding down those spiky spots. Finish: The lengthy finish is full of caramel, subtler banana flavors, and sweet mint accented by black pepper. One of the things this whiskey does most impressively is balance its bold core notes with elegant and purpose-driven accenting flavors, and the finish effectively reestablishes this display. Bottom Line: If you only measure by cases sold, Jack Daniel’s is easily one of the most successful whiskey brands on the planet, and yet, despite that, one of their greatest expressions continues to go underrated by hardcore whiskey enthusiasts. 1. Kings County Empire Rye ABV: 60.6%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County operates out of the Brooklyn Naval Yard and is highly regarded as New York’s oldest distillery. It’s also one of the inaugural Committed Members that got legislation passed to officially recognize “Empire Rye” as a designation. That means 75% of the mash bill must be New York State-grown rye and aged for a minimum of two years, among other specifications. This particular single barrel is over three years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: French vanilla and dates are immediately evident on the nose, along with some sassafras, toffee, and plenty of barrel char.

Palate: On the palate, you’ll find those rich dark notes take the lead, with toffee and barrel char being the main players. On the periphery, there’s a bit of smokiness, some piquant lemon zest, a touch of mintiness, and some of the French vanilla from the nose. Finish: The finish is long and buttery, with a drizzle of honey serving to lighten up the overall flavor profile. Bottom Line: Kings County’s Empire Rye is a revelation in that it’s a far departure from their bourbon’s much darker, more brooding profile. The light notes of lemon zest and honey cling to the palate, making this one rye you’ll want to savor over hours, not minutes.

The Best Rye Whiskey From $100-$250 3. Hughes Brothers Belle of Bedford Single Barrel Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.82%

Average Price: $170 The Whiskey: Hughes Brothers has been releasing its stellar Belle of Bedford Rye series for a few years now, but these 12-year age-stated expressions are newer to their portfolio, and this particular barrel was one of 2024’s big winners. Selected by the team at Seelbach’s and featuring 95/5 rye from Indiana’s MGP Distillery, the stats on this whiskey should make any enthusiast in the know raise an eyebrow. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes begin with a luscious wave of dark chocolate as caramel chews, cooked pears, leather, and mint notes come wafting out of the glass. A few waves of the hand introduce more caramel notes in lockstep with mature oak for a classic, well-aged Indiana rye aroma wheel. Palate: From the initial sip, this whiskey captures the full essence of what makes the nosing notes so remarkable. Each aroma translates on the palate in a stunning fashion with a distinct richness that enables you to pick them apart and savor each note individually. Finally, the mouthfeel is impressive without seizing all of your attention away from that cavalcade of delicious flavors. It’s a helluva party trick. Finish: Once this whiskey transitions to the finish, it already has its hooks in you, and the closing impression of dark chocolate truffles, cooked apple, and barrel char is enough to leave you with an ear-wide smile before diving in for another sip. Bottom Line: While this is one of the lesser-known ryes on this list, as far as name recognition is concerned, most rye whiskey enthusiasts should be well-aware of the magic spell 10+ year 95/5 rye from MGP can cast. This bottle proves that the magic is real, and Hughes Brothers in partnership with Seelbach’s managed to bag themselves a whale.

2. Peerless Double Oak Rye ABV: 51%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: For this impressive Double Oaked variant of its standard rye whiskey, Peerless Distilling Co. matures the liquid in a second new American oak cask to beef up the oak wood extraction, darken the color, and enrich the flavors. Tasting Notes: Nose: Whisps of smoke and oak cast a cloud over richer tones of orange zest, vanilla buttercream, black pepper, and cinnamon on the rich nose of this whiskey. Many of the classic rye tones are obfuscated by the robust oak tones, but that’s not a complaint, as the overall aroma is sumptuous and inviting. Palate: Molasses-based cinnamon cookies hit the palate with your first sip, which is bolstered by robust oak tones, undercut by juicy orange peels, and elevated by vanilla buttercream. The flavor of herbal tea with mint and subtle hints of cacao nibs begins to pool at midpalate, causing the edges of the tongue to salivate and unlock further cinnamon notes along with a touch of nutmeg and brûléed brown sugar. Finish: The lingering finish is where the rye spice and orange peel notes finally begin to win out over the darker elements, though the flavor of oak, black pepper, and herbal tea aren’t far behind. Bottom Line: I’ve been really impressed with several Peerless expressions over the years, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to say this Double Oaked Rye is among the best of the bunch. While Peerless’ base rye is an incredible, albeit overpriced, display of the dazzling flavors that capable hands can wrest from young rye whiskey, this Double Oaked offering balances the scales of value and quality to a better degree.

1. Frank August Case Study: 03 Winter Cover Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.125%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: For their newest Case Study release, Frank August created nine unique batches, each consisting of three selected barrels of straight rye whiskey, and blended them optimally. Notably, this is the first straight rye whiskey in the Case Study series, which has previously highlighted the impressive rising brand’s bourbon blending prowess. Tasting Notes: Nose: Incredible apple orchard aromas that immediately transport you to a farm in the fall leap out of the glass. There’s some faint cinnamon bark and sage, along with some more distinct honey and muted orange blossom notes that make this whiskey an absolute delight to swirl in your glass and enjoy. Palate: On the palate, there’s a ton of vanilla ice cream and clove flavor before the apple and cinnamon notes begin to trickle in. It’s incredibly creamy, with crème brûlée enticing the taste buds while gentle oak streaks up the middle of the tongue and floats to the edge of the palate. Finish: Black pepper, oak, and burnt sugar land on the finish along with some salted caramel sablés Bottom Line: This incredibly creamy and well-rounded rye will shock people more accustomed to grassy, peppery takes on the category, but rather than being an imitation bourbon, this one really carves its own lane and leans into the lush apple orchard flavors that will make it a hit all autumn long. With Case Study: 03 representing the brand’s most ambitious foray into the rye category, they’ve earned a ton of respect for their craft and boldly made it known that they’re not just here to stay but that they’ve got next.

The Best Rye Whiskey Over $250 3. Thomas H. Handy Rye Whiskey ABV: 63.6%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Initially barreled at 125 proof over six years ago, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy saw its proof rise to 127.2 during those years spent maturing in Frankfort, Kentucky, at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. This expression is always the youngest of the group and, as such, is typically the least sought-out despite frequently being one of the collection’s better offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: This year’s Handy begins with an impressive nuttiness, as peanuts, Valencia oranges, herbal tea, and a blend of cinnamon and brown sugar rush up from the glass to greet the nose at first. Over time, there’s an increasingly prominent mint note that latches on to the citrus aroma and forms the body of this whiskey’s stunning bouquet. Palate: 2024’s Thomas H. Handy opens with a wonderfully heavy mouthfeel that carries orange marmalade, fresh hazelnuts, mint, dark chocolate, and drops of honey across the entirety of your palate. Chewing the whiskey reveals chunks of dark chocolate and touches of oak before it transitions to the finish. Finish: The medium-to-long finish on this year’s Thomas H. Handy is full of orange blossom notes along with vanilla and peanut shells, making it a real treat from start to finish. Bottom Line: Thomas H. Handy is a perpetual dark horse in the race for crowning the best whiskey in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection each year, but 2024’s release really has some legs. By impressing at every stage, from the distinct and delightful nosing notes to the incredibly flavorful drinking experience, which extends through the satisfyingly lengthy finish, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy proves that age is only one variable in the equation of what makes high-quality whiskey. 2. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye ABV: 46.4%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Michter’s is known for being meticulous with their releases, and not just the ultra-premium ones, utilizing proprietary custom filtration for each of their whiskeys. For 2024’s 10-year single barrel, Michter’s uses yet another custom filter to ensure this year’s version is different from years prior while maintaining the expression’s award-winning quality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Huge scoops of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs melt out of the glass. With Manuka honey and gentle leather accents in the background, this is such a classic Michter’s rye nose that it’s immediately identifiable. And awesome.

Palate: Rich buttercream, fresh cinnamon bark, creamy milk chocolate, crisp red apples…need I go on? Michter’s always does an incredible job with whiskey at a lower proof, and these 10-year expressions offer the grandest stage for them to showcase that prowess. Here, the mouthfeel is jaw-dropping, and the richness of the flavors hit you in lush waves, one after another, but they never threaten to overwhelm your senses. There’s enough runway for each excellent flavor note to take flight. Finish: The finish undulates away gently after a considerable length of time, sucking your teeth for more hazelnut cream and sweet oak tones. Bottom Line: The beautiful array of aromas in Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Rye will definitely appeal to bourbon enthusiasts, but it’s really its robust feature of barrel-driven flavor notes that seal the deal. Worthy of an “A+” on its own, when viewed through the lens of being a “bourbon drinker’s rye,” this expression deserves a ton of extra credit.

1. Brook Hill “Greenprint” Rye ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the Rare Character brand’s ne plus ultra expression, which, as you should already know, means this is some absolutely epic whiskey. With a history that dates back to the turn of the 19th century, the modern-day revival of Brook Hill is releasing exclusive bourbons and rye, with a highly limited number of single barrels of the rye hitting the market so far this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Milk chocolate, like the milk in a bowl after you finish your Cocoa Puffs, and sweet mint are most immediately alluring on the nose. Stick around a while, and you’ll also find chunks of toffee, polished leather, and paprika contributing to this dark and brooding nose. Palate: Candied walnuts hit the palate along with a big spoonful of brown sugar before that Cocoa Puff milk note begins to pool at midpalate, whetting the edges of your tongue. Paprika and barrel char are relegated to the shotgun seat as some nutmeg, Smarties candy, and dried cranberries steer the ship before this transitions into the finish. Finish: Almost chalky as the texture grips the back of your tongue before tapping out. There’s some oak and nuttiness on the finish, along with drops of honey, but despite the impressive length of those flavors, you’ll probably be on your second glass before you truly appreciate them. Bottom Line: After taking home the top prize as our Best Rye Whiskey Of 2024, it should be no surprise to see us lavish praise on Rare Character’s decadent Brook Hill Rye whiskey. However, its unparalleled depth of flavor makes it such an ideal option for bourbon drinkers looking to get into the category. Bourbon drinkers are often in search of bold, rich layers of flavor that they can chew on for hours, and there’s no rye on the market that offers the same lush experience as this one right here.

The Best Scotch Whiskey Under $100 3. Benriach The Smoky Ten ABV: 46%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Benriach’s use of Highland peat sets them apart from the bruising Islay peated expressions that most whiskey drinkers are familiar with. The Highlands’ wood-rich peat is more delicate and fruit-forward, and it’s part of what makes Benriach’s Smoky Ten (and their fabulous Smoky 12) expression so unique. This one is made from a blend of peated and unpeated whiskey that was aged in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels, ex-Jamaican rum casks, and virgin oak that was toasted to the distillery’s specifications. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose gives you an indication of that intricate lineage with a faint bit of tropical fruits like overripe mangoes and bananas joining forces with butterscotch, dried apricots, and smoked applewood. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey opens with spiced pear flavors along with smoked honey and dried apricots. Wow, the first sip is so complex and full of well-defined flavors that a second sip is immediately necessary, and once you take a second sip, the joy of unlocking that mystery takes hold. The liquid is moderately textured, which means that its viscousness doesn’t stand in the way of your picking apart each layer of flavor and savoring it at length. Finish: The medium-length finish is where the smoke takes hold, and as promised, it’s a gentler smoke profile than most Islay Scotches and comes complete with an applewood and honey sweetness that makes it more palatable for beginners and more intriguing for avid imbibers. Bottom Line: Benriach’s Smoky Ten expression perfectly encapsulates the type of fun, flavorful whiskeys that the Highland distillery is making across its portfolio. While it remains true to the delicate, sweet, and slightly floral profile that Highland single malt is known for, by adding that twist of Highland peat, Benriach elevates this whiskey to must-try status with ease. This bottle has the wow factor to make you truly appreciate it on International Whiskey Day.

2. Glendronach 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 43%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Glendronach’s stellar 12-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky undergoes primary aging in ex-Sherry casks before being finished in American oak. It’s that combination that gives it such sweet base notes, with the American oak providing some spice that makes this balanced, single malt so on-theme in the winter. Tasting Notes: Nose: Glendronach 12’s gentle nuance makes a striking initial impression as the aroma of red berries, vanilla extract, pralines, and rich roasted malt fills the air above the glass. The nose on this whiskey perfectly primes your palate for what’s to come. Palate: With your first sip, “gentle nuance” again comes to mind as the liquid subtly seeps into your tongue and envelopes your tongue in the flavor of both ripe and stewed raspberries, dilute honey, hazelnuts, and almonds. From that auspicious start, it continues to evolve with black pepper and a more savory Brazil nuts flavor, laying claim to the back end of your palate as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length and loaded up with freshly baked graham cracker notes to go with the jammy red berries, a prominent infusion of black pepper spice, and a dollop of vanilla ice cream, giving it an ultimately sweet send-off that you’ll want to explore at your leisure. Bottom Line: The beautiful balance of sweet and spicy notes will have you vacillating between the two, trying to figure out which aspect you appreciate most. As Glendronach deftly appeals to both sides of the flavor spectrum, you’ll revel in the fact that both the sweet and spice notes offer gifts to your palate that you’ll want to unwrap again and again. 1. Lagavulin 16-Year Whiskey ABV: 43%

Average Price: $88 The Whiskey: Considered by many to be the benchmark of smoky Islay Scotch whisky, Lagavulin’s well-earned reputation is difficult to escape. This peated Scotch classic achieved its status as the King of Islay for balancing that smoky profile with a deft touch of sweetness. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with bold billows of peat smoke, but as those gently waft away, you’ll notice some meaty undertones with slight salinity reminiscent of savory bacon fat, a touch of smoked honey, sweet sherry, and creamy vanilla ice cream with a touch of cinnamon bark.

Palate: On the palate, this whiskey remains true to its aroma notes as it opens with enveloping smoke that then introduces the savory bacon fat notes, which then subside, allowing space for the sherry sweetness along with a touch of honeyed black tea and the flavor of crème brûlée. The texture is robust, and it simultaneously coats your palate while also spryly rolling over your tongue, searching for new territory to claim. Finish: The finish continues the interplay of savory and sweet with a gentle kiss of smoke as it lingers for quite a while after the final sip is gone, gently and slowly receding as it beckons you to re-fill your glass. Bottom Line: While the heavily-peated Islay profile isn’t for everyone, this bottle is sure to sink its hooks into someone. At the very least, it’s a cool idea to open this classic example of Islay Scotch on International Whiskey Day to get a great sense of what people mean when they say they love smokey single malts.

The Best Scotch Whiskey From $100-$250 3. The Glen Grant 21-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46%

Average Price: $250

The Whiskey: The Glen Grant has no shortage of options in its Core Collection series, and yet it’s this 21-year-old expression that claims the stage as the best Christmas-sipping companion. Aged for 21 long years, making it the third oldest offering in the range, this whiskey hits the sweet spot of the Glen Grant DNA. Tasting Notes: Nose: The Glen Grant’s 21-year-old expression opens with the aroma of golden raisins, Manuka honey, brown butter sugar cookies, and dried apricots. Those notes are buoyed by ripe Golden Delicious apples, white pepper, and a touch of nougat. Palate: On the palate is where this whiskey really opens up and shines. There are pineapple chunks, honey, golden raisins, white pepper, roasted almonds, and blood orange flavors. The mouthfeel is deceptively viscous, with an austere start that keeps you captive long enough for it to reveal just how slick the texture is as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length, and again it’s the texture and robust flavor of honey that stand out as white pepper, well-developed nutmeg, dried apricots, and tropical fruits accent the entire affair. Bottom Line: While a bevy of tropical fruits definitely provides the backbone for this whiskey, it’s the healthy helping of raisins, roasted almonds, and nutmeg that really rounds out the flavor profile, making this an ideal choice for International Whiskey Day. 2. Bruichladdich 18 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $195 The Whiskey: Bruichladdich 18 is an unpeated Islay Scotch that primarily utilizes ex-bourbon plus a small number of Sauternes and Port casks in its maturation profile. Non-chill filtered and free of additional coloring, Bruichladdich 18 is also unique in that each varietal of the barley used is fully traceable from farm to bottle. The Bruichladdich 18 is the first single malt in the brand’s new range of high provenance, age-stated whiskies, joining The Bruichladdich Thirty.

Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeyed wheat toast and the faint indication of smoke clear the way for a touch of hazelnut and chocolate wafer cookies on the nose.

Palate: On the palate each of those notes is amplified with notes of lemon cake and confectioner’s sugar joining the mix. It has a supple and silky mouthfeel that rewards “chewing” and only extends the pleasure of each sip. Finish: The chalky cocoa note comes through on the palate as does a bit of tropical fruit — think grilled pineapples — and the hint of smokiness reemerges to offer some delicate balance to the sweeter and earthier notes. Bottom Line: Bruichladdich 18 offers an expert level of finesse, deploying sweetness and smokiness with impressive restraint, which leaves space for more savory, nutty aspects to shine in equal measure. While Bruichladdich 18 displays the hallmarks of quality Scotch whisky, it also offers complexity and depth of flavor that will deeply impress bourbon fans the world over.

1. Octomore 15.2 ABV: 57.9%

Average Price: $245 The Whiskey: For Octomore 15.2, the whiskey was initially aged in second-fill wine casks (42%) and second-fill Bourbon casks (58%) before being finished in second-fill French oak ex-Cognac casks that push the flavor profile in an intriguing direction. The 15.2 features the same batch of Scottish-grown barley as 15.1, also malted to 108.22 PPM. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes sing with Brie cheese, lime zest, walnuts, and cherries. Despite having the same phenol level of 15.1, the 15.2 comes across as less smoky thanks to its pine-like woodsiness, with moss, ginger cookies, and brown butter. Palate: Once on the palate, those nosing notes delicately unfurl with wisps of moss and smoke, subtly masking the vanilla custard, dried apricot, and Rainier cherry notes. The slick, velvety texture finds a home in every corner of the mouth as it gently coats the palate, allowing each flavor note to develop with ample space. Finish: The finish is where a greater infusion of smoke comes through with pink peppercorn, nutmeg, and a slight salinity. Bottom Line: While this year’s Octomore 15.3 is drawing a lot of attention for being a phenomenal phenolic force, it’s the finesse of the 15.2 that stands tall in the lineup. With a balanced bouquet of aromas married to a patient, revealing palate, Octomore 15.2 is a testament to the delicate deployment of peat.

The Best Scotch Whiskey Over $250 3. House of Hazelwood 50-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 45.3%

Average Price: $6,000 The Whiskey: House of Hazelwood is a product line from the Gordon family, owners of Willliam Grant & Sons, conceived to release their vast inventory of unique whisky. This particular whisky was distilled in 1972 and aged in European and American oak casks before undergoing a fifteen-year secondary finishing period in active ex-bourbon barrels. The final product has an age statement of 50 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: The layers of complexity are immediately apparent on the nose as waves of thick toffee sweetness take flight and a faintly floral aspect crests in concert with rich malted chocolate and faint bits of hazelnut spread.

Palate: On the palate is where this whisky is most gobsmacking. The toffee carries through with orange marmalade, chocolate truffle powder, and lemon buttercream showing up in force. The texture is particularly remarkable, it translates from the tip of the tongue to the roof of the mouth.

Finish: On the finish, malted chocolate returns to the flavor wheel, and rich toffee sticks to the back of your teeth making for an incredibly long-lasting experience. Bottom Line: House of Hazelwood brings an incredibly rich history in the industry and an immaculately curated inventory of well-aged Scotch whisky to the table despite having only been launched in 2022. In their most-premium Charles Gordon Collection only “A Singular Blend” carries a higher age statement and none convey a higher degree of quality.

2. Glenfiddich “Suspended Time” 30-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 43%

Average Price: $1,300 The Whiskey: This stunning whiskey from Glenfiddich comes in equally awe-inspiring packaging. Suppose Christmas is (at least partially) about unwrapping presents. In that case, this recently redesigned expression perfectly fits the bill showcasing whiskey that has spent at least 30 years in Spanish Oloroso and American Bourbon oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with smoked honey, roasted almonds, bacon fat, and canned peaches before black pepper, figs, and dark chocolate seize the wheel and steer the aromas in an altogether darker direction. Palate: Once this whiskey hits your palate, its viscous slickness grabs your attention and forces you to pay attention to the robust flavors within. The nosing notes give a good indication of what follows, as smoked honey, tallow, roasted almonds, and cooked peaches make an initial impression on the front end before it takes a turn toward darker flavor elements at midpalate. It’s there that dark chocolate, figs, and touches of baking spice round things out. Finish: The finish is surprisingly lengthy and rich, with the taste of honey, apricots, and hazelnut gracing the back of your palate for minutes after the liquid leaves your glass. Bottom Line: Glenfiddich’s flagship range and Grand Series both feature a bevy of impressive single malt Scotches, but in stepping it up to the Time Reimagined collection, we really get a glimpse into some of the brand’s most impressive stock of barrels. Though it’s the entry point into this hyper-aged series, the decadent sherry-inflected flavors in Glenfiddich 30 make it a must-buy bottle if you’re looking to splurge on something spendy. It is a holiday, after all.

1. The Dalmore Cask Curation Series: The Port Edition 30-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Graham’s 1994 Single Harvest Tawny Port Cask Finish ABV: 43.9%

Average Price: $44,450 (for the set of three) The Whiskey: The Dalmore’s latest iteration of its venerable Cask Curation Series was created in partnership with Graham’s Port, pairing exquisite single-harvest tawny port pipes with The Dalmore’s mature whiskey. The exclusive three-bottle package is limited to just 150 sets globally, with only a shade over 20 sets making their way Stateside. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich malt notes and Brazil nuts with juicy blood orange and caramel greet the nose once this whiskey tumbles into the glass. The aroma of fresh walnuts comes wafting up, too, with candied ginger, cinnamon, redcurrants, and coconut joining for the journey. Palate: The palate is marked by an incredible creaminess as the flavor of nougat, Tahitian vanilla, flan, and tobacco leaf pool at midpalate, leaving the taste of Medjool dates and chocolate wafer cookies gently undulating at the periphery. It’s far nuttier than either the 27-year-old or 43-year-old iteration. Finish: The rich liquid concludes with a medium-length finish full of gently toasted walnuts and sweet red berries while hints of vanilla also persist. Bottom Line: This ultra-premium set of decidedly mature whiskeys succeeds in matching the beauty of the liquid with the luxury of the packaging that houses it. With only 150 sets available globally (and a hefty asking price), it’s perhaps the most challenging whiskey on this list to acquire, but for those with a sense of adventure and the commensurate coin to seek this release out, it’s well worth the hunt.

The Best World Whiskey Under $100 3. Hakata 10-Year Sherry Cask Japanese Whisky ABV: 42%

Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: Hakata 10-Year Sherry Cask Whisky is the entry-level offering from the Hakata lineup which is distilled in Fukuoka, Japan from 100% malted barley. A portion of that barley is koji-fermented and the entirety of the whisky is matured in ex-sherry casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Right off the bat, you get notes of umami, clove, lemon custard, cinnamon, and sage. They all meld together nicely and are distinctly separate as opposed to being muddled or difficult to tease out.

Palate: Once on the palate, this whisky is full of flavors like raisin, orange peel, more umami, and some slight nuttiness. Overall, it’s a fairly balanced pour with a substantive mouthfeel that grips your palate and allows each of those flavor notes to blossom.

Finish: The finish is marked by more umami flavor, some slight nuttiness, and, more than anything — the fruit-forward notes wrought by the sherry cask. There is also some additional cracked pepper spice that contributes to the medium-length finish as well. Bottom Line: Unexpected, big flavors and lots of creativity mark this gem of a bottle, which we simply can’t stop revisiting. Simply put, this is one of the more chimeric, yet satisfying entry-points into Japanese whisky. 2. Nikka Whisky From The Barrel ABV: 51.4%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Nikka Whisky From The Barrel features a blend of whiskies from Japan and Scotch, mingling single malt and single grain whiskies for this singular release. Offered “overproof” at 51.4% ABV, this stout bottle packs quite a punch. Also, for clarity’s sake, while this whisky was produced in Japan and contained Japanese whisky, it cannot legally be called a Japanese whisky as of 2021, thanks to new regulations and its inclusion of Scotch whiskey in the blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Orange marmalade and dark berries (think blueberries and blackberries) inform the nose right away that this is going to be a rich, full-bodied whisky experience. There’s also some strong oak with a faint leather backbone to go with an elusive level of smoke that grows in prominence once you initially detect it.

Palate: On the palate, those jammy berry notes come to the fore along with some stern oak, a stronger presence of smoke, and further accenting notes of roasted hazelnuts, toasted multigrain bread, and caramelized sugar. At this hefty proof, it definitely sits on your palate with some density, making it a treat to chew and enjoy at length. Finish: The finish is lingering and strips away some of the sweeter, fruit-forward notes in favor of the slight nuttiness and oak influences. Toffee is there, but white pepper, hazelnuts, and tobacco leaf flavors close things out. Bottom Line: As of 2021, this expression no longer meets the legal definition of “Japanese whisky,” but as one of the most well-known and popular whiskies produced in Japan, we thumbed the scale to include it here. While American palates are more accustomed to the bold flavors of bourbon and rye whiskies, this nifty blend of Japanese whisky and Scotch offers a range of rich flavors capable of not only dispelling that myth but also living up to the expectation of bold flavors that U.S. drinkers are more accustomed to.

1. Alberta Premium Cask Strength Canadian Rye Whiskey ABV: 63.7%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye, aged for at least 5 years, is more or less the premier Canadian whisky export. A ton of your favorite brands that utilize Canadian rye whisky are sourcing from this distillery, so you’d be wise to taste the liquid that they personally deem worthy of sporting the Alberta label. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whisky opens rather floral, with lilacs and lavender hard candy leading the charge before aromas of dilute honey, allspice, vanilla, and fresh hazelnuts have their say. There’s also a touch of mint, sage smudge, and faint toffee emanating from the glass. Palate: On the palate, this whisky begins coyly before rapidly expanding over the tongue like a squished marshmallow. Flavor notes of faint mint, peppercorns, lavender honey, and Mexican hot chocolate stand tall, while red pepper flakes, allspice, and thyme sit at the periphery. The mouthfeel is robust and medium-bodied, which helps carry all of these well-developed flavors through the finish. Finish: The finish is lingering and more assertive in displaying notes of black pepper, oak, toffee, Rainier cherries, and cola nuts. Bottom Line: I’ve had many friends tell me that this bottle was their introduction to “world whisky,” and I can’t think of a better way for American drinkers to explore beyond the border. This is a bold, flavorful rye whisky that will be instantly familiar (thanks to Alberta’s chops as a premier contract distiller and source of barrels for NDPs) but also elevates expectations about whisky from the north.

The Best World Whiskey From $100-$250 3. Amrut Aatma Sherry Cask Single Malt Indian Whisky “Collector’s Series” 2024 ABV: 56.5%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: This intriguing whisky, distilled from six-row Indian barley, features primary maturation in an Ex-Oloroso Sherry Cask for seven years. This single-cask product was filled in June 2016 and bottled in August 2024, producing 300 bottles in total after 8 years of maturation. Lastly, this expression is non-chill filtered to preserve flavor and presented at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is incredibly potent, with bold Sherry notes of Brazil nuts and jammy red berries joining nutmeg, singed orange peels, and fresh hazelnuts. Overall, it’s a dense experience packed with classic Oloroso notes, but the underlying Indian barley also manages to shine through. Palate: On the palate, the base spirit is much more prominently featured as savory barley notes play nicely alongside the flavors of Oloroso Sherry, hazelnuts, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, and torched orange peels. The mouthfeel is expansive and full-bodied, with a twinge of heat prickling the edges of the tongue with every sip. Finish: The finish is lengthy here, and that mostly falls on the shoulders of the Sherry cask, which imparts candied cranberries, oily Brazil nuts, and black pepper into the back end of this whisky. Bottom Line: There are so many ways to execute a sherry cask-finished whisky properly, and this excellent Amrut expression goes to show that Indian whisky producers belong on the world stage with the best of them. This bold yet balanced offering might be a bit atypical for the category due to its sweltering hot proof, but its robust flavor takes center stage here, rather than the ethanol, making it a treat to sip neat.

2. Starward in Collaboration with Lagavulin Single Malt Whisky ABV: 48%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Starward, founded in 2007, is Australia’s premier whisky producer and their latest release is easily among the best on the continent. This collaboration with Lagavulin was finished in the brand’s peated Islay whisky barrels for 18 months and released exclusively in the United States. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whisky is resplendent with bright cherries, grilled pineapples, and a gentle smokiness. With a few waves of the hand, the fruit becomes punctuated by white pepper and allspice with a faint honey sweetness that creeps in as well. Palate: The influence of the Islay whisky casks is apparent on the palate, where smoke billows over the tongue and carries with it those fresh fruit notes that were so evident on the nose. Black tea and honey-drenched baklava can also be found at midpalate once the initial fruity and smoky shock subsides. Finish: On the finish, there’s a faint leather aspect to go with the re-emergence of grilled pineapple and the gentle peaty notes that make this enjoyable from start to finish. Bottom Line: This is a seriously decadent pour. It packs a ton of flavor from both the base whisky and the finishing cask, making it an excellent display of balance and a fine showcase of the quality you can expect from Australia’s best distillery. 1. Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Whisky ABV: 43%

Average Price: $100

The Whiskey: Distilled, matured, and bottled in Taiwan, this expression combines three different Sherry casks (Oloroso, PX, and Moscatel) to create a harmonious blend that’s both approachable and complex. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whisky immediately reveals its richness as waves of Sherried notes unfold over a bed of gooey caramel and butterscotch candies, with nougat, ripe oranges, and sweet malt notes undulating beneath the surface. Palate: The palate on this whisky is incredibly viscous with honey and dark chocolate integrated harmoniously alongside a bevy of red berries, sweet malt, vanilla, and nougat notes. After I chew the whiskey, and savor the decadence of the flavors, I keep coming back to how silky it is on the palate. Finish: The finish here is lengthy, and it’s where the vanilla, citrus, and dark chocolate notes fuse most harmoniously with black pepper, nougat, and red berries. This is magnificent from start to finish. Bottom Line: Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Whisky just might be the brand’s best introduction on the world stage. Here at UPROXX, we’ve been fans of Kavalan’s remarkably rich whisky for years, and we’ve yet to find an entry-level offering from the brand that checks every box as well as this one.

The Best World Whiskey Over $250 3. WhistlePig Boss Hog XI ABV: 51.9%

Average Price: $750 The Whiskey: WhistlePig’s Boss Hog expressions have become a breeding ground for some of the wildest ideas in all of North American whiskey, and this year’s release pushes things still further by marrying the brand’s signature Canadian rye whiskey with the flavor of Thandai courtesy of unique finishing casks they created themselves, as Thandai is not traditionally aged in casks. Those barrels were seasoned with rye, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, fennel, poppy, and black peppercorn to achieve the desired flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: It opens with incense, cinnamon bark, lemon zest, allspice, and menthol. After a few twirls in the glass, it also gives off the aroma of saffron, plums, and orange peels, with some growing honey and youthful oak notes becoming evident in the background. Palate: The palate opens with a ton of Manuka honey, cinnamon bark, menthol, and plum notes, all of which hold true to the aromas in this whiskey. The mouthfeel is a tad thin, but the complex melange of disparate flavors in this one has more than enough intrigue to overcome that minor flaw. Finish: The finish is slightly smoky, with toffee, cinnamon, spiced chai, and plum notes dancing on the tongue, giving it a moderate length. Bottom Line: WhistlePig has never been shy about swinging for the fences and delivering some of the wildest flavor profiles in the whiskey world with each Boss Hog release, and this one only furthers that reputation. But what good is being different for different’s sake? The Vermont-based brand perfectly toes the line between weird and wow with the series’ 11th release, proving that experience (and off-the-wall experimentation) has taught them well.

2. Found North Hell Diver First Flight ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $600 The Whisky: Found North’s Hell Diver release is the newest addition to the brand’s High Altitude Collection and highlights its complex blending process. For this release, Found North utilized a blend of 15, 22, and 23-year-old corn whisky with 18 and 19-year-old rye, which they re-casked into Pedro Ximénez Sherry, Cognac, and New American oak casks. They then spent the following year monitoring the maturation of those casks, vatting the liquid inside when it reached optimal flavor. The final blend is composed of 85% corn, 14% rye, and 1% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fig jam, chocolate wafers, and honeyed black tea open the nosing notes on this one while lighter, sweet notes of pound cake, dried apricots, and peanut shells waft up from the background. Palate: The flavors that hit the palate first are those of cinnamon, nutmeg, oak, and butterscotch before further notes of graham crackers, allspice, and vanilla extract come through in lush, steady waves. The mouthfeel is full and expansive, with the heat making its presence felt along the edges of the tongue before gently radiating inward. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly smooth, given the tannic power found at midpalate and the tongue’s periphery, and it lasts for quite a long time, too, extending the pleasure of each sip. Bottom Line: The Found North portfolio is fully stocked with intriguing blends of Canadian whisky, and this is easily one of the best for our money. This is an incredibly creamy, full-bodied experience that is opening a lot of eyes to the complexity Canadian whisky can achieve in the hands of capable blenders. Found North are exceedingly capable blenders. `