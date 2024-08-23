“Where are you traveling in Mexico?” a friend asked before a recent trip. “Tequila,” I replied. They stared at me strangely until I continued, “It’s a real town named Tequila. You know… where they make the tequila.” I could see the lightbulb turn on, and their eyes light up with excitement and jealousy. “Wow – what a dream trip.” And they weren’t wrong. Traveling to Tequila, a charming and historic town in a valley in Jalisco surrounded by rolling hills of blue agave, is a feast for the senses. Of course, there is much more to offer here than just Tequila, but the Pueblo Mágico (Magic Town)—a special designation in Mexico that highlights places with particular historical, cultural, or natural significance—is the best place to learn more about the spirit. And that is exactly what I did visiting Tequila and celebrating the release of 1800 Tequila’s 1800 GuachiMonton luxury añejo. 1800 GUACHIMONTON Tequila is always a good excuse for a trip, but I was especially excited this time. The reason? The release of 1800 GuachiMonton, a new offering from the award-winning 1800 Tequila brand. 1800 GuachiMonton isn’t your average tequila. This luxury añejo is crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave from a single estate in the Tequila Valley. It is then aged in American and French oak barrels before getting a final touch in casks that once held orange tequila liqueur. The result? A complex and well-structured tequila with a refreshingly citrusy finish. While I enjoy trying different tequilas, the spirit wouldn’t normally be my top choice. But 1800 GuachiMonton changed the game for me. The orange liqueur casks add a unique twist that elevates the classic añejo experience.

Master Distiller Alex Coronado describes 1800 GuachiMontón as “a nod to the fragrant orange trees” surrounding the Los Guachimontones pyramids and the distillery itself. He likens it to the tradition of adding a fresh orange garnish to a glass of añejo. I couldn’t agree more. 1800 GuachiMonton has a suggested retail price of $159.99 per 750ml bottle. INSPIRATION – GUACHIMONTONES I was lucky to visit the Guachimontones archaeological site, also called Los Guachimontones, and the inspiration behind 1800 GuachiMonton while visiting Jalisco. The Teuchitlán people built the collection of pre-Columbian structures between 300 BC and 450 AD, and it is the largest archaeological site of its period in the state of Jalisco. The area around these bulls-eye-shaped structures was once a major city with an estimated population of 40,000 at its peak, but today, Los Guachimontones is a popular tourist destination with a really excellent museum and incredibly knowledgeable local guides. Serving as the inspiration for 1800 GuachiMonton, 1800 Tequila is committed to providing long-term support to conserve the UNESCO site, its museum, and the cultural, art, and educational initiatives tied to the area. WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU VISIT: WHERE TO STAY: Hotel Solar de las Animas While many visitors to Tequila opt to visit just for the day (with a driver or on the Jose Cuervo Express Train), I recommend staying at least one night at the spectacular Hotel Solar de las Animas. The luxury property, a Relais & Châteaux member, is in the perfect spot in downtown Tequila, steps away from La Rojena distillery and the town center. My room was incredibly spacious, with a window looking out into the stunningly traditionally tiled courtyard pool area. I loved spending sunset at the rooftop bar (where there is also another small pool and lounge area), exploring the gardens, courtyards, and many bars and nooks around the unique property. Relais & Châteaux hotels are all individually owned and operated properties held to the highest standards – which is evident here. The service was exceptional, and every corner led to another beautiful view and photo opp.