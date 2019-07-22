Pexels

Since June of 2010, Brian Kelly has been offering expert-level advice to travelers and readers of his travel blog The Points Guy. In that time, he’s grown so successful at strategizing how to maximize your travel benefits that his efforts were recognized by Forbes, who named him the most important travel influencer in the world in 2017. That same year, Brian began working with the organization Rainbow Railroad, which focuses on helping persecuted LGBTQ+ individuals escape violence in their home countries by providing funds and miles to help them relocate to start new, safer lives.

Since 2017, Brian, Rainbow Railroad, and the Points Guy community have donated more than 3 million miles and over $250,000 dollars to help 20 LGBTQ+ Chechens flee the country to safety, but the work they’ve set out to do is far from over. This year, Brian and Rainbow Railroad set up a campaign through Prizeo that asks for a minimum $10 donation in order to earn the chance to win a trip planned by The Points Guy himself, using over one million Chase Ultimate Rewards Points. If anyone knows how to make the most out of those points, it’s Brian, so it’ll undoubtedly be one hell of an adventure.

In addition to his important work on behalf of marginalized people, Brian also has excellent advice for how you can rack up your own treasure trove of airline points — which, by the way, are donate-able. Reading through Brian’s practical advice, I couldn’t help but be reminded of Adam Sandler’s character Barry Egan, from Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch Drunk Love, another eagle-eyed fine print reader who earned a trove of airline miles off of 99-Cent Store pudding. Only instead of breaking sliding glass doors with a hammer, Brian Kelly is saving people’s lives, so we’re very down to listen to his wisdom!

Practical Advice On How To Rack Up Airline Points From The Points Guy

Know Your Credit Cards



Pexels

Put all of your purchases on a credit card that earns miles or transferrable points. Many of these cards come with large sign-up bonuses that can make it easy to rack up a lot of points quickly. Additionally, many of them award bonus points on certain transactions. For instance, the Amex Gold card earns 4x points on purchases at restaurants while the Chase Sapphire Reserve earns 3x points on all travel purchases (flights, hotels, Uber, Lyft, trains, subway, parking, etc.).

Amex, Chase, Citi and Capital One all offer credit card points that can be transferred to airline partners.