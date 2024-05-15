With that said, if you’re starting to pack for this weekend but need some motivation from EDC artist themselves, we’ve got you covered. We tapped some of our favorite artists performing on the stereoBLOOM stage to tell us their essentials for the festival, how far they’re traveling, their most-anticipated performance or happening at EDC, and more.

At this point, if you think festivals only offer a landscape for partying, you’re out of touch. As seen throughout our experiences at Envision Festival , Texas Eclipse , Deep Tropics , and Sacred Acre , festivals serve as a safe space for those wanting top-tier party programming while staying true to themselves. This year, EDC Las Vegas will host several new art installations, including The Hiyo House. Nestled within Camp EDC, this space will serve sober-curious attendees with free samples of Hiyo, the festival’s premiere non-alcoholic social tonic, paired with photo opportunities, aura readings, and more.

Then there’s Downtown EDC. As the festival’s “buzzing entertainment area,” Downtown EDC will welcome a slew of characters throughout its Kandi Kasino, Good Times (70s style disco party), YeeDC Saloon, The Queen (drag bar), Chapel of Technology and Chapel of Nature (because who wouldn’t want to get hitched here?!), Marry Me at EDC to honor non-legal ceremonies among lovers and friends, and more.

Knowing there’s no carnival without rides, EDC will once again host an oversized playground. There’s also the art, where attendees will be able to explore a world of three-dimensional superstructures, LED environments, and immersive art installations.

EDC Las Vegas is slated to bring in over half a million attendees to experience Insomniac’s flagship festival. Those in attendance can expect larger-than-life programming across its nine music stages, all of which represent a distinct union of technology and nature — where elements mix to ignite the senses and inspire the imagination: kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM, bionicJUNGLE, and EDC’s famed roaming Art Cars.

As the largest electronic dance music festival in North America, EDC Las Vegas will once again return to the Las Vegas Speedway to host over 230 global dance music icons across its multiple stages. Starring hitmakers Zedd, Tiësto, David Guetta, John Summit, FISHER , Kaskade, Diplo, Deadmau5, Peggy Gou, and more, this weekend will be one for the books.

What’s your #1 travel & festival essential for EDC Las Vegas?

My Theragun Mini. Last year we walked about 6 miles in a single night at EDCLV. I threw that thing in my backpack last minute as we left our hotel but it actually ended up being so clutch for my legs/back by the end of the night I bring it everywhere now.

What’s something that all fans should pack for EDC?

A massive external battery for your cell phone. EDC goes so much later than most festivals I think a lot of people underestimate how long they’ll actually be in there. And having a dead phone at the end of the night is never fun.

How far are you traveling to get to EDC Las Vegas this year?

Not far, just coming from Los Angeles. No jet lag thankfully.

What is something that everyone should know about EDC Las Vegas before heading inside?

They should know how massive the festival actually is. It’s difficult to put into words and you can’t fully grasp the scale of it until you’re in there. I recommend spending at least a few hours each night just exploring all the different areas of the speedway. There are so many crazy installations hidden away all over the place you’ll definitely make some crazy memories on some side quests.

Besides your own set, what other performance or area of the festival should be on your must-see itinerary?

Eric Prydz, Hamdi, Boys Noize, Eli Brown B2B Hi-Lo, Hedex, Bou, Worship are all must-sees.

What’s your favorite ride at EDC Las Vegas?

I remember the Swings right next to the Stereobloom stage were awesome last time I was out there for EDCLV. You get a such a great view of the nearby stage from above the crowd.

What’s a tip you want to share from your own personal Headliner’s Handbook?

The more fun the people around you are having, the more fun you will have. Everyone’s energy feeds off of each other, so make sure you try to spread a positive vibe wherever you go. Don’t be selfish with your experience and ruin that of others. Understand that everyone around you has been looking forward to this weekend just as long as you have and now you’re all finally at EDC Vegas TOGETHER.

What’s your #1 travel & festival essential for EDC Las Vegas?

Sunscreen. Hands down. You have to remember I’m from the UK, I am not used to desert-level heat. If it gets above 60 degrees here everyone has their top off. Without sunscreen I’ll look like a tomato by the time I get on stage, so it’s gotta be a top priority. Just looking at the weather forecast is already making me sweat. Come to think of it, deodorant is a close second.

How far are you traveling to get to EDC Las Vegas this year?

A long way. 5,217 miles to be precise. I’m coming from my home in London and will be flying in the evening before my set, and staying for the whole weekend after. It’s my first EDC and my first time in Vegas so I had to make the most of it. I have accepted that my time zones will be completely messed up, so I may as well party and enjoy it.

Besides your own set, what other performance or area of the festival should be on your must-see itinerary?

There are too many great names to put it down to just one, the lineup is so stacked. But a few artists I cannot miss are Hamdi, Interplanetary Criminal, Jamie Jones, Peggy Gou, and Sidney Charles. I’ve never been to EDC before so I don’t know the stages well at all, but it’s no surprise that wherever the house & UKG is, you will find me.

What’s your #1 travel & festival essential for EDC Las Vegas?

This might seem like common sense, but definitely comfortable shoes. You do a lot of walking at EDC! Additionally, it’s going to reach 100 degrees throughout the weekend so electrolytes are a must.

How far are you traveling to get to EDC Las Vegas this year?

Thankfully not too far this year, I’ll be coming in from Denver.

Besides your own set, what other performance or area of the festival should be on your must-see itinerary?

Sara Landry is a must see.

What’s your #1 travel & festival essential for EDC Las Vegas?

I can’t play my set without my USB.

What’s something that all fans should pack for EDC?

Water is life. Water is your friend.

How far are you traveling to get to EDC Las Vegas this year?

Very far! All the way from London, UK!

LF System (@lfsystemmusic)

How far are you traveling to get to EDC Las Vegas this year?

We’ve traveled 5,000 miles from mighty Scotland to be at EDC. Truth be told we flew in from a gig in Chicago yesterday but we did cross an ocean to make our EDC debut so the first answer counts.

Besides your own set, what other performance or area of the festival should be on your must-see itinerary?

The Bionic Jungle stage looks to be really good and we will be checking that out for sure. Not to mention, our boy Denis Sulta is also repping the homeland there.

What’s your favorite ride at EDC Las Vegas?

We’ve never been before so we will let you know after we try them all. If it’s anything like our favourite styles of sets, it’ll be a roller coaster.