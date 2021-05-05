For those unaware, mezcal is technically the broad term used to define all Mexican agave-based spirits. This means that all tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila (get it?). The difference is that mezcal can be made using any type of agave and can be made anywhere in Mexico (though most of it is made in Oaxaca) while tequila has strict rules about which agave must be used (Blue Weber) and where it can be produced (Jalisco and a few surrounding areas), among other rules.

With summer coming on quickly, we figured the time was right to highlight some of our favorite sipping and mixing mezcals. These eight expressions will pull your palate in new directions and they’re (almost) all squarely in the affordable range. Check them out below and click on the prices to buy a bottle!

Amaras Cupreata

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $59

The Story:

This Joven mezcal was distilled using agave Cupreata grown and harvested in the mountainous region of Rio Balsas. Just awarded Double Gold, Best of Show in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Amaras Cupreata is fermented in open air before being distilled in copper pot stills.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find roasted agave, nutty sweetness, and subtle cocoa beans. The palate is swirling with freshly cut grass, cracked leather, and a nice mix of subtle smoke and fresh wildflowers. The finish is filled with vegetal sweetness and floral notes.

Bottom Line:

When it comes to mezcals, this one isn’t the smokiest. But what it lacks in the smoke department, it makes up for with bright, floral notes that reveal a new layer of mezcal’s complexity for the newbie.

Madre Espadin

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $55

The Story:

Finely crafted by Jose Ines Garcia Morales and his family (and two other families), this Oaxacan-made mezcal is made using both Espadin and Cuishe agave. It’s made traditionally by smoking the agave underground before stone grinding it using a horse-drawn tahona. This is as authentic as mezcal gets and you can taste it in every sip.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is filled with roasted agave sweetness, a hint of minerals, and a nice wafting of smoke. Taking a sip will reveal vegetal sweetness, brown sugar, freshly cut grass, chili peppers, and more pleasing, rich smoke. The finish is subtly smoky and effortlessly sweet.

Bottom Line:

This is a perfect beginner mezcal. It’s well-rounded with a nice combination of sweet and smoky, but not complex enough to scare off mezcal newcomers.

Ilegal Joven

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $39

The Story:

This brand was launched in 2005 as an effort to make a legitimate business using the mezcals that founder John Rexar originally smuggled to his bar Cade No Se in Antigua, Guatemala. This unaged mezcal is made using Espadin agave. It’s known for its easy-to-drink, mellow flavor that works well in cocktails.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to breathe in the aromas of fresh peppers, citrus zest, pineapples, and a slight minerality. Take a sip and you’ll find flavors of bright lime, vanilla beans, vegetal sweetness, and smoky pipe tobacco. The finish is sweet, smoky, and complex.

Bottom Line:

For the price, this is a very flavorful mezcal. It’s the kind of spirit that requires multiple tasting before you discover all of the various flavors — that makes it a great pick for someone excited about developing their palate.