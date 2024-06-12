Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is perhaps the most dynamic, dramatic electronic music festival on earth. The largest electronic dance music festival in North America, EDC Las Vegas is revered for bringing hundreds of dance music icons to its nine stages. Plus, any event that can properly accommodate over 170,000 people per day – surpassing half a million people throughout the weekend – should be given due respect.

Although I consider myself a seasoned veteran of music festivals, I had never experienced this ultimate destination festival until just last month for its 13th edition. Embarrassing, I know, but my editorial duties have always busied up my calendar, preventing me from going.

While it was my first year experiencing the music festival that has influenced nearly every aspect of festival culture throughout the world, I actually found it quite humbling to walk around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and see firsthand all of its insane programming and offerings.

As someone who enjoys being social while also being alone, it was easy to be both a main character and a fly on the wall throughout the EDC grounds. It’s a crazy feeling to be walking among hundreds of thousands of people knowing you’re also steps away from some of the world’s biggest electronic music stars. On the flip side, if you want to get buried within this LED-painted ant farm of craziness and go with the flow of the crowds, you can do that also.

Fisher explained it best, stating, “EDC is like being in a big beautiful bowl of fruity loops. Colorful and tasty.” To my own observations, it’s essentially a three-day-long tournament of Frogger while on drugs.

Disclaimer: You don’t actually need to be on drugs to feel this way. With the surge of rainbow-adorned people walking towards you in every direction and thousands of people posted up at one of the many stages, your eyes are working overtime to make real-time decisions of where to walk, how to dodge people, where to stand and dance, and mapping out your route to get you to where you want to go.